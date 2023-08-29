Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Delaware Ivy Global Bond Fund

mutual fund
IVSAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.87 +0.04 +0.45%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (IVSIX) Primary A (IVSAX) C (IVSCX) Inst (IVSYX) Retirement (IYGOX) Retirement (IVBDX)
IVSAX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy Global Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.87 +0.04 +0.45%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (IVSIX) Primary A (IVSAX) C (IVSCX) Inst (IVSYX) Retirement (IYGOX) Retirement (IVBDX)
IVSAX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy Global Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.87 +0.04 +0.45%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (IVSIX) Primary A (IVSAX) C (IVSCX) Inst (IVSYX) Retirement (IYGOX) Retirement (IVBDX)

Name

As of 08/29/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Global Bond Fund

IVSAX | Fund

$8.87

$470 M

16.70%

$1.50

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$470 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$750

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 08/29/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Global Bond Fund

IVSAX | Fund

$8.87

$470 M

16.70%

$1.50

1.19%

IVSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 16.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Global Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Vonthethoff

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or, if the Manager deems it warranted by market conditions, at least 30%) of its total assets in securities of non-US issuers, including those located in at least three countries including the United States. Non-US issuers are those that are (1) economically tied to a non-US country or countries, or (2) issued or guaranteed by a company domiciled in, or government of, a non-US country. The Fund may invest in debt securities, including secured and unsecured loan assignments, loan participations and other loan instruments (loans), issued by foreign or US companies of any size, including those in emerging markets, as well as in debt securities issued by foreign or US governments. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities and in securities denominated in currencies other than the US dollar. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The Fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers that are organized, have a majority of their assets, or generate the majority of their operating income outside the United States.

The Fund may invest in both investment and non-investment-grade securities. It may invest up to 35% of its total assets in non-investment-grade bonds, commonly called “high-yield” or “junk” bonds, that include bonds rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global, Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund will invest in non-investment-grade securities only if the Manager deems the risks to be consistent with the Fund’s objectives.

The Manager may consider analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in evaluating investments for the Fund. This analysis considers various inputs, including metrics sourced from external parties and ESG research providers; commitments on ESG progress from issuers; specific bond formats (such as green or sustainability-linked bonds); issuer engagement; and other external and proprietary inputs to judge the issuer’s contribution to improvements in ESG practice. The Fund may favor securities of issuers that are judged by the Manager to meet high ESG standards, and may avoid investment in certain industry sectors, or in securities of issuers that are judged to not meet the Manager’s ESG requirements.  The Manager relies on a proprietary ESG framework where issuers are assessed on their exposure to, and management of, environmental, social and governance risks. The Manager’s ESG framework relies on its quantitative and qualitative analysis of factors such as industry sector, issuer specific factors such as history and management, and data from multiple sources, including government reports, company filings and external data providers. This framework is subjective in nature and not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible risks and are provided as an indication of the types of factors being utilized by the Manager.

The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities.

The Fund may also use a wide range of derivatives instruments, typically including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forwards, and swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective.

Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

The Manager may look at a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio including: identifying fundamental global themes; country analysis (economic, legislative/judicial and demographic trends); credit analysis of the issuer (financial strength, cash flow, balance sheet, capital structure, management, strategy and accounting); the maturity, quality, and denomination (US dollar, euro, yen, other) of the issue; domicile, market share and industry of the issuer; and analysis of the issuer’s profit history through various economic cycles.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager continues to analyze the factors considered for buying the security. The Manager also considers its assumptions regarding a company, an industry, the markets, an individual economy and/or the global economy. The Manager may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the

“Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.

Read More

IVSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -59.5% 0.9% 23.79%
1 Yr N/A -15.5% 19.7% 24.52%
3 Yr N/A* -4.3% 4.2% 11.44%
5 Yr N/A* -2.5% 4.1% 15.43%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% 10.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -15.2% 0.9% 13.50%
2021 N/A -10.9% 12.2% 58.76%
2020 N/A -10.8% 14.8% 27.60%
2019 N/A -15.3% 0.6% 18.50%
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% 85.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -59.5% 0.9% 19.90%
1 Yr N/A -16.6% 30.5% 69.67%
3 Yr N/A* -5.2% 10.9% 49.28%
5 Yr N/A* -2.8% 7.4% 50.00%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% 19.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -15.2% 0.9% 13.50%
2021 N/A -10.9% 12.2% 58.76%
2020 N/A -10.8% 14.8% 20.31%
2019 N/A -15.3% 3.8% 12.14%
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% 71.17%

NAV & Total Return History

IVSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IVSAX Category Low Category High IVSAX % Rank
Net Assets 470 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 46.08%
Number of Holdings 276 4 4562 68.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 86.4 M -112 M 3.66 B 39.81%
Weighting of Top 10 17.40% 4.7% 100.0% 68.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10 Year Australian Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 3.19%
  2. 10 Year Australian Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 3.19%
  3. 10 Year Australian Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 3.19%
  4. 10 Year Australian Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 3.19%
  5. 10 Year Australian Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 3.19%
  6. 10 Year Australian Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 3.19%
  7. 10 Year Australian Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 3.19%
  8. 10 Year Australian Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 3.19%
  9. 10 Year Australian Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 3.19%
  10. 10 Year Australian Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 3.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IVSAX % Rank
Bonds 		92.74% 0.00% 220.33% 61.61%
Convertible Bonds 		4.29% 0.00% 11.19% 15.64%
Cash 		2.97% -130.07% 95.62% 36.02%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 63.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 52.13%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 47.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVSAX % Rank
Corporate 		57.81% 0.00% 98.62% 5.29%
Government 		28.97% 0.30% 99.47% 72.60%
Derivative 		10.73% 0.00% 74.77% 71.63%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.46% 0.00% 95.62% 39.42%
Securitized 		0.03% 0.00% 52.02% 81.25%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 7.95% 64.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVSAX % Rank
Non US 		62.40% 0.00% 112.80% 40.28%
US 		30.34% -5.52% 107.53% 52.13%

IVSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IVSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.02% 3.65% 36.36%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 2.08% 79.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 38.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 1.81%

Sales Fees

IVSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 0.00% 5.00% 22.86%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IVSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IVSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 6.00% 354.00% 19.53%

IVSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IVSAX Category Low Category High IVSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 16.70% 0.00% 17.40% 54.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IVSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IVSAX Category Low Category High IVSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.46% -1.08% 5.77% 8.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IVSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IVSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Vonthethoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Andrew Vonthethoff is a portfolio manager for the Macquarie Investment Management Fixed Income (MFI) credit and multi-sector strategies. He is also a portfolio manager for the Macquarie Dynamic Bond Fund and Macquarie Income Opportunities Fund. Since transferring from the MFI quantitative and markets research team in 2010, Vonthethoff has been responsible for portfolio management, including global relative value, sector rotation, and security selection. Vonthethoff joined the firm in 2008 as a quantitative analyst, and was involved in building and maintaining financial models as well as providing general quantitative and systems support across MFI. Vonthethoff earned a Bachelor of Commerce (Actuarial Studies and Finance) from the University of New South Wales.

Matthew Mulcahy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Matthew Mulcahy leads the Macquarie Investment Management Fixed Income(MFI) global Rates and Currency team. He is also a lead portfolio manager of the Macquarie Australian Fixed Interest Fund and Macquarie Dynamic Bond, and co-manages MFI’s Australian fixed interest portfolios. Mulcahy’s experience and expertise has contributed to MFI’s investment strategies across all the cash and fixed income solutions globally. Mulcahy joined Macquarie Investment Management in 2015, and before that he spent nine years as a senior portfolio manager at PIMCO and was also a member of the Macro Strategic Trading Team at UBS. He holds a Bachelor of Business in Accounting and Finance from the University of Technology Sydney.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×