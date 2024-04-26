Home
Trending ETFs

Delaware Ivy Value Fund

mutual fund
IYVLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.01 -0.04 -0.23%
primary theme
N/A
share class
I (IYAIX)
Name

As of 04/26/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Value Fund

IYVLX | Fund

$17.01

$487 M

-

1.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$487 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IYVLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    R
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Value Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in the common stocks of primarily large-capitalization companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager), the Fund's investment manager, believes are undervalued, trading at a significant discount relative to the intrinsic value of the company as estimated by the Manager and/or are out of favor in the financial markets but have a favorable outlook for capital appreciation. Although the Fund primarily invests in securities issued by large-capitalization companies (typically, companies with market capitalizations of at least $5 billion at the time of acquisition), it may invest in securities issued by companies of any size.

Typically, the Manager seeks to select securities that it believes are undervalued in relation to their intrinsic value, as indicated by multiple factors, including the earnings and cash flow potential or the asset value of the respective issuers. The Manager also considers a company’s plans for future operations on a selective basis. The Manager may sell a security if it no longer believes the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 30 to 35).

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

IYVLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IYVLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IYVLX Category Low Category High IYVLX % Rank
Net Assets 487 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 36 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 155 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 31.50% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.32%
  2. Walt Disney Co/The 3.16%
  3. US Bancorp 3.15%
  4. Northrop Grumman Corp 3.15%
  5. CVS Health Corp 3.14%
  6. DuPont de Nemours Inc 3.14%
  7. Travelers Cos Inc/The 3.13%
  8. Motorola Solutions Inc 3.12%
  9. Equity Residential 3.10%
  10. TJX Cos Inc/The 3.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IYVLX % Rank
Stocks 		97.22% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.78% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYVLX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYVLX % Rank
US 		97.22% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

IYVLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IYVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.80% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.69% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

IYVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

IYVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IYVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

IYVLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IYVLX Category Low Category High IYVLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IYVLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IYVLX Category Low Category High IYVLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IYVLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

IYVLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

×