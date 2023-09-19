Home
Trending ETFs

Money Market Trust

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Money Market Trust

JAAXX | Fund

$1.00

-

-

0.64%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

JAAXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Money Market Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 28, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund operates as a “government money market fund” in accordance with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed in the following manner:
under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, U.S. government securities and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by U.S. government securities or cash;
° U.S. government securities include both securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and securities issued by entities that are chartered or sponsored by Congress but are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury;
the fund seeks to maintain a stable net asset value (“NAV”) of $1.00 per share and its portfolio is valued using the amortized cost method as permitted by Rule 2a-7;
the fund invests only in U.S. dollar-denominated securities;
the fund buys securities that have remaining maturities of 397 days or less (as calculated pursuant to Rule 2a-7);
the fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life to maturity of 120 days or less;
the fund must meet certain other criteria, including those relating to maturity, liquidity and credit quality; and
as a government money market fund, the fund is not subject to liquidity fees or redemption gates, although the fund’s Board of Trustees may elect to impose such fees or gates in the future.
The fund generally expects to declare and pay dividends from net investment income on a daily basis on each share class as long as the income attributable to a class exceeds the expenses attributable to that class on each day. If class expenses exceed class income on any day, the fund will not pay a dividend on the class on that day and will resume paying dividends only when, on a future date, the accumulated net investment income of the class is positive. The fund has adopted this policy because, in a low interest rate investment environment, it may find that on any given day or on a number of consecutive days, its investment returns may be less than the expenses attributable to a class. For a more complete description of this policy, which can result in the fund not paying dividends on one or more classes for one or more periods that may be as short as a day or quite lengthy, see “General Information — Dividends” below. For a description of the allocation of expenses among fund share classes, see “Rule 12b-1 plans” in the prospectus.
Read More

JAAXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAAXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAAXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAAXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAAXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JAAXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAAXX Category Low Category High JAAXX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAAXX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

JAAXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAAXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.35% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

JAAXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

JAAXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAAXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

JAAXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAAXX Category Low Category High JAAXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAAXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAAXX Category Low Category High JAAXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAAXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

JAAXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

