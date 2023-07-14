Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Delaware Ivy Value Fund

mutual fund
IYVCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.25 -0.11 -0.54%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (IYVAX) Primary C (IYVCX) Inst (IYVYX) Inst (IYAIX) Retirement (IYVLX) Retirement (IVALX)
IYVCX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.25 -0.11 -0.54%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (IYVAX) Primary C (IYVCX) Inst (IYVYX) Inst (IYAIX) Retirement (IYVLX) Retirement (IVALX)
IYVCX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.25 -0.11 -0.54%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (IYVAX) Primary C (IYVCX) Inst (IYVYX) Inst (IYAIX) Retirement (IYVLX) Retirement (IVALX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Value Fund

IYVCX | Fund

$20.25

$1.43 B

1.07%

$0.22

1.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-14.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$1.43 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$750

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Value Fund

IYVCX | Fund

$20.25

$1.43 B

1.07%

$0.22

1.97%

IYVCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Norris

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Value Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in the common stocks of primarily large-capitalization companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager) believes are undervalued, trading at a significant discount relative to the intrinsic value of the company as estimated by the Manager and/or are out of favor in the financial markets but have a favorable outlook for capital appreciation. Although the Fund primarily invests in securities issued by large-capitalization companies (typically, companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of acquisition), it may invest in securities issued by companies of any size.

To identify securities for the Fund, the Manager primarily utilizes fundamental, bottom-up (researching individual issuers) research while considering top-down (assessing the market environment) and quantitative analyses. The Manager primarily determines the estimated intrinsic value of companies based on cash flow generation, but the Manager may consider other valuation factors, such as price to earnings and price to book value. The Manager also considers other operational factors of a company, including, among others, growth potential, changes in share count, and changes in working capital. The Fund emphasizes companies that the Manager believes have clearly identifiable catalysts that will help the companies achieve their estimated intrinsic values. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 30 to 45).

Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

The Manager typically will sell a stock when, in the Manager’s opinion, it reaches an acceptable price, its fundamental characteristics have changed or it has performed below the Manager’s expectations. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

IYVCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -13.6% 215.2% 81.92%
1 Yr -14.1% -58.6% 197.5% 98.51%
3 Yr 2.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 85.75%
5 Yr -2.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 80.65%
10 Yr -0.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 78.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.5% -65.1% 22.3% 94.35%
2021 8.4% -25.3% 25.5% 46.70%
2020 -0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 64.47%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 80.00%
2018 -2.8% -9.4% 3.1% 31.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -13.6% 215.2% 78.76%
1 Yr -14.1% -58.6% 197.5% 98.51%
3 Yr 2.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 86.05%
5 Yr -1.6%* -15.1% 32.0% 79.50%
10 Yr 3.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 74.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.5% -65.1% 22.3% 94.35%
2021 8.4% -25.3% 25.5% 46.70%
2020 -0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 64.38%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 80.64%
2018 -1.7% -8.9% 3.3% 26.12%

NAV & Total Return History

IYVCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IYVCX Category Low Category High IYVCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.43 B 1 M 151 B 39.42%
Number of Holdings 40 2 1727 88.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 485 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 35.90%
Weighting of Top 10 32.82% 5.0% 99.2% 28.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Walmart Inc 3.78%
  2. EOG Resources Inc 3.76%
  3. Anthem Inc 3.52%
  4. Marathon Petroleum Corp 3.45%
  5. Fidelity National Information Services Inc 3.29%
  6. Comcast Corp Class A 3.26%
  7. McKesson Corp 3.21%
  8. Philip Morris International Inc 3.21%
  9. Welltower Inc 3.19%
  10. Broadcom Inc 3.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IYVCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.20% 28.02% 125.26% 51.20%
Cash 		1.80% -88.20% 71.98% 44.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 41.27%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 36.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 37.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 38.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYVCX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.02% 0.00% 58.05% 54.45%
Healthcare 		18.02% 0.00% 30.08% 45.30%
Industrials 		10.71% 0.00% 42.76% 59.19%
Technology 		9.35% 0.00% 54.02% 62.68%
Consumer Defense 		8.89% 0.00% 34.10% 42.14%
Real Estate 		7.35% 0.00% 90.54% 5.57%
Energy 		7.34% 0.00% 54.00% 57.69%
Communication Services 		6.79% 0.00% 26.58% 32.50%
Utilities 		4.87% 0.00% 27.04% 45.30%
Basic Materials 		4.18% 0.00% 21.69% 29.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.48% 0.00% 22.74% 86.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYVCX % Rank
US 		88.75% 24.51% 121.23% 73.20%
Non US 		9.45% 0.00% 41.42% 20.76%

IYVCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IYVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.97% 0.04% 45.41% 5.92%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.50% 72.88%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 89.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 2.14%

Sales Fees

IYVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 51.05%

Trading Fees

IYVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IYVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 0.00% 488.00% 75.02%

IYVCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IYVCX Category Low Category High IYVCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.07% 0.00% 41.90% 47.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IYVCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IYVCX Category Low Category High IYVCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.18% -1.51% 4.28% 93.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IYVCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IYVCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Norris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2003

18.85

18.9%

Matthew Norris is a Senior Vice President of Waddell & Reed Investment Management Company and Ivy Investment Management Company. Mr. Norris received a BS in cellular biology in 1986 from the University of Kansas. He earned an MBA from the University of Nebraska in 1992. Before joining Waddell & Reed, Mr. Norris was affiliated with Advantus Capital Management, Inc. in St. Paul, MN from 1997 to 2003. He joined Advantus as a growth analyst and was appointed a large cap value portfolio manager in 2000. Prior to joining Advantus, he was an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Norwest Investment Management, Inc. from 1994 to 1997. Mr. Norris joined Waddell & Reed as a senior vice president and portfolio manager in July 2003. He served as director of equity research from June 2005 to April 2010. He held portfolio manager responsibility for Ivy Funds VIP Small Cap Value and Ivy Small Cap Value Fund from April 2010 through August 2011. He is portfolio manager of large cap value institutional accounts, Waddell & Reed Advisors Value Fund, Ivy Funds VIP Value (formerly W&R Target Funds Value Portfolio), and Ivy Value Fund. He has managed the value funds since July 2003. Mr. Norris is a CFA charterholder. He is a member of the Kansas City Society of Financial Analysts. He also serves as a member of the Finance Advisory Board for the University of Kansas School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×