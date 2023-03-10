Home
Trending ETFs

Name

As of 10/03/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$125 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JAEPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Small Company Value Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies with market capitalizations, at the time of investment, that do not exceed the maximum market capitalization of any security in the Russell 2000 Index ($21.8 million to $8 billion as of February 28, 2023). (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) The fund invests in small companies whose common stocks are believed to be undervalued. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2000 Index changes over time, and the fund will not sell a stock just because the company has grown to a market capitalization outside the range. The fund may, on occasion, purchase companies with a market capitalization above the range.
Reflecting a value approach to investing, the fund will seek the stocks of companies whose current stock prices do not appear to adequately reflect their underlying value as measured by assets, earnings, cash flow, or business franchises. The subadvisor’s in house research team seeks to identify
companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures, and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation. In selecting investments, they generally look for some of the following factors:
Low price/earnings, price/book value, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the Russell 2000 Index, a company’s peers, or company’s historical norm;
Low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values;
Above-average dividend yield relative to a company’s peers or its own historic norm;
A plan to improve the business through restructuring; and/or
A sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics.
While most assets will be invested in U.S. common stocks, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pool money to invest in properties and mortgages, the fund may purchase other securities, including foreign securities (up to 20% of its total net assets), futures, and options. The fund may invest in fixed-income and convertible securities without restrictions on quality or rating, including up to 10% of total assets in below-investment-grade fixed-income securities (“junk bonds”) and loans. The fund’s fixed-income investments may include privately negotiated notes or loans, including loan participations and assignments (“bank loans”). These investments in bank loans will be made only in companies, municipalities or entities that meet the fund’s investment criteria. Direct investments in bank loans may be illiquid and holding a loan could expose the fund to the risks of being a direct lender. Since the fund invests primarily in equity securities, the risks associated with fixed-income securities will not affect the fund as much as they would a fund that invests more of its assets in fixed-income securities.
The fund holds a certain portion of its assets in money market reserves, which can consist of shares of certain internal T. Rowe Price money market funds as well as U.S. dollar and foreign currency-denominated money market securities, including repurchase agreements, in the two highest rating categories, maturing in one year or less.
The fund may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in hybrid instruments. Hybrid instruments are a type of high-risk derivatives which can combine the characteristics of securities, futures and options. Such securities may bear interest or pay dividends at below (or even relatively nominal) rates. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.
Read More

JAEPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JAEPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAEPX Category Low Category High JAEPX % Rank
Net Assets 125 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 193 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 19 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 15.12% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ROWE T PRICE GOV RES FD 20340919 00000.0000000000 2.05%
  2. UFP INDUSTRIES INC COMMON STOCK 1.80%
  3. JH COLLATERAL 1.62%
  4. IDACORP INC COMMON STOCK 1.53%
  5. MATADOR RESOURCES CO COMMON STOCK USD.01 1.50%
  6. MGE ENERGY INC COMMON STOCK USD1.0 1.34%
  7. PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES IN COMMON STOCK USD.0001 1.33%
  8. LITTELFUSE INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 1.33%
  9. CAVA GROUP INC COMMON STOCK USD.0001 1.32%
  10. SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP COMMON STOCK USD.001 1.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAEPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.61% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.23% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAEPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAEPX % Rank
US 		97.61% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

JAEPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.05% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

JAEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

JAEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

JAEPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAEPX Category Low Category High JAEPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAEPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAEPX Category Low Category High JAEPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAEPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

JAEPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

