The Portfolio pursues its investment objective by normally investing 35-65% of its assets in equity securities and the remaining assets in fixed-income securities and cash equivalents. The Portfolio normally invests at least 25% of its assets in fixed-income senior securities. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 64.72% of the Portfolio’s assets were held in equity securities, including common stocks and preferred stocks, and 35.28% of the Portfolio’s assets were held in fixed-income securities and cash equivalents. The Portfolio’s equity investments include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, and other securities with equity characteristics. The Portfolio’s fixed-income investments include, but are not limited to, government notes and bonds, corporate bonds, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities. The Portfolio may also invest in money market instruments and commercial loans (such as bank loans). The Portfolio may invest in fixed and floating rate obligations with varying durations. The Portfolio will limit its investments in high-yield/high-risk bonds (also known as “junk” bonds) to 35% of the fixed-income portion of its net assets. The Portfolio may enter into “to be announced” or “TBA” commitments when purchasing mortgage-backed securities or other securities. The Portfolio may also invest in securities that cannot be offered for public resale unless registered under the applicable securities laws or that have a contractual restriction that prohibits or limits their resale (these are known as “restricted securities”). The Portfolio may also invest in foreign securities, which may include investments in emerging market securities. The Portfolio may also invest its assets in derivatives, which are instruments that have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as equity securities, fixed-income securities, commodities, currencies, interest rates, or market indices. In particular, the Portfolio may use forward currency contracts to offset risks associated with an investment, currency exposure, or market conditions and may use interest rate swaps and futures, including Treasury bond futures, to manage interest rate risk, yield curve positioning, and country exposure. The Portfolio may also use index credit default swaps for hedging purposes (to offset risks associated with an investment exposure, or market conditions), to increase or decrease the Portfolio’s exposure to a particular market, to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Portfolio relative to its benchmark index, and to earn income, enhance returns, or preserve capital. The Portfolio’s exposure to derivatives will vary, and may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the securities in which the Portfolio may directly invest. The Portfolio may take short positions on derivatives instruments. In choosing investments for the Portfolio, the portfolio manager who focuses on the equity portion of the Portfolio applies a “bottom-up” approach. In other words, the portfolio manager looks at companies one at a time to determine if a company is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Portfolio’s investment policies. Factors that the equity portfolio manager may consider in his fundamental analysis include a company’s revenue growth potential, returns on capital, and balance sheet flexibility. The equity portfolio manager may generally consider selling a security when, among other things, it reaches or exceeds its targeted value, the investment thesis for owning the position has changed, or to rebalance industry or sector weightings. The portfolio managers who focus on the fixed-income portion of the Portfolio use research-driven, “top-down” and “bottom-up” factors to identify and manage exposure to risks across sectors, industries, and individual investments. The fixed-income portfolio managers evaluate expected risk-adjusted returns on a portfolio and position level by analyzing fundamentals, valuations, and market technical indicators. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets of its fixed-income investments as determined at the time of the loan origination.