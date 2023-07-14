Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.1%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$585 M
Holdings in Top 10
84.0%
Expense Ratio 0.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JAARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.1%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|37.99%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|39.27%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|39.76%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|29.60%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|43.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|JAARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.0%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|33.33%
|2021
|1.5%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|43.55%
|2020
|1.2%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|56.44%
|2019
|1.3%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|25.74%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|27.23%
|Period
|JAARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.1%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|38.35%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|36.00%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|36.55%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|26.91%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|41.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|JAARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.0%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|33.70%
|2021
|1.5%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|43.95%
|2020
|1.2%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|26.67%
|2019
|1.3%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|33.17%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|28.27%
|JAARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAARX % Rank
|Net Assets
|585 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|28.04%
|Number of Holdings
|18
|4
|4478
|91.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|484 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|16.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|83.97%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|21.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAARX % Rank
|Stocks
|46.62%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|25.09%
|Cash
|33.26%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|50.53%
|Other
|13.61%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|57.24%
|Bonds
|4.03%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|42.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.23%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|37.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.24%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|22.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAARX % Rank
|Technology
|21.03%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|20.87%
|Healthcare
|16.14%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|10.24%
|Financial Services
|13.77%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|59.06%
|Communication Services
|9.52%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|30.71%
|Industrials
|9.24%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|54.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.97%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|80.71%
|Utilities
|6.99%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|0.79%
|Consumer Defense
|6.60%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|66.93%
|Real Estate
|4.52%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|19.29%
|Energy
|2.64%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.08%
|Basic Materials
|1.57%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|84.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAARX % Rank
|US
|39.14%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|26.50%
|Non US
|7.48%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|31.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAARX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|56.05%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|54.42%
|Government
|25.13%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|30.74%
|Corporate
|12.27%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|26.86%
|Derivative
|3.65%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|29.33%
|Securitized
|2.90%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|34.63%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|23.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAARX % Rank
|US
|3.33%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|54.06%
|Non US
|0.70%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|20.49%
|JAARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|98.20%
|Management Fee
|0.38%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|4.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.35%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|JAARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JAARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JAARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|18.55%
|JAARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAARX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.28%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|4.95%
|JAARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JAARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAARX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|34.53%
|JAARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.328
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.548
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2013
9.05
9.1%
Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 20, 2018
4.28
4.3%
Christopher Walsh, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at Manulife Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of Manulife’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Chris assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of many of the Team’s alternative, opportunistic and absolute-return-oriented strategies. In addition, Chris has been responsible for developing many of the multi-factor models the team utilizes to augment its opportunistic investment process as well as providing asset class research and recommendations. Prior to joining Manulife, Chris was a quantitative investment associate for Putnam Investments, where he conducted quantitative factor research, portfolio backtests, risk and performance reporting, and quantitative model maintenance. Chris is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the CFA Society Boston, Inc. and the CFA Institute. Education: Boston College, BS Finance and Information Systems, 2002; Boston College, MBA 2007 Joined Company: 2009 Began Career: 2002
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
