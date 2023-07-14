The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in alternative asset classes. The fund invests in other funds as well as other types of investments as described below.

The fund allocates its assets among other affiliated and unaffiliated underlying funds, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), that emphasize alternative or nontraditional asset categories or investment strategies such as international small-cap stocks, emerging-market equity, commodities, market neutral (long/short), global real estate, natural resources, TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities), global bonds, high yield, bank loans, foreign currency trading strategies, absolute return strategies, managed futures, arbitrage strategies, tactical investment strategies, and emerging-market debt. Some loans may be illiquid. The fund may purchase any underlying funds except other funds of funds. The fund may also invest directly in exchange-traded notes (ETNs). The fund may use a portion of its assets to employ a market neutral (long/short) strategy by simultaneously purchasing a security and entering into a short sale on the security.