The Portfolio pursues its investment objective by normally investing primarily in a core group of 30-40 common stocks selected for their growth potential. The Portfolio may invest in companies of any size, but will invest primarily in larger, well-established companies. The Portfolio may also invest in foreign securities, which may include investments in emerging markets. The Portfolio is classified as nondiversified, which allows it to hold larger positions in companies, compared to a portfolio that is classified as diversified. As of December 31, 2021, the Portfolio held stocks of 40 companies. Of these holdings, 30 comprised approximately 89.10% of the Portfolio’s holdings. The portfolio managers apply a “bottom up” approach that focuses on fundamental research and considers, among other factors, a company’s sustainable competitive advantages, long-term growth potential, and shareholder value. The Portfolio generally sells a security when, in the portfolio managers’ opinion, there is a deterioration in a company’s financials, the investment thesis for owning the position has changed, or if the security exceeds its targeted value. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.