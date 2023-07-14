Home
Trending ETFs

IYBDX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$728 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 86.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IYBDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Securian Core Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Houghton

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Core Bond Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed-income securities (80% policy). Delaware Management Company (Manager) invests in a variety of fixed-income securities that have investmentgrade credit ratings from any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). The fixed-income securities the Manager selects for the portfolio are typically rated BBB- and above by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), Baa3 and above by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or similarly rated by another NRSRO. The Manager may also invest in unrated fixed-income securities if it believes their credit quality is comparable to those that have investment grade ratings.

The Fund may invest in a wide range of fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade and high yield debt securities, corporate debt securities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US government or any of its agencies or instrumentalities (US government securities), other asset-backed securities, international developed and emerging market debt securities, and bank loans, among others. The Fund has no limitations regarding the maturity, duration or dollar-weighted average of its holdings, and may invest in debt securities with varying maturities located within a variety of sectors and industries. The Manager will determine how much of the Fund’s assets to allocate to each of these types of securities, based on its evaluation of economic and market conditions, and its assessment of the returns and potential for appreciation that can be achieved. The Manager will periodically reallocate the Fund’s assets as deemed necessary.

Although the Fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities, it may invest up to 35% of its net assets in non-investment grade debt securities, commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds, that include debt securities rated below BBB- by S&P, and similarly rated by all other NRSROs, subject to available rating or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund’s total non-US-dollar currency exposure will be limited, in the aggregate, to no more than 20% of net assets. The Fund’s investments in emerging markets will, in the aggregate, be limited to no more than 20% of the Fund’s net assets.

The Fund may also use a wide range of derivatives instruments, typically including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager uses a bottom-up (researching individual issuers), fundamental approach by focusing on security selection and sector allocation. The Manager focuses on relative value trading among fixed-income securities, and considers factors such as security pricing, industry outlook, current and anticipated market and economic conditions, general levels of debt prices and issuer operations.

The Manager’s investment process also includes a top-down (assessing the market environment) overlay for portfolio and risk management that considers factors such as economic growth, inflation expectations, business sentiment, fiscal and monetary policy, global growth and the credit cycle, among other factors.Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities, including review of the security’s valuation and the issuer’s creditworthiness. The Manager also may sell a security in light of interest rate expectations, changes in credit spreads, if the issuer’s investment thesis is no longer valid, to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.

IYBDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -4.3% 4.5% 67.85%
1 Yr -4.3% -16.1% 162.7% 57.32%
3 Yr -6.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 33.47%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 68.50%
10 Yr -1.2%* -7.4% 12.7% 32.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -34.7% 131.9% 39.53%
2021 -1.2% -6.0% 15.7% 17.06%
2020 0.7% -9.6% 118.7% 86.08%
2019 1.2% -0.4% 5.8% 70.63%
2018 -0.8% -2.2% 3.3% 67.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -15.5% 4.5% 66.51%
1 Yr -4.3% -16.1% 162.7% 53.68%
3 Yr -6.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 33.16%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 70.66%
10 Yr -1.2%* -7.4% 13.5% 50.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -34.7% 131.9% 38.75%
2021 -1.2% -6.0% 15.7% 17.16%
2020 0.7% -9.6% 118.7% 86.08%
2019 1.2% -0.4% 5.8% 72.94%
2018 -0.8% -2.2% 3.3% 71.16%

NAV & Total Return History

IYBDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IYBDX Category Low Category High IYBDX % Rank
Net Assets 728 M 2.88 M 287 B 56.63%
Number of Holdings 426 1 17234 68.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 130 M -106 M 27.6 B 64.71%
Weighting of Top 10 15.61% 3.7% 123.9% 80.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 7.45%
  2. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 7.45%
  3. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 7.45%
  4. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 7.45%
  5. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 7.45%
  6. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 7.45%
  7. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 7.45%
  8. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 7.45%
  9. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 7.45%
  10. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 7.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IYBDX % Rank
Bonds 		96.35% 3.97% 268.18% 39.87%
Cash 		3.16% -181.13% 95.99% 49.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.49% 0.00% 77.13% 15.72%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 90.01%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 84.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 99.13%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYBDX % Rank
Securitized 		39.58% 0.00% 98.40% 24.49%
Corporate 		37.75% 0.00% 100.00% 28.45%
Government 		17.98% 0.00% 86.23% 65.96%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.16% 0.00% 95.99% 63.16%
Municipal 		1.53% 0.00% 100.00% 17.94%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 92.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYBDX % Rank
US 		92.41% 3.63% 210.09% 21.41%
Non US 		3.94% -6.54% 58.09% 83.03%

IYBDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IYBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.01% 20.64% 13.27%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.76% 90.88%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 76.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 2.75%

Sales Fees

IYBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IYBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IYBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 86.00% 2.00% 493.39% 37.64%

IYBDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IYBDX Category Low Category High IYBDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.90% 0.00% 10.82% 52.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IYBDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IYBDX Category Low Category High IYBDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.30% -1.28% 8.97% 74.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IYBDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

IYBDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Houghton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2005

17.1

17.1%

Thomas B. Houghton has served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Total Return Fixed Income, Securian AM, since August 2003. Mr. Houghton had served as Senior Investment Officer with Securian AM from April 2002 to August 2003. Previously, Mr. Houghton was a Senior Securities Analyst, Public Corporate Bonds, with American Express from July 2001 through March 2002.

Lena Harhaj

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Total Return Portfolio Analyst since June 2015, previously Senior Investment Analyst since June 2013, and Associate Mortgage Analyst since June 2010, Advantus Capital. Ms. Harhaj holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Minnesota. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

