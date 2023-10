Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of medium-sized companies with significant capital appreciation potential. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) For the fund, “medium-sized companies” are those with market capitalizations within the collective market capitalization range of companies represented in either the Russell Midcap Index ($ 496 million to $ 55 billion as of February 28, 2023 ) or the S&P Midcap 400 Index ($ 1.5 billion to $ 17 billion as of February 28, 2023 ).

The subadvisor’s investment approach is based primarily on proprietary fundamental analysis. Fundamental analysis involves the assessment of a company through such factors as its business environment, management, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and other related measures of value. In analyzing companies for investment, the subadvisor looks for, among other things, a strong balance sheet, strong earnings growth, attractive industry dynamics, strong competitive advantages (e.g., strong management teams), and attractive relative value within the context of a security’s primary trading market. Securities are sold when the investment has achieved its intended purpose, or because it is no longer considered attractive. The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, including emerging market securities.