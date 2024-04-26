Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 04/26/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$487 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.5%
Expense Ratio 1.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 04/26/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Delaware Ivy Value Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in the common stocks of primarily large-capitalization companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager), the Fund's investment manager, believes are undervalued, trading at a significant discount relative to the intrinsic value of the company as estimated by the Manager and/or are out of favor in the financial markets but have a favorable outlook for capital appreciation. Although the Fund primarily invests in securities issued by large-capitalization companies (typically, companies with market capitalizations of at least $5 billion at the time of acquisition), it may invest in securities issued by companies of any size.
Typically, the Manager seeks to select securities that it believes are undervalued in relation to their intrinsic value, as indicated by multiple factors, including the earnings and cash flow potential or the asset value of the respective issuers. The Manager also considers a company’s plans for future operations on a selective basis. The Manager may sell a security if it no longer believes the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 30 to 35).
The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|IYVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IYVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|IYVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IYVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IYVLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|487 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|36
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|155 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.50%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IYVLX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.22%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|2.78%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IYVLX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IYVLX % Rank
|US
|97.22%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IYVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.80%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IYVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IYVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IYVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IYVLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|IYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IYVLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 22, 2024
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2023
|$5.613
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Sep 22, 2023
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2023
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2023
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2022
|$4.596
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$2.709
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.563
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.117
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 12, 2019
|$1.805
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$1.238
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.054
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.356
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Oct 10, 2017
|$0.093
|ExtraDividend
|Oct 10, 2017
|$0.140
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2016
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2016
|$0.154
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.369
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 10, 2015
|$2.244
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.526
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 11, 2014
|$1.191
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.190
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.715
|CapitalGainLongTerm
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...