Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
14.0%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$18.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.1%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JAENX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|71.99%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|80.32%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|39.78%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|39.80%
|10 Yr
|5.7%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|24.48%
* Annualized
|JAENX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAENX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.5 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|4.61%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|20
|3702
|47.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.64 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|4.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.07%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|42.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAENX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.66%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|70.04%
|Cash
|3.33%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|24.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|33.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|37.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|28.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|31.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAENX % Rank
|Technology
|38.14%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|14.01%
|Healthcare
|16.76%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|61.17%
|Industrials
|14.09%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|56.56%
|Financial Services
|13.67%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|13.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.01%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|90.07%
|Communication Services
|3.09%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|45.21%
|Energy
|1.81%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|47.16%
|Utilities
|1.72%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|13.65%
|Real Estate
|1.68%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|62.77%
|Basic Materials
|0.68%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|71.63%
|Consumer Defense
|0.37%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|75.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAENX % Rank
|US
|82.14%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|93.62%
|Non US
|14.52%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|2.13%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|29.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|89.58%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JAENX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAENX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|36.52%
|JAENX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|JAENX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAENX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.05%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|12.41%
|JAENX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2007
14.59
14.6%
Brian Demain is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Mid Cap Growth strategy, a position he has held since 2007. Mr. Demain joined Janus in 1999 as a research analyst, focusing on companies in the media and communications sectors. From 2004 to 2007, he led the communications sector research team. Mr. Demain received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Princeton University, where he graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. His academic achievements culminated with winning a Senior Thesis Prize. Mr. Demain holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Cody Wheaton is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for the Mid Cap Growth strategy. In addition to portfolio responsibilities, he serves as a Research Analyst focusing on small- and mid-cap stocks within the Financials and Consumer sectors. He joined Janus as a research analyst in 2001. Mr. Wheaton received his bachelor of arts degree in economics and government from Dartmouth College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
