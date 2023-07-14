Home
Delaware Ivy Managed International Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
IYMGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.71 -0.02 -0.21%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (IVTYX) Primary A (IVTAX) Inst (IVTIX) C (IVTCX) Retirement (IYMGX) Retirement (IVTNX)
Delaware Ivy Managed International Opportunities Fund

IYMGX | Fund

$9.71

$120 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$120 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Delaware Ivy Managed International Opportunities Fund

IYMGX | Fund

$9.71

$120 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.70%

IYMGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Managed International Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aaron Young

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Managed International Opportunities Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to achieve its objective by providing investors a diversified portfolio of international stocks by investing primarily in Class R6 shares of certain Delaware Funds global/international mutual funds, as identified below. Each underlying Delaware Fund, in turn, invests in a diversified portfolio of foreign equity securities of issuers in developed as well as emerging markets, and, to a lesser extent, in US equity securities.

The Board, based upon the recommendation of Delaware Management Company (Manager), has authorized the following target allocation ranges for investment of the Fund’s assets in specific underlying funds, although the Manager expects the allocation will change over time.

Underlying Fund

Maximum Allocation

Minimum Allocation

Delaware Ivy Systematic Emerging Markets Equity Fund

60%

0%

Delaware Ivy Global Equity Income Fund

60%

0%

Delaware Ivy Global Growth Fund

60%

0%

Delaware Ivy International Small Cap Fund

60%

0%

Delaware Ivy International Core Equity Fund

60%

0%

Delaware Ivy International Value Fund

60%

0%

The Manager monitors the Fund’s holdings and cash flow and, in general, manages them as needed in order to maintain the Fund’s target allocations. The Manager does not intend to trade actively among the underlying funds nor does it intend to attempt to capture short-term market opportunities. However, in seeking to enhance performance, the Manager may change allocations within the stated ranges. The Manager may modify the above-specified target asset allocations for the Fund and also may modify, from time to time, the underlying funds selected for the Fund. In addition, the percentage specified at the high end of the investment range for an underlying fund is a target, and from time to time, the Manager or market movements (or a combination of both) may cause the Fund’s investment in an underlying fund to temporarily exceed its target percentage.

By owning shares of the underlying funds, the Fund indirectly holds primarily equity securities of international, including emerging market and, to a lesser extent, US companies of any size.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

IYMGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% 2.1% 19.2% 56.45%
1 Yr 0.4% -20.6% 27.8% 98.87%
3 Yr -0.1%* -14.5% 25.3% 90.83%
5 Yr -3.6%* -9.9% 60.9% 94.99%
10 Yr 0.8%* -6.0% 9.9% 67.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -43.6% 71.3% 98.70%
2021 2.8% -15.4% 9.4% 42.01%
2020 4.3% -10.4% 121.9% 23.59%
2019 3.1% -0.5% 8.5% 93.23%
2018 -5.0% -13.0% -0.7% 82.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -16.4% 19.2% 55.89%
1 Yr 0.4% -27.2% 27.8% 90.92%
3 Yr -0.1%* -14.5% 25.3% 90.67%
5 Yr -3.6%* -9.9% 60.9% 95.81%
10 Yr 1.4%* -2.6% 10.2% 80.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -43.6% 71.3% 98.70%
2021 2.8% -15.4% 9.4% 42.01%
2020 4.3% -10.4% 121.9% 23.59%
2019 3.1% -0.5% 8.5% 93.23%
2018 -5.0% -13.0% -0.7% 87.24%

NAV & Total Return History

IYMGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IYMGX Category Low Category High IYMGX % Rank
Net Assets 120 M 1.02 M 369 B 85.13%
Number of Holdings 6 1 10801 98.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 134 M 0 34.5 B 55.35%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 1.9% 101.9% 0.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Delaware Ivy International Core Eq R6 44.95%
  2. Delaware Ivy Systematic Em Mkts Eq R6 24.73%
  3. Delaware Ivy International Val R6 15.06%
  4. Delaware Ivy Global Equity Income Fd R6 9.58%
  5. Delaware Ivy International Small Cap R6 5.04%
  6. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Premier 0.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IYMGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.30% 0.00% 122.60% 47.86%
Cash 		1.71% -65.15% 100.00% 49.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 16.83%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 45.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 9.42%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 17.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYMGX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		16.34% 0.00% 36.36% 7.42%
Consumer Defense 		14.51% 0.00% 32.29% 9.46%
Industrials 		12.75% 5.17% 99.49% 70.16%
Technology 		12.67% 0.00% 36.32% 37.99%
Financial Services 		12.32% 0.00% 47.75% 90.98%
Healthcare 		11.09% 0.00% 21.01% 60.41%
Communication Services 		7.50% 0.00% 21.69% 26.78%
Energy 		7.05% 0.00% 16.89% 13.39%
Basic Materials 		3.49% 0.00% 23.86% 90.83%
Real Estate 		1.30% 0.00% 14.59% 63.46%
Utilities 		0.98% 0.00% 13.68% 75.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYMGX % Rank
Non US 		93.02% 0.00% 124.02% 70.04%
US 		5.28% -7.71% 68.98% 16.12%

IYMGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IYMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.02% 26.51% 72.51%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.60% 6.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 65.81%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 6.29%

Sales Fees

IYMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IYMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IYMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 2.00% 247.00% 50.98%

IYMGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IYMGX Category Low Category High IYMGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 57.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IYMGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IYMGX Category Low Category High IYMGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -0.93% 6.38% 65.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IYMGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IYMGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aaron Young

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Mr. Young is Vice President of IICO and WRIMCO and Vice President of the Trust. He joined IICO in 2005 as a fixed-income analyst with an emphasis in credit research and derivative securities. Mr. Young joined the Asset Strategy team as an investment analyst in 2007. He has served as an assistant portfolio manager of investment companies managed by IICO and WRIMCO since 2012. Mr. Young earned a BA in Philosophy from the University of Missouri and holds an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Strategy from the Olin School of Business at Washington University

Jurgen Wurzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Jürgen Wurzer rejoined Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK) in April 2018 as deputy head of portfolio management for the firm’s global multi asset team based in Vienna. Prior to that, he worked at Erste Asset Management as a senior fund manager on the multi asset management team, where he worked from September 2016 to March 2018. Wurzer previously worked at MIMAK from January 2007 to August 2016, leaving the firm as senior investment manager on the global multi asset team. He graduated from University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt with a master’s degree. Wurzer is a lecturer for asset allocation, quantitative finance, portfolio, and risk management at several educational institutions.

Stefan Löwenthal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Stefan Löwenthal is the chief investment officer for Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), a role he assumed in February 2013. He heads the global multi asset team based in Vienna, which is responsible for all asset allocation and security selection decisions, the management of mutual funds, as well as the development of new investment strategies. In addition, Löwenthal oversees the investment policy committee, which is responsible for strategic investment decisions at MIMAK. He began his career with Macquarie in February 2008 as a portfolio manager. He holds a Master of Management Science from Vienna University of Economics and Business. Löwenthal is a lecturer for economics at the IMC University of applied sciences in Krems (Austria) and the Qiongzhou University in Sanya (China).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

