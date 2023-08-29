Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or, if the Manager deems it warranted by market conditions, at least 30%) of its total assets in securities of non-US issuers, including those located in at least three countries including the United States. Non-US issuers are those that are (1) economically tied to a non-US country or countries, or (2) issued or guaranteed by a company domiciled in, or government of, a non-US country. The Fund may invest in debt securities, including secured and unsecured loan assignments, loan participations and other loan instruments (loans), issued by foreign or US companies of any size, including those in emerging markets, as well as in debt securities issued by foreign or US governments. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities and in securities denominated in currencies other than the US dollar. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The Fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers that are organized, have a majority of their assets, or generate the majority of their operating income outside the United States.

The Fund may invest in both investment and non-investment-grade securities. It may invest up to 35% of its total assets in non-investment-grade bonds, commonly called “high-yield” or “junk” bonds, that include bonds rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global, Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund will invest in non-investment-grade securities only if the Manager deems the risks to be consistent with the Fund’s objectives.

The Manager may consider analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in evaluating investments for the Fund. This analysis considers various inputs, including metrics sourced from external parties and ESG research providers; commitments on ESG progress from issuers; specific bond formats (such as green or sustainability-linked bonds); issuer engagement; and other external and proprietary inputs to judge the issuer’s contribution to improvements in ESG practice. The Fund may favor securities of issuers that are judged by the Manager to meet high ESG standards, and may avoid investment in certain industry sectors, or in securities of issuers that are judged to not meet the Manager’s ESG requirements. The Manager relies on a proprietary ESG framework where issuers are assessed on their exposure to, and management of, environmental, social and governance risks. The Manager’s ESG framework relies on its quantitative and qualitative analysis of factors such as industry sector, issuer specific factors such as history and management, and data from multiple sources, including government reports, company filings and external data providers. This framework is subjective in nature and not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible risks and are provided as an indication of the types of factors being utilized by the Manager.

The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities.

The Fund may also use a wide range of derivatives instruments, typically including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forwards, and swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective.

Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

The Manager may look at a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio including: identifying fundamental global themes; country analysis (economic, legislative/judicial and demographic trends); credit analysis of the issuer (financial strength, cash flow, balance sheet, capital structure, management, strategy and accounting); the maturity, quality, and denomination (US dollar, euro, yen, other) of the issue; domicile, market share and industry of the issuer; and analysis of the issuer’s profit history through various economic cycles.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager continues to analyze the factors considered for buying the security. The Manager also considers its assumptions regarding a company, an industry, the markets, an individual economy and/or the global economy. The Manager may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the

“Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.