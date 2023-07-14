Brian Demain is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Mid Cap Growth strategy, a position he has held since 2007. Mr. Demain joined Janus in 1999 as a research analyst, focusing on companies in the media and communications sectors. From 2004 to 2007, he led the communications sector research team. Mr. Demain received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Princeton University, where he graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. His academic achievements culminated with winning a Senior Thesis Prize. Mr. Demain holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.