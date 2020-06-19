Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Ivy Funds - Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund Class Y

mutual fund
IWGYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.85 -0.02 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(IWGYX) Primary
IWGYX (Mutual Fund)

Ivy Funds - Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund Class Y

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.85 -0.02 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(IWGYX) Primary
IWGYX (Mutual Fund)

Ivy Funds - Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund Class Y

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.85 -0.02 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(IWGYX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ivy Funds - Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund Class Y

IWGYX | Fund

$7.85

$641 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$641 M

Holdings in Top 10

81.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ivy Funds - Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund Class Y

IWGYX | Fund

$7.85

$641 M

0.00%

-

IWGYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ivy Funds - Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund Class Y
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to achieve its objective primarily by allocating its assets among a diverse group of affiliated equity and fixed-income mutual funds.

The Fund invests primarily in mutual funds that are series of the Delaware Funds (each such fund is an “Underlying Affiliated Fund”). Each Underlying Affiliated Fund, in turn, invests in a diversified portfolio of securities from one or more of the following asset classes: domestic equity securities, foreign equity securities (from issuers in both developed and emerging markets) and bonds (both investment grade and high-yield (junk bonds)) issued by domestic and foreign corporations and governments. The Fund invests in Underlying Affiliated Funds that utilize a variety of growth or income investment strategies to seek to achieve their respective objectives. The Underlying Affiliated Funds of the Trust are managed by the Manager.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s “policy” asset mix is 65% invested in equities and 35% invested in fixed-income. However, at any given time, the Fund’s permissible ranges are 45% to 85% invested in equities and 15% to 55% invested in fixed-income.

Wilshire Advisors LLC, the Fund’s sub-advisor (Wilshire), allocates certain of the Fund’s assets among the Underlying Affiliated Funds using a methodology designed to provide exposure to a broad array of asset classes and investment strategies. Within the permissible ranges, Wilshire establishes a “target” allocation for each asset class based on each Underlying Affiliated Funds’ investment style and dynamically allocates and repositions the amount of the Fund’s assets invested in the Underlying Affiliated Funds over time based upon market and economic conditions.

Through its investments in the Underlying Affiliated Funds, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 40% of its assets in foreign investments.

The Manager develops the universe of Underlying Affiliated Funds that Wilshire may consider when making allocation decisions. Wilshire monitors the Fund’s holdings and cash flow and, in general, manages them as needed in order to maintain the Fund’s target allocations. Wilshire does not intend to trade actively among the Underlying Affiliated Funds nor does it intend to attempt to capture short-term market opportunities. However, in seeking to enhance performance, Wilshire may change target allocations within the permissible ranges at any time. Wilshire may modify the above-specified target asset allocations for the Fund and also may modify, from time to time, the Underlying Affiliated Funds selected for the Fund. In addition, from time to time Wilshire or market movements (or a combination of both) may cause the Fund’s investment to temporarily vary from its target percentage. Wilshire will consider rebalancing the Fund’s assets at least quarterly; however, it may rebalance the assets at any time that, in Wilshire’s judgment, a rebalance is necessary, particularly if movements in the market and portfolio activity shift the Fund near the permissible allocation ranges.

Read More

IWGYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IWGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.9% 14.9% 80.00%
1 Yr N/A -13.9% 8.4% 77.50%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 2.5% 9.76%
5 Yr -1.8%* -4.0% 4.2% 41.53%
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 4.4% 41.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IWGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A 0.6% 15.6% 17.50%
2021 N/A -19.6% -0.3% N/A
2020 -1.7% -0.6% 16.9% N/A
2019 3.2% -7.7% 14.4% N/A
2018 N/A -17.8% 0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IWGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.9% 14.9% 80.00%
1 Yr N/A -13.9% 8.4% 77.50%
3 Yr N/A* -4.3% 2.5% 12.20%
5 Yr -0.2%* -2.2% 4.6% 57.63%
10 Yr N/A* 0.4% 4.4% 53.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IWGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A 0.6% 15.6% 17.50%
2021 N/A -19.5% 1.9% N/A
2020 -1.7% 0.8% 16.9% N/A
2019 3.2% -0.2% 14.4% N/A
2018 N/A -17.8% 6.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IWGYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IWGYX Category Low Category High IWGYX % Rank
Net Assets 641 M 3.45 M 13.4 B 37.50%
Number of Holdings 26 2 449 61.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 520 M 2.89 M 2.71 B 38.46%
Weighting of Top 10 81.14% 16.5% 100.0% 36.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Delaware Ivy International Core Equity Fund 13.99%
  2. Delaware Ivy Global Bond Fund 10.78%
  3. Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund 9.78%
  4. Delaware Ivy Core Bond Fund 9.53%
  5. Delaware Value Fund 8.37%
  6. Delaware Ivy Value Fund 8.10%
  7. Delaware Ivy Systematic Emerging Markets Equity Fund 6.47%
  8. Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund 5.39%
  9. Delaware Ivy Total Return Bond Fund 4.89%
  10. Delaware Ivy International Value Fund 3.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IWGYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 0.00% 65.88% 15.38%
Cash 		0.51% 5.42% 64.76% 100.00%
Bonds 		0.20% 10.64% 76.93% 56.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 56.41%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 49.12% 53.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.08% 20.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IWGYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 10.96% 51.61%
Technology 		0.00% 9.94% 24.23% 90.32%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.32% 32.26%
Industrials 		0.00% 3.36% 13.34% 6.45%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.49% 27.78% 67.74%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.31% 48.39%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.02% 9.68%
Communication Services 		0.00% 5.61% 20.14% 70.97%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.14% 29.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 14.01% 64.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 3.67% 18.02% 70.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IWGYX % Rank
US 		99.32% -46.17% 36.07% 41.03%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 73.98% 20.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IWGYX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.51% 0.46% 81.13% 71.79%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 44.93% 74.36%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 17.47% 15.38%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 59.31% 30.77%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.03% 20.51%
Government 		0.00% 5.47% 82.27% 33.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IWGYX % Rank
US 		0.20% 6.47% 45.30% 33.33%
Non US 		0.00% -0.90% 69.87% 56.41%

IWGYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IWGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.07% 3.83% 85.00%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.15% 29.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 55.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

IWGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IWGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IWGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 212.00% 50.00%

IWGYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IWGYX Category Low Category High IWGYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 60.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IWGYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IWGYX Category Low Category High IWGYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.21% 3.72% 45.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IWGYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IWGYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 29.84 7.63 26.73

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×