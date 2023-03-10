Home
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$533 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JAFHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Appreciation Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies, at the time of investment, that exceed $1 billion in market capitalization and that the subadvisor believes have above-average growth prospects. These companies are generally medium- to large-capitalization companies.
The subadvisor believes that growth in earnings and cash flows drives share prices over the long term; that excess returns are generated by investing in market-leading companies that create economic value through long-duration competitive advantages; and that a deeply researched understanding of company and industry fundamentals leads to successful stock selection. The subadvisor looks for companies with unique business models that build sustainable competitive advantages; catalysts that drive growth rates well above that of the market; superior financial characteristics; and attractive long-term valuations. The subadvisor seeks to capture acceleration or duration of growth that is not fully reflected in a stock’s price.
Securities in which the fund invests have historically been more volatile than the S&P 500 Index. Also, companies that have an earnings growth rate higher than that of the average S&P 500 company tend to reinvest their earnings rather than distribute them. Therefore, the fund is not likely to receive significant dividend income on its securities. Seeking to invest in companies with above market-average growth, the fund may invest significantly in sectors associated with such growth, including information technology.
In addition to common stocks, nonconvertible preferred stock and convertible securities, equity-related securities in which the fund invests include: (i) American Depositary Receipts (ADRs); (ii) warrants and rights; (iii) investments in various types of business ventures, including partnerships and joint ventures; (iv) real estate investment trusts (REITs); and (v) initial public offerings (IPOs) and similar securities. (Convertible securities are securities — like bonds, corporate notes and preferred stocks — that the fund can convert into the company’s common stock, cash value of common stock, or some other equity security.)
In addition to the principal strategies discussed above, the fund may also use the following investment strategies to attempt to increase the fund’s return or protect its assets if market conditions warrant:
The fund may make short sales of a security including short sales “against the box.”
The fund may invest up to 20% of the fund’s total assets in foreign equity securities. (For purposes of this 20% limit, ADRs and other similar receipts or shares traded in U.S. markets are not considered to be foreign securities.)
The fund may invest in U.S. government securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by an agency or instrumentality of the U.S. government.
The fund may invest in mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. governmental entities, including collateralized mortgage obligations, multi-class pass-through securities and stripped mortgage-backed securities.
The fund may invest in fixed-income securities rated investment grade. These include corporate debt and other debt obligations of U.S. and foreign issuers. The fund may invest in obligations that are not rated, but that the subadvisor believes are of comparable quality to these obligations.
The fund may invest in repurchase agreements.
The subadvisor considers selling or reducing a stock position when, in the opinion of the subadvisor, the stock has experienced a fundamental disappointment in earnings, it has reached an intermediate price objective and its outlook no longer seems sufficiently promising, a relatively more attractive stock emerges or the stock has experienced adverse price movement.
The fund’s investment process may, at times, result in a higher than average portfolio turnover ratio and increased trading expenses.
JAFHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAFHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAFHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAFHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAFHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JAFHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAFHX Category Low Category High JAFHX % Rank
Net Assets 533 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 56 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 253 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 47.41% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA CORP COMMON STOCK USD.001 8.29%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP COMMON STOCK USD.00000625 8.13%
  3. APPLE INC COMMON STOCK USD.00001 6.66%
  4. AMAZON.COM INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 5.32%
  5. TESLA INC COMMON STOCK USD.001 4.72%
  6. ELI LILLY and CO COMMON STOCK 3.14%
  7. ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 3.05%
  8. VISA INC COMMON STOCK USD.0001 3.01%
  9. MASTERCARD INC COMMON STOCK USD.0001 2.54%
  10. FACEBOOK INC COMMON STOCK USD.000006 2.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAFHX % Rank
Stocks 		99.10% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.79% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.22% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAFHX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAFHX % Rank
US 		94.50% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		4.60% N/A N/A N/A

JAFHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAFHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.71% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

JAFHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

JAFHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAFHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

JAFHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAFHX Category Low Category High JAFHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAFHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAFHX Category Low Category High JAFHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAFHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

JAFHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

