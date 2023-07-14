Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
-12.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$1.43 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.8%
Expense Ratio 1.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Delaware Ivy Value Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in the common stocks of primarily large-capitalization companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager) believes are undervalued, trading at a significant discount relative to the intrinsic value of the company as estimated by the Manager and/or are out of favor in the financial markets but have a favorable outlook for capital appreciation. Although the Fund primarily invests in securities issued by large-capitalization companies (typically, companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of acquisition), it may invest in securities issued by companies of any size.
To identify securities for the Fund, the Manager primarily utilizes fundamental, bottom-up (researching individual issuers) research while considering top-down (assessing the market environment) and quantitative analyses. The Manager primarily determines the estimated intrinsic value of companies based on cash flow generation, but the Manager may consider other valuation factors, such as price to earnings and price to book value. The Manager also considers other operational factors of a company, including, among others, growth potential, changes in share count, and changes in working capital. The Fund emphasizes companies that the Manager believes have clearly identifiable catalysts that will help the companies achieve their estimated intrinsic values. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 30 to 45).
Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.
The Manager typically will sell a stock when, in the Manager’s opinion, it reaches an acceptable price, its fundamental characteristics have changed or it has performed below the Manager’s expectations. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|IYVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|77.83%
|1 Yr
|-12.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|98.19%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|80.36%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|77.19%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|73.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|IYVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|93.29%
|2021
|8.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|43.14%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|63.19%
|2019
|3.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|77.60%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|29.33%
|IYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IYVLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.43 B
|1 M
|151 B
|39.29%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|2
|1727
|88.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|485 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|35.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.82%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|28.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IYVLX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.20%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|51.48%
|Cash
|1.80%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|43.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|20.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|14.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|15.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|16.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IYVLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.02%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|54.46%
|Healthcare
|18.02%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|44.80%
|Industrials
|10.71%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|59.49%
|Technology
|9.35%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|62.71%
|Consumer Defense
|8.89%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|42.16%
|Real Estate
|7.35%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|5.53%
|Energy
|7.34%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|57.59%
|Communication Services
|6.79%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|32.59%
|Utilities
|4.87%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|45.38%
|Basic Materials
|4.18%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|29.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.48%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|86.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IYVLX % Rank
|US
|88.75%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|73.40%
|Non US
|9.45%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|20.61%
|IYVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.53%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|17.30%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|72.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.09%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|1.75%
|IYVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IYVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IYVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|74.73%
|IYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IYVLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|47.30%
|IYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|IYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IYVLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.29%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|91.95%
|IYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2003
18.85
18.9%
Matthew Norris is a Senior Vice President of Waddell & Reed Investment Management Company and Ivy Investment Management Company. Mr. Norris received a BS in cellular biology in 1986 from the University of Kansas. He earned an MBA from the University of Nebraska in 1992. Before joining Waddell & Reed, Mr. Norris was affiliated with Advantus Capital Management, Inc. in St. Paul, MN from 1997 to 2003. He joined Advantus as a growth analyst and was appointed a large cap value portfolio manager in 2000. Prior to joining Advantus, he was an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Norwest Investment Management, Inc. from 1994 to 1997. Mr. Norris joined Waddell & Reed as a senior vice president and portfolio manager in July 2003. He served as director of equity research from June 2005 to April 2010. He held portfolio manager responsibility for Ivy Funds VIP Small Cap Value and Ivy Small Cap Value Fund from April 2010 through August 2011. He is portfolio manager of large cap value institutional accounts, Waddell & Reed Advisors Value Fund, Ivy Funds VIP Value (formerly W&R Target Funds Value Portfolio), and Ivy Value Fund. He has managed the value funds since July 2003. Mr. Norris is a CFA charterholder. He is a member of the Kansas City Society of Financial Analysts. He also serves as a member of the Finance Advisory Board for the University of Kansas School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
