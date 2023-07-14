Home
Trending ETFs

JABLX (Mutual Fund)

JABLX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

Net Assets

$7.78 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JABLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson VIT Balanced Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Sep 13, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeremiah Buckley

Fund Description

The Portfolio pursues its investment objective by normally investing 35-65% of its assets in equity securities and the remaining assets in fixed-income securities and cash equivalents. The Portfolio normally invests at least 25% of its assets in fixed-income senior securities. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 64.72% of the Portfolio’s assets were held in equity securities, including common stocks and preferred stocks, and 35.28% of the Portfolio’s assets were held in fixed-income securities and cash equivalents.The Portfolio’s equity investments include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, and other securities with equity characteristics. The Portfolio’s fixed-income investments include, but are not limited to, government notes and bonds, corporate bonds, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities. The Portfolio may also invest in money market instruments and commercial loans (such as bank loans). The Portfolio may invest in fixed and floating rate obligations with varying durations.The Portfolio will limit its investments in high-yield/high-risk bonds (also known as “junk” bonds) to 35% of the fixed-income portion of its net assets. The Portfolio may enter into “to be announced” or “TBA” commitments when purchasing mortgage-backed securities or other securities. The Portfolio may also invest in securities that cannot be offered for public resale unless registered under the applicable securities laws or that have a contractual restriction that prohibits or limits their resale (these are known as “restricted securities”). The Portfolio may also invest in foreign securities, which may include investments in emerging market securities.The Portfolio may also invest its assets in derivatives, which are instruments that have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as equity securities, fixed-income securities, commodities, currencies, interest rates, or market indices. In particular, the Portfolio may use forward currency contracts to offset risks associated with an investment, currency exposure, or market conditions and may use interest rate swaps and futures, including Treasury bond futures, to manage interest rate risk, yield curve positioning, and country exposure. The Portfolio may also use index credit default swaps for hedging purposes (to offset risks associated with an investment exposure, or market conditions), to increase or decrease the Portfolio’s exposure to a particular market, to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Portfolio relative to its benchmark index, and to earn income, enhance returns, or preserve capital. The Portfolio’s exposure to derivatives will vary, and may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the securities in which the Portfolio may directly invest. The Portfolio may take short positions on derivatives instruments.In choosing investments for the Portfolio, the portfolio manager who focuses on the equity portion of the Portfolio applies a “bottom-up” approach. In other words, the portfolio manager looks at companies one at a time to determine if a company is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Portfolio’s investment policies. Factors that the equity portfolio manager may consider in his fundamental analysis include a company’s revenue growth potential, returns on capital, and balance sheet flexibility. The equity portfolio manager may generally consider selling a security when, among other things, it reaches or exceeds its targeted value, the investment thesis for owning the position has changed, or to rebalance industry or sector weightings.The portfolio managers who focus on the fixed-income portion of the Portfolio use research-driven, “top-down” and “bottom-up” factors to identify and manage exposure to risks across sectors, industries, and individual investments. The fixed-income portfolio managers evaluate expected risk-adjusted returns on a portfolio and position level by analyzing fundamentals, valuations, and market technical indicators.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets of its fixed-income investments as determined at the time of the loan origination.
Read More

JABLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JABLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -8.3% 18.1% 39.21%
1 Yr 6.7% -13.3% 143.9% 25.37%
3 Yr 3.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 10.47%
5 Yr 4.2%* -9.7% 24.3% 5.19%
10 Yr 4.5%* -6.1% 9.1% 4.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JABLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -34.7% 92.4% 69.15%
2021 7.3% -6.1% 19.5% 2.30%
2020 3.3% -7.5% 11.8% 24.85%
2019 4.0% 0.1% 14.9% 15.53%
2018 -0.9% -12.6% 0.0% 1.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JABLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -11.9% 18.1% 39.08%
1 Yr 6.7% -13.3% 143.9% 25.03%
3 Yr 3.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 10.72%
5 Yr 4.3%* -9.7% 24.3% 5.80%
10 Yr 6.2%* -6.1% 11.0% 4.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JABLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -34.7% 92.4% 69.15%
2021 7.3% -6.1% 19.5% 2.30%
2020 3.3% -7.5% 11.8% 24.85%
2019 4.0% 0.1% 14.9% 15.68%
2018 -0.7% -12.6% 0.2% 5.49%

NAV & Total Return History

JABLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JABLX Category Low Category High JABLX % Rank
Net Assets 7.78 B 658 K 207 B 14.89%
Number of Holdings 584 2 15351 22.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.28 B 660 K 48.5 B 17.05%
Weighting of Top 10 26.53% 8.4% 105.0% 67.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.24%
  2. Apple Inc 3.67%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.52%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.79%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 2.35%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.03%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 1.99%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 1.93%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 1.85%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 1.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JABLX % Rank
Stocks 		59.24% 0.00% 99.40% 51.02%
Bonds 		35.16% 0.00% 116.75% 43.38%
Cash 		4.96% -16.75% 81.51% 35.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.59% 0.00% 23.84% 41.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% 0.00% 27.92% 50.48%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 60.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JABLX % Rank
Technology 		29.60% 0.00% 44.21% 2.87%
Healthcare 		15.31% 0.00% 29.35% 21.89%
Financial Services 		13.88% 0.00% 38.77% 65.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.51% 0.00% 19.36% 4.79%
Communication Services 		9.37% 0.00% 23.67% 12.31%
Industrials 		9.21% 0.00% 24.37% 70.04%
Consumer Defense 		8.68% 0.00% 19.93% 18.19%
Real Estate 		0.44% 0.00% 65.01% 92.89%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 91.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 94.25%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.35% 96.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JABLX % Rank
US 		59.24% -1.65% 98.67% 16.64%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 37.06% 96.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JABLX % Rank
Government 		36.41% 0.00% 97.26% 30.15%
Securitized 		28.04% 0.00% 92.13% 20.33%
Corporate 		23.37% 0.00% 98.21% 73.94%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.18% 0.14% 100.00% 49.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 44.75%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 65.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JABLX % Rank
US 		34.28% 0.00% 62.18% 25.10%
Non US 		0.88% 0.00% 84.73% 89.63%

JABLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JABLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.01% 17.63% 66.67%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.83% 63.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.83% 20.53%

Sales Fees

JABLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JABLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JABLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 0.00% 343.00% 64.12%

JABLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JABLX Category Low Category High JABLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.01% 0.00% 8.35% 69.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JABLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JABLX Category Low Category High JABLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.91% -2.34% 19.41% 63.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JABLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JABLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeremiah Buckley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Jeremiah Buckley is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Growth & Income and Balanced strategies. He also serves as Assistant Portfolio Manager on the Opportunistic Growth strategy. In addition, he is a member of the Janus Henderson proxy voting committee. Mr. Buckley joined Janus in 1998 as a Research Analyst covering the consumer, industrials, financials, media, software and telecommunications sectors. He served 10 years as Janus’ consumer sector lead before transitioning to full-time portfolio management. Mr. Buckley earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Dartmouth College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. While there, he received the Class of ’39 scholarship for academic and athletic achievement and the Class of ’48 male scholar-athlete of the year award. He was also selected for the 1998 Academic All-Ivy Hockey Team and served as the men’s hockey captain from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Buckley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Michael Keough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Michael Keough is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Core Plus, U.S. Corporate Credit, Intermediate Fixed Income, and Long Duration strategies. Mr. Keough joined Janus as a research analyst in January 2007. Prior to his investment management career, he served as a captain in the United States Air Force working as a defense acquisition officer. Mr. Keough received his bachelor of science degree in business management from the United States Air Force Academy, where he was recognized as a Distinguished Graduate in the management department.

Greg Wilensky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Greg Wilensky, CFA Head of U.S. Fixed Income | Portfolio Manager Greg Wilensky is Head of U.S. Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He is responsible for co-managing the Core Plus and Short Duration strategies and co-manages the fixed income portion of the Balanced strategy, all since 2020. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Wilensky served as senior vice president, director of the U.S. multi-sector fixed income team and held several director and portfolio manager positions that spanned short duration, inflation-protected fixed income, securitized assets and multi-asset strategies at AllianceBernstein from 1996 to 2019. Prior to that, he was a treasury manager – corporate finance at AT&T Corp. from 1993 to 1996. Mr. Wilensky received his bachelor of science degree in business administration from Washington University, graduating magna cum laude. He also earned an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago. Mr. Wilensky holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 27 years of financial industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

