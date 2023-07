The Portfolio pursues its investment objective by primarily investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. Bonds include, but are not limited to, government notes and bonds, corporate bonds, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and money market instruments. The Portfolio may also invest in commercial loans (such as bank loans). The Portfolio may invest in fixed and floating rate obligations with varying durations. The Portfolio’s average portfolio duration typically ranges between three and seven years. As of December 31, 2021, the Portfolio’s average portfolio duration was 5.92 years. The Portfolio will invest at least 65% of its net assets in investment grade debt securities. The Portfolio will limit its investment in high-yield/high-risk bonds (also known as “junk” bonds) to 35% or less of its net assets. The Portfolio generates total return from a combination of current income and capital appreciation, but income is usually the dominant portion. The Portfolio may enter into “to be announced” or “TBA” commitments when purchasing mortgage-backed securities or other securities. The Portfolio may also invest in securities that cannot be offered for public resale unless registered under the applicable securities laws or that have a contractual restriction that prohibits or limits their resale (these are known as “restricted securities”). The Portfolio may also invest in foreign securities, which may include investments in emerging market securities. Due to the nature of the securities in which the Portfolio invests, it may have relatively high portfolio turnover compared to other portfolios. Additionally, the Portfolio may invest its assets in derivatives, which are instruments that have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as fixed-income securities, commodities, currencies, interest rates, or market indices. In particular, the Portfolio may use interest rate swaps and futures, including Treasury bond futures, to manage interest rate risk, yield curve positioning, and country exposure. The Portfolio may also use index credit default swaps for hedging purposes (to offset risks associated with an investment exposure, or market conditions), to increase or decrease the Portfolio’s exposure to a particular market, to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Portfolio relative to its benchmark index, and to earn income, enhance returns, or preserve capital. The Portfolio’s exposure to derivatives will vary. For purposes of meeting its 80% investment policy, the Portfolio may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the securities in which the Portfolio may directly invest. The Portfolio may take short positions on derivatives instruments. The portfolio managers’ investment process is research-driven, incorporating “top-down” and “bottom-up” factors to identify and manage exposure to risks across sectors, industries, and individual investments. The portfolio managers evaluate expected risk-adjusted returns on a portfolio and position level by analyzing fundamentals, valuations, and market technical indicators. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.