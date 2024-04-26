Delaware Ivy Value Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in the common stocks of primarily large-capitalization companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager), the Fund's investment manager, believes are undervalued, trading at a significant discount relative to the intrinsic value of the company as estimated by the Manager and/or are out of favor in the financial markets but have a favorable outlook for capital appreciation. Although the Fund primarily invests in securities issued by large-capitalization companies (typically, companies with market capitalizations of at least $5 billion at the time of acquisition), it may invest in securities issued by companies of any size.

Typically, the Manager seeks to select securities that it believes are undervalued in relation to their intrinsic value, as indicated by multiple factors, including the earnings and cash flow potential or the asset value of the respective issuers. The Manager also considers a company’s plans for future operations on a selective basis. The Manager may sell a security if it no longer believes the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 30 to 35).

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.