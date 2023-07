Investment Officer Institutional Portfolio Manager As an Institutional Portfolio Manager, participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Assesses portfolio risk, customizes portfolios to client objectives and guidelines, and manages daily cash flows. Communicates investment policy, strategy, and positioning. Joined MFS in 2012 Previous experience includes 2 years as Director, North American Business Development at Numeric Investors, LLC; 1 year as Vice President, Business Development and Consultant Relations at Rampart Investments; 2 years as Investment Director, Non-US Equities at Pyramis Global Advisors; 4 years as Head of Equity Product Strategy & Institutional Portfolio Manager at State Street Research & Management Company; 6 years as Relationship Manager at Wellington Management Company; 7 years as Officer at The United States Army. Affiliations include Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc., CFA Institute. Babson College, MBA, summa cum laude Cornell University, BS, distinguished military graduate