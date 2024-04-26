Home
Trending ETFs

IYGEX (Mutual Fund)

IYGEX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$263 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IYGEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Global Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    R
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Delaware Global Value Equity Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in equity securities that are issued by companies of any size located largely in developed markets around the world that Delaware Management Company (Manager), the Fund’s investment manager, believes will be able to generate a reasonable level of current income for investors given current market conditions, and that demonstrate favorable prospects for total return. The Fund focuses on companies that the Manager believes have the ability to maintain and/or grow their dividends while providing capital appreciation over the long term.  The Fund is nondiversified, meaning that it may invest a significant portion of its total assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities. Although the Fund invests primarily in large-capitalization companies, it may invest in companies of any size. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or, if the Manager deems it warranted by market conditions, at least 30%) of its total assets in securities of non-US issuers. The Fund may invest in US and non-US issuers, including issuers located in emerging market countries, and may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund will focus its investments in the consumer staples industry. The consumer staples industry consists of companies that are involved in areas such as the production, manufacture, distribution, or sale of, consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, such as food and beverage, household goods, personal products, and non-discretionary retail.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager uses a company-specific stock selection process. The Manager seeks to identify higher-quality companies that it believes are reasonably valued, have a strong likelihood of maintaining and/or growing their dividends, and have a relatively stable to improving fundamental outlook, relative to market expectations.

The investment process is bottom-up, research-driven. The aim is to produce attractive risk-adjusted long-term returns by investing in understandable, quality businesses with mispriced earnings power. Understandable and quality businesses are reasonably straightforward and void of excessive complexity, excessive debt, and relative margin instability. Mispricings occur when shorter-term market fluctuations lead to a discount between a stock’s price and its fair value. Fair value is derived from such factors as the long term sales and future earnings potential of a business. Stock selection rests on an assessment of each company and its risk-return profile. Research is centered on understanding the nature and sustainability of how the company creates value, including the associated risks. Businesses identified as attractive are likely to display one or more of these favorable characteristics: solid earnings power and free cash flow generation, sustainable business models and competitive advantages, the ability to reinvest at rates above the cost of capital, flexibility to restructure inefficiencies, potential to benefit from consolidation within their industries, and the ability to gain market share from competitors. An estimate for long term earnings power is derived in order to calculate the fair value of a company. To compensate for unpredictable risks, the team aims to invest in companies that can be bought within an adequate safety margin to the estimated fair value. The portfolio managers strive to purchase stocks at a discount to what they deem to be fair value. The discount effectively provides a cushion to absorb potential stock price depreciation due to such factors as unexpected negative shifts in currency values and/or economic instability. Screening is a method used for idea generation. A typical screen may exclude stocks under a certain market cap and then further applying numerous valuation, quality, and growth metrics hurdles that would effectively reduce the universe further. Survivors would become candidates for fundamental research whereas in-depth analysis occurs to ultimately determine the attractiveness of a stock for potential portfolio admission.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities of that type. For example, the Manager may sell a security if it believes the security no longer offers attractive current income prospects or significant growth potential, if it believes the management of the company has weakened, and/or there exists political or economic instability in the issuer’s country. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

IYGEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IYGEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IYGEX Category Low Category High IYGEX % Rank
Net Assets 263 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 57 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 86.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 32.91% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.55%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 3.57%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 3.33%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.16%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.14%
  6. Alphabet Inc 3.04%
  7. Casey's General Stores Inc 2.97%
  8. L'Oreal SA 2.80%
  9. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc 2.70%
  10. Airbus SE 2.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IYGEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.71% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.29% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYGEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYGEX % Rank
US 		63.72% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		35.00% N/A N/A N/A

IYGEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IYGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

IYGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

IYGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IYGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

IYGEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IYGEX Category Low Category High IYGEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IYGEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IYGEX Category Low Category High IYGEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IYGEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

IYGEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

