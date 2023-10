Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) The fund has two subadvisors: Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (“Dimensional”) and GW&K Investment Management, LLC (“GW&K”). The Advisor to the fund, John Hancock Variable Trust Advisers LLC, may allocate fund assets between Dimensional and GW&K without restriction. Each subadvisor’s investment strategy is described below.

Dimensional

Dimensional will manage its portion of the fund’s assets (the “Dimensional Subadvised Assets”) as follows:

Dimensional generally will invest the Dimensional Subadvised Assets, using a market capitalization weighted approach, in a broad and diverse group of readily marketable securities of U.S. small and mid cap companies traded on a U.S. national securities exchange that Dimensional determines to be value stocks with higher profitability at time of purchase. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. See “Market Capitalization Weighted Approach” below. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, Dimensional may consider additional factors, such as price-to-cash flow or price-to-earnings ratios. The criteria Dimensional uses for assessing relative price are subject to change from time to time. As of the date of this Prospectus, Dimensional generally considers for investment companies whose market capitalizations are generally smaller than the 500th largest U.S. company. Dimensional does not intend to purchase or sell securities based on the prospects for the economy, the securities markets or the individual issuers whose shares are eligible for purchase.

Dimensional may sell portfolio securities when the issuer’s market capitalization increases to a level that exceeds that of the issuer with the largest market capitalization that is then eligible for investment by the Dimensional Subadvised Assets. In addition, Dimensional may sell portfolio securities when their price-to-book ratios rise above those of the security with the highest such ratio that is then eligible for purchase by the Dimensional Subadvised Assets. However, Dimensional may retain securities of issuers with relatively larger market capitalizations for longer periods, despite an increase in the issuers’ price-to-book ratios.

The total market capitalization ranges, and the value criteria used by Dimensional for the Dimensional Subadvised Assets, as described above, generally apply at the time of purchase. Dimensional will not be required to dispose of a security if the security’s issuer is no longer within the total market capitalization range or does not meet current value criteria. Securities that do meet the market capitalization and/or value criteria nevertheless may be sold at any time when, in Dimensional’s judgment, circumstances warrant their sale.

Dimensional may use derivatives such as futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the fund. Dimensional may enter into futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices. Dimensional may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and similarly structured pooled investments for the purpose of gaining exposure to the U.S. equity markets while maintaining liquidity. In addition to money market instruments and other short-term investments, the fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated unregistered money market funds to manage the fund’s cash pending investment in other securities or to maintain liquidity for the payment of redemptions or other purposes. Investments in ETFs and money market funds may involve a duplication of certain fees and expenses.

Market Capitalization Weighted Approach

The strategy used by Dimensional in managing the Dimensional Subadvised Assets involves market capitalization weighting in determining individual security weights. Market capitalization weighting means each security is generally purchased based on the issuer’s relative market capitalization.

Market capitalization weighting may be modified by Dimensional for a variety of reasons. Dimensional may adjust the representation in the Dimensional Subadvised Assets of an eligible company, or exclude a company, after considering such factors as free float, momentum, trading strategies, liquidity, size, relative price, profitability, investment characteristics and other factors determined to be appropriate. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, Dimensional considers additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. In assessing profitability, Dimensional considers different ratios, such as that of earnings or profits from operations relative to book value or assets. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, Dimensional considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria Dimensional uses for assessing relative price, profitability and investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time.

Dimensional may deviate from market capitalization weighting to limit or fix the exposure of the Dimensional Subadvised Assets to a particular issuer to a maximum proportion of the assets of the Dimensional Subadvised Assets. Dimensional may exclude the stock of a company that meets applicable market capitalization criteria if Dimensional determines, in its judgment, that the purchase of such stock is inappropriate in light of other conditions. The subadvisor may decrease the allocation of the fund’s assets to eligible small capitalization companies that generally have lower profitability and/or higher relative prices. These adjustments will result in a deviation from traditional market capitalization weighting.

GW&K

GW&K will manage its portion of the fund’s assets as follows:

GW&K utilizes fundamental research and bottom-up stock selection to identify undervalued small cap companies with sustainable earnings growth, and whose management is focused on enhancing value for shareholders. GW&K seeks to hold securities for the long term. GW&K focuses on quality small-cap companies with sound management and long-term sustainable growth, regardless of style. In selecting companies, GW&K looks for firms with the following key attributes:

■ Experienced, tenured, high-quality management;

■ Business models that deliver consistent long-term growth;

■ Leading companies in attractive and defensible niche markets;

■ Strong financial characteristics; and

■ Appropriate valuation.