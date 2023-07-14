Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
12.1%
1 yr return
-0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.9%
Net Assets
$120 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 1.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$750
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Delaware Ivy Managed International Opportunities Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to achieve its objective by providing investors a diversified portfolio of international stocks by investing primarily in Class R6 shares of certain Delaware Funds global/international mutual funds, as identified below. Each underlying Delaware Fund, in turn, invests in a diversified portfolio of foreign equity securities of issuers in developed as well as emerging markets, and, to a lesser extent, in US equity securities.
The Board, based upon the recommendation of Delaware Management Company (Manager), has authorized the following target allocation ranges for investment of the Fund’s assets in specific underlying funds, although the Manager expects the allocation will change over time.
|
Underlying Fund
|
Maximum Allocation
|
Minimum Allocation
|
Delaware Ivy Systematic Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|
60%
|
0%
|
Delaware Ivy Global Equity Income Fund
|
60%
|
0%
|
Delaware Ivy Global Growth Fund
|
60%
|
0%
|
Delaware Ivy International Small Cap Fund
|
60%
|
0%
|
Delaware Ivy International Core Equity Fund
|
60%
|
0%
|
Delaware Ivy International Value Fund
|
60%
|
0%
The Manager monitors the Fund’s holdings and cash flow and, in general, manages them as needed in order to maintain the Fund’s target allocations. The Manager does not intend to trade actively among the underlying funds nor does it intend to attempt to capture short-term market opportunities. However, in seeking to enhance performance, the Manager may change allocations within the stated ranges. The Manager may modify the above-specified target asset allocations for the Fund and also may modify, from time to time, the underlying funds selected for the Fund. In addition, the percentage specified at the high end of the investment range for an underlying fund is a target, and from time to time, the Manager or market movements (or a combination of both) may cause the Fund’s investment in an underlying fund to temporarily exceed its target percentage.
By owning shares of the underlying funds, the Fund indirectly holds primarily equity securities of international, including emerging market and, to a lesser extent, US companies of any size.
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|IVTCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.1%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|62.84%
|1 Yr
|-0.7%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|99.01%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|91.88%
|5 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|95.96%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|75.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|IVTCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|98.85%
|2021
|2.8%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|42.90%
|2020
|4.4%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|22.68%
|2019
|3.2%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|92.26%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|86.01%
|IVTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVTCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|120 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|85.41%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|1
|10801
|99.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|134 M
|0
|34.5 B
|55.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|1.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVTCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.30%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|48.15%
|Cash
|1.71%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|50.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|57.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|70.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|54.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|57.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVTCX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.34%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|7.71%
|Consumer Defense
|14.51%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|9.75%
|Industrials
|12.75%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|70.45%
|Technology
|12.67%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|38.28%
|Financial Services
|12.32%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|91.27%
|Healthcare
|11.09%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|60.70%
|Communication Services
|7.50%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|27.07%
|Energy
|7.05%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|13.68%
|Basic Materials
|3.49%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|91.12%
|Real Estate
|1.30%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|63.76%
|Utilities
|0.98%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|75.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVTCX % Rank
|Non US
|93.02%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|70.33%
|US
|5.28%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|16.41%
|IVTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.48%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|20.32%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|6.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.97%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|7.14%
|IVTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|66.67%
|IVTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IVTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|51.30%
|IVTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVTCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|80.45%
|IVTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|IVTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVTCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.34%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|57.06%
|IVTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2011
|$0.087
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Mr. Young is Vice President of IICO and WRIMCO and Vice President of the Trust. He joined IICO in 2005 as a fixed-income analyst with an emphasis in credit research and derivative securities. Mr. Young joined the Asset Strategy team as an investment analyst in 2007. He has served as an assistant portfolio manager of investment companies managed by IICO and WRIMCO since 2012. Mr. Young earned a BA in Philosophy from the University of Missouri and holds an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Strategy from the Olin School of Business at Washington University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Jürgen Wurzer rejoined Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK) in April 2018 as deputy head of portfolio management for the firm’s global multi asset team based in Vienna. Prior to that, he worked at Erste Asset Management as a senior fund manager on the multi asset management team, where he worked from September 2016 to March 2018. Wurzer previously worked at MIMAK from January 2007 to August 2016, leaving the firm as senior investment manager on the global multi asset team. He graduated from University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt with a master’s degree. Wurzer is a lecturer for asset allocation, quantitative finance, portfolio, and risk management at several educational institutions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Stefan Löwenthal is the chief investment officer for Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), a role he assumed in February 2013. He heads the global multi asset team based in Vienna, which is responsible for all asset allocation and security selection decisions, the management of mutual funds, as well as the development of new investment strategies. In addition, Löwenthal oversees the investment policy committee, which is responsible for strategic investment decisions at MIMAK. He began his career with Macquarie in February 2008 as a portfolio manager. He holds a Master of Management Science from Vienna University of Economics and Business. Löwenthal is a lecturer for economics at the IMC University of applied sciences in Krems (Austria) and the Qiongzhou University in Sanya (China).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
