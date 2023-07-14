Home
Delaware Ivy Global Growth Fund

mutual fund
IYIGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$30.35 -0.03 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (IVINX) Primary C (IVNCX) Inst (IVIYX) Inst (IGIIX) Retirement (IYIGX) Retirement (ITGRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

-33.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.2%

Net Assets

$768 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IYIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Global Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles John

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Global Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in common stocks of US and foreign companies (including depositary receipts of foreign issuers) that the Manager believes are competitively well-positioned, gaining market share, have the potential for long-term growth and/or operate in regions or countries that the Manager believes possess attractive growth characteristics.The Fund primarily invests in issuers of developed countries, including the US, although the Fund has the ability to invest in issuers domiciled in or doing business in any country or region around the globe, including emerging markets. While the Fund primarily invests in securities issued by large-capitalization companies (typically, companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of acquisition), it may invest in securities issued by companies of any size, in a variety of sectors and industries. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or, if the portfolio manager deems it warranted by market conditions, at least 30%) of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest up to 80% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities denominated in currencies other than the US dollar. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 50 to 70).

The Manager utilizes a research-based investment process that focuses on bottom-up (researching individual issuers) stock selection. The Manager seeks strong companies that possess a unique, sustainable competitive advantage that the Manager believes will allow them to withstand competitive pressures, sustain margins and cash flow, and grow faster than the general economy. The Manager may look at a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund, including: a company’s competitive position and its sustainability; a company’s growth and earnings potential and valuation; a company’s financials, including cash flow and balance sheet; management of the company; strength of the industry; size of the company’s total addressable market; margin trends; switching costs; control of distribution channels; brand equity; scale; patent protection; and applicable economic, market and political conditions of the country in which the company is located and/or in which it is doing business. As an overlay to its bottom-up analysis, the Manager considers factors such as the geographical economic environment, the political environment, regulatory policy, geopolitical risk and currency risk.

Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Manager may sell a security issued by a company if it believes the company has experienced a fundamental breakdown of its sustainable competitive advantage or no longer offers significant growth potential, if it believes the management of the company has weakened or its margin and/or its valuation appears unsustainable, if it believes there are macro-economic factors that override a company’s fundamentals, and/or there exists political or economic instability in the issuer’s country. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

IYIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -35.6% 29.2% 57.49%
1 Yr -33.8% 17.3% 252.4% 41.93%
3 Yr -13.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 45.38%
5 Yr -9.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 50.74%
10 Yr -1.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 67.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -54.0% -24.3% 957.1% 45.63%
2021 4.7% -38.3% 47.1% 33.38%
2020 4.4% -54.2% 0.6% 63.53%
2019 5.6% -76.0% 54.1% 69.40%
2018 -3.5% -26.1% 47.8% 89.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -35.6% 29.2% 58.05%
1 Yr -33.8% 11.4% 252.4% 37.95%
3 Yr -13.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 42.46%
5 Yr -7.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 49.26%
10 Yr 0.4%* -6.9% 18.3% 65.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -54.0% -24.3% 957.1% 45.63%
2021 4.7% -33.1% 47.1% 33.88%
2020 4.4% -44.4% 1.8% 14.54%
2019 5.6% -6.5% 54.1% 39.53%
2018 -1.3% -14.4% 47.8% 95.85%

NAV & Total Return History

IYIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IYIGX Category Low Category High IYIGX % Rank
Net Assets 768 M 199 K 133 B 31.69%
Number of Holdings 79 1 9075 54.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 259 M -18 M 37.6 B 33.70%
Weighting of Top 10 29.62% 9.1% 100.0% 47.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.74%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 3.83%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.64%
  4. Apple Inc 3.32%
  5. Discover Financial Services 3.16%
  6. Airbus SE 3.08%
  7. Airbus SE 3.08%
  8. Airbus SE 3.08%
  9. Airbus SE 3.08%
  10. Airbus SE 3.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IYIGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.63% 61.84% 125.47% 38.11%
Cash 		0.36% -174.70% 23.12% 55.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 43.50%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 50.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 36.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 40.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYIGX % Rank
Technology 		19.40% 0.00% 49.87% 63.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.77% 0.00% 40.94% 9.14%
Industrials 		15.07% 0.00% 44.06% 12.44%
Financial Services 		14.16% 0.00% 38.42% 9.69%
Healthcare 		13.23% 0.00% 35.42% 72.36%
Communication Services 		9.38% 0.00% 57.66% 69.93%
Energy 		6.22% 0.00% 21.15% 17.18%
Consumer Defense 		4.07% 0.00% 73.28% 82.05%
Real Estate 		1.41% 0.00% 39.48% 82.71%
Basic Materials 		1.01% 0.00% 38.60% 91.08%
Utilities 		0.29% 0.00% 29.12% 81.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYIGX % Rank
US 		59.18% 0.13% 103.82% 18.50%
Non US 		40.45% 0.58% 99.46% 81.28%

IYIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IYIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.01% 44.27% 27.25%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.82% 83.92%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 64.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 4.45%

Sales Fees

IYIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IYIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IYIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 0.00% 395.00% 28.90%

IYIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IYIGX Category Low Category High IYIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 36.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IYIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IYIGX Category Low Category High IYIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.25% -4.27% 12.65% 81.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IYIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IYIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles John

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Charles John works at Ivy Investments, Waddell & Reed as a Global Equity Investment Analyst responsible for investment opportunities in the Semiconductor, Semiconductor Equipment and Communications Equipment Sectors across all market cap ranges and serves as a portfolio manager for the International Core Equity.

Aditya Kapoor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Mr. Kapoor joined Ivy Investment Management Company in 2008 as an equity investment analyst. He has served as Assistant Vice President and assistant portfolio manager for other investment companies managed by IICO since 2013. He earned a Bachelor of Technology in Production and Industrial Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi), and holds an MBA from The Johnson School at Cornell University. Mr. Kapoor is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

F. Chace Brundige

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Mr. Brundige joined Ivy Investment Management Company as an assistant portfolio manager for the Large Cap Growth equity team, and became a portfolio manager in Feb. 2006. He is Senior Vice President of IICO, Vice President of the Trust, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for other investment companies for which IICO serves as investment manager. Mr. Brundige holds a BS degree in Finance from Kansas State University, and has earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Mr. Brundige is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

