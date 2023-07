The Portfolio pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks selected for their growth potential, and normally invests at least 50% of its equity assets in medium-sized companies. Medium-sized companies are those whose market capitalization falls within the range of companies in the Russell Midcap ® Growth Index. Market capitalization is a commonly used measure of the size and value of a company. The market capitalizations within the index will vary, but as of December 31, 2021, they ranged from approximately $181 million to $55.8 billion. The Portfolio may also invest in foreign securities, which may include investments in emerging markets. In addition, the Portfolio’s investments may include securities of real estate-related companies, including real estate investment trusts. The portfolio managers apply a “bottom-up” approach in choosing investments. In other words, the portfolio managers look at companies one at a time to determine if a company is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Portfolio’s investment policies. Attributes considered in the process of securities selection may include sustainable growth, return on invested capital, attractive valuation, strength of management, and competitive positioning. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.