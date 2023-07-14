Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.6%
1 yr return
5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$131 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.9%
Expense Ratio 0.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 56.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IWPVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|84.98%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|83.48%
|3 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|64.14%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|54.91%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|IWPVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IWPVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|131 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|75.38%
|Number of Holdings
|11
|2
|10961
|93.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|119 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|53.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.93%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|3.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IWPVX % Rank
|Stocks
|64.68%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|67.43%
|Bonds
|31.25%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|18.37%
|Cash
|3.45%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|68.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.42%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|36.33%
|Other
|0.15%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|52.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|48.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IWPVX % Rank
|Technology
|21.86%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|15.92%
|Real Estate
|20.11%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|12.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.76%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|28.45%
|Industrials
|10.28%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|64.76%
|Healthcare
|8.97%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|65.39%
|Financial Services
|8.60%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|77.28%
|Communication Services
|4.91%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|73.25%
|Basic Materials
|4.40%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|80.47%
|Consumer Defense
|4.39%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|70.70%
|Energy
|4.01%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|74.95%
|Utilities
|1.71%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|81.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IWPVX % Rank
|US
|38.94%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|44.26%
|Non US
|25.74%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|73.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IWPVX % Rank
|Securitized
|52.31%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|0.84%
|Corporate
|19.33%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|35.07%
|Government
|17.92%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|67.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.39%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|77.87%
|Municipal
|0.05%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|32.36%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|63.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IWPVX % Rank
|US
|24.13%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|14.41%
|Non US
|7.12%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|41.54%
|IWPVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.39%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|56.99%
|Management Fee
|0.21%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|13.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|10.29%
|IWPVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|IWPVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IWPVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|56.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|43.78%
|IWPVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IWPVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.15%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|51.14%
|IWPVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IWPVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IWPVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.29%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|57.73%
|IWPVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.401
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 28, 2013
9.18
9.2%
Douglas (“Doug”) Coté, leads the Global Perspectives team and is a senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. He is the founder and portfolio manager of the Voya Global Perspectives Funds and model portfolios, a group of global systematic asset allocation strategies with over $1 billion of assets under management (AUM). Drawing upon more than 30 years of active money management experience as a portfolio manager and hedge fund chief investment officer, Doug delivers hands-on interpretations of the forces driving capital markets and effective ways to respond. Prior to founding Global Perspectives, Doug was a portfolio manager with Voya’s predecessor firm and managed over $14 billion in equity assets. Doug has been featured on Bloomberg TV, CNBC and quoted in The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. In addition, he has been published in the International Journal of Managerial Finance, coining the term “Honest EPS” as a way of identifying high quality stocks. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
