Delaware Ivy Managed International Opportunities Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to achieve its objective by providing investors a diversified portfolio of international stocks by investing primarily in Class R6 shares of certain Delaware Funds global/international mutual funds, as identified below. Each underlying Delaware Fund, in turn, invests in a diversified portfolio of foreign equity securities of issuers in developed as well as emerging markets, and, to a lesser extent, in US equity securities.

The Board, based upon the recommendation of Delaware Management Company (Manager), has authorized the following target allocation ranges for investment of the Fund’s assets in specific underlying funds, although the Manager expects the allocation will change over time.

Underlying Fund Maximum Allocation Minimum Allocation Delaware Ivy Systematic Emerging Markets Equity Fund 60% 0% Delaware Ivy Global Equity Income Fund 60% 0% Delaware Ivy Global Growth Fund 60% 0% Delaware Ivy International Small Cap Fund 60% 0% Delaware Ivy International Core Equity Fund 60% 0% Delaware Ivy International Value Fund 60% 0%

The Manager monitors the Fund’s holdings and cash flow and, in general, manages them as needed in order to maintain the Fund’s target allocations. The Manager does not intend to trade actively among the underlying funds nor does it intend to attempt to capture short-term market opportunities. However, in seeking to enhance performance, the Manager may change allocations within the stated ranges. The Manager may modify the above-specified target asset allocations for the Fund and also may modify, from time to time, the underlying funds selected for the Fund. In addition, the percentage specified at the high end of the investment range for an underlying fund is a target, and from time to time, the Manager or market movements (or a combination of both) may cause the Fund’s investment in an underlying fund to temporarily exceed its target percentage.

By owning shares of the underlying funds, the Fund indirectly holds primarily equity securities of international, including emerging market and, to a lesser extent, US companies of any size.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.