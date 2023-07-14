Home
John Hancock Funds Alternative Asset Allocation Fund

mutual fund
JAAPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.06 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (JAAAX) Primary Inst (JAAIX) C (JAACX) Retirement (JAARX) Retirement (JAAPX) Retirement (JAASX)
Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$585 M

Holdings in Top 10

84.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JAAPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds Alternative Asset Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Thooft

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in alternative asset classes. The fund invests in other funds as well as other types of investments as described below.
The fund allocates its assets among other affiliated and unaffiliated underlying funds, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), that emphasize alternative or nontraditional asset categories or investment strategies such as international small-cap stocks, emerging-market equity, commodities, market neutral (long/short), global real estate, natural resources, TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities), global bonds, high yield, bank loans, foreign currency trading strategies, absolute return strategies, managed futures, arbitrage strategies, tactical investment strategies, and emerging-market debt. Some loans may be illiquid. The fund may purchase any underlying funds except other funds of funds. The fund may also invest directly in exchange-traded notes (ETNs). The fund may use a portion of its assets to employ a market neutral (long/short) strategy by simultaneously purchasing a security and entering into a short sale on the security.
The fund may use various investment strategies such as hedging and other related transactions, including derivative instruments such as options, futures, and swaps. Derivatives may be used for hedging purposes, including hedging various market risks and managing the effective maturity or duration of debt instruments held by the fund. These strategies also may be used to gain exposure to a particular security or securities market. The fund also may purchase and sell commodities and may enter into swap contracts and other commodity-linked derivative instruments, including those linked to physical commodities.
Read More

JAAPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -73.0% 19.4% 43.01%
1 Yr 1.3% -9.1% 86.9% 41.45%
3 Yr 1.9%* -9.5% 16.2% 53.01%
5 Yr 0.9%* -4.9% 14.4% 41.26%
10 Yr 0.2%* -0.9% 7.5% 57.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -22.7% 305.1% 35.56%
2021 1.5% -9.8% 27.3% 43.95%
2020 1.2% -20.8% 10.9% 54.67%
2019 1.3% -12.4% 29.4% 27.72%
2018 -1.2% -10.5% 15.8% 27.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -73.0% 19.4% 43.01%
1 Yr 1.3% -13.4% 86.9% 37.09%
3 Yr 1.9%* -9.5% 16.2% 47.79%
5 Yr 1.2%* -5.3% 14.4% 37.22%
10 Yr 1.4%* -0.9% 7.5% 52.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -22.7% 305.1% 35.93%
2021 1.5% -9.8% 27.3% 44.35%
2020 1.2% -20.8% 10.9% 32.89%
2019 1.3% -8.4% 29.4% 41.58%
2018 -0.9% -10.2% 18.0% 33.51%

NAV & Total Return History

JAAPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAAPX Category Low Category High JAAPX % Rank
Net Assets 585 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 28.41%
Number of Holdings 18 4 4478 91.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 484 M -398 M 2.55 B 17.31%
Weighting of Top 10 83.97% 13.1% 100.0% 21.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JHancock Multi-Asset Absolute Return NAV 12.68%
  2. JPMorgan Hedged Equity R6 12.38%
  3. JHancock Seaport Long/Short NAV 10.78%
  4. JHancock Strategic Income Opps NAV 8.66%
  5. JHancock Diversified Macro NAV 7.83%
  6. Arbitrage I 7.73%
  7. JHancock Absolute Return Currency NAV 7.55%
  8. JHancock Alternative Risk Premia NAV 5.76%
  9. Victory Market Neutral Income I 5.73%
  10. Calamos Market Neutral Income I 5.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAAPX % Rank
Stocks 		46.62% -3.75% 97.95% 25.44%
Cash 		33.26% -6278.21% 410.43% 50.88%
Other 		13.61% -21.53% 148.54% 57.60%
Bonds 		4.03% -326.45% 6347.80% 43.11%
Convertible Bonds 		2.23% 0.00% 87.92% 37.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.24% -0.12% 46.97% 22.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAAPX % Rank
Technology 		21.03% 0.00% 39.58% 21.26%
Healthcare 		16.14% 0.00% 45.63% 10.63%
Financial Services 		13.77% 0.00% 59.28% 59.45%
Communication Services 		9.52% 0.00% 21.78% 31.10%
Industrials 		9.24% 0.00% 21.45% 54.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.97% 0.00% 29.09% 81.10%
Utilities 		6.99% 0.00% 9.23% 1.18%
Consumer Defense 		6.60% 0.00% 13.62% 67.32%
Real Estate 		4.52% 0.00% 51.26% 19.69%
Energy 		2.64% 0.00% 100.00% 70.47%
Basic Materials 		1.57% 0.00% 27.46% 85.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAAPX % Rank
US 		39.14% -8.85% 91.88% 26.86%
Non US 		7.48% -19.62% 42.11% 32.16%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAAPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		56.05% 0.27% 100.00% 54.77%
Government 		25.13% 0.00% 84.29% 31.10%
Corporate 		12.27% 0.00% 87.73% 27.21%
Derivative 		3.65% 0.00% 88.81% 29.68%
Securitized 		2.90% 0.00% 56.83% 34.98%
Municipal 		0.01% 0.00% 27.33% 63.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAAPX % Rank
US 		3.33% -126.19% 6311.18% 54.42%
Non US 		0.70% -382.37% 121.02% 20.85%

JAAPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.29% 31.15% 89.93%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 2.50% 5.30%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 45.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 94.41%

Sales Fees

JAAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JAAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 491.00% 18.95%

JAAPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAAPX Category Low Category High JAAPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.80% 0.00% 4.56% 53.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAAPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAAPX Category Low Category High JAAPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.38% -2.51% 6.83% 50.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAAPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JAAPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Thooft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2013

9.05

9.1%

Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.

Christopher Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

Christopher Walsh, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at Manulife Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of Manulife’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Chris assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of many of the Team’s alternative, opportunistic and absolute-return-oriented strategies. In addition, Chris has been responsible for developing many of the multi-factor models the team utilizes to augment its opportunistic investment process as well as providing asset class research and recommendations. Prior to joining Manulife, Chris was a quantitative investment associate for Putnam Investments, where he conducted quantitative factor research, portfolio backtests, risk and performance reporting, and quantitative model maintenance. Chris is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the CFA Society Boston, Inc. and the CFA Institute. Education: Boston College, BS Finance and Information Systems, 2002; Boston College, MBA 2007 Joined Company: 2009 Began Career: 2002

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

