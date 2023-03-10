Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies with market capitalizations, at the time of investment, that do not exceed the maximum market capitalization of any security in the Russell 2000 Index ($ 21.8 million to $ 8 billion as of February 28, 2023 ). (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) The fund invests in small companies whose common stocks are believed to be undervalued. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2000 Index changes over time, and the fund will not sell a stock just because the company has grown to a market capitalization outside the range. The fund may, on occasion, purchase companies with a market capitalization above the range.

Reflecting a value approach to investing, the fund will seek the stocks of companies whose current stock prices do not appear to adequately reflect their underlying value as measured by assets, earnings, cash flow, or business franchises. The subadvisor’s in house research team seeks to identify

companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures, and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation. In selecting investments, they generally look for some of the following factors:

■ Low price/earnings, price/book value, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the Russell 2000 Index, a company’s peers, or company’s historical norm;

■ Low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values;

■ Above-average dividend yield relative to a company’s peers or its own historic norm;

■ A plan to improve the business through restructuring; and/or

■ A sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics.

While most assets will be invested in U.S. common stocks, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pool money to invest in properties and mortgages, the fund may purchase other securities, including foreign securities (up to 20% of its total net assets), futures, and options. The fund may invest in fixed-income and convertible securities without restrictions on quality or rating, including up to 10% of total assets in below-investment-grade fixed-income securities (“junk bonds”) and loans. The fund’s fixed-income investments may include privately negotiated notes or loans, including loan participations and assignments (“bank loans”). These investments in bank loans will be made only in companies, municipalities or entities that meet the fund’s investment criteria. Direct investments in bank loans may be illiquid and holding a loan could expose the fund to the risks of being a direct lender. Since the fund invests primarily in equity securities, the risks associated with fixed-income securities will not affect the fund as much as they would a fund that invests more of its assets in fixed-income securities.

The fund holds a certain portion of its assets in money market reserves, which can consist of shares of certain internal T. Rowe Price money market funds as well as U.S. dollar and foreign currency-denominated money market securities, including repurchase agreements, in the two highest rating categories, maturing in one year or less.

The fund may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.