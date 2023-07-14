Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Voya SmallCap Opportunities Portfolio

mutual fund
IVPOX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.1 -0.08 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IVSOX) Primary S (IVPOX) Adv (ISOPX) S (ISCTX) Retirement (VRSCX)
IVPOX (Mutual Fund)

Voya SmallCap Opportunities Portfolio

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.1 -0.08 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IVSOX) Primary S (IVPOX) Adv (ISOPX) S (ISCTX) Retirement (VRSCX)
IVPOX (Mutual Fund)

Voya SmallCap Opportunities Portfolio

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.1 -0.08 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IVSOX) Primary S (IVPOX) Adv (ISOPX) S (ISCTX) Retirement (VRSCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya SmallCap Opportunities Portfolio

IVPOX | Fund

$16.10

$201 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.0%

Net Assets

$201 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 128.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya SmallCap Opportunities Portfolio

IVPOX | Fund

$16.10

$201 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.27%

IVPOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya SmallCap Opportunities Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Coyne

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stock of smaller, lesser-known U.S. companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy.For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines smaller companies as those with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index (“Index”) at the time of purchase. The Russell 2000®Growth Index is an index that measures the performance of small growth companies. The market capitalization of companies within the Russell 2000® Growth Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index as of December 31, 2021, ranged from $31.6 million to $13.9 billion.The Sub-Adviser uses fundamental research in an effort to identify companies with the potential for superior earnings growth and sustainable valuations. The Sub-Adviser’s intensive bottom-up, fundamental research drives stock selection, which the Sub-Adviser believes is key to seeking excess returns.Most of the Portfolio’s assets will be invested in U.S. common stocks that the Sub-Adviser expects will experience long-term, above average earnings growth. The Portfolio may at times invest a significant portion of its assets (greater than 25%) in specific sectors of the economy, such as in the technology and health care sectors, respectively. The Portfolio may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging markets that are American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or traded on a U.S. stock exchange, when consistent with the Portfolio’s investment objective.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33% of its total assets.
Read More

IVPOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVPOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -21.9% 50.1% 48.31%
1 Yr 16.3% -72.8% 36.6% 19.26%
3 Yr -6.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 71.20%
5 Yr -11.0%* -42.6% 12.7% 90.50%
10 Yr -4.2%* -23.1% 11.9% 80.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVPOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.8% -82.1% 547.9% 90.91%
2021 -3.0% -69.3% 196.9% 46.10%
2020 7.8% -28.2% 32.1% 61.08%
2019 2.1% -3.2% 9.3% 93.89%
2018 -6.7% -14.5% 20.4% 89.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVPOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -24.8% 50.1% 47.64%
1 Yr 16.3% -72.8% 36.6% 18.58%
3 Yr -6.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 71.38%
5 Yr -10.3%* -42.6% 14.6% 89.37%
10 Yr 0.0%* -20.1% 12.6% 75.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVPOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.8% -82.1% 547.9% 90.91%
2021 -3.0% -69.3% 196.9% 46.27%
2020 7.8% -28.2% 32.1% 61.08%
2019 2.1% -3.2% 9.3% 93.89%
2018 -5.6% -14.5% 20.4% 82.22%

NAV & Total Return History

IVPOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IVPOX Category Low Category High IVPOX % Rank
Net Assets 201 M 183 K 28 B 72.22%
Number of Holdings 89 6 1336 56.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 47.8 M 59 K 2.7 B 76.09%
Weighting of Top 10 23.28% 5.9% 100.0% 45.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 3.06%
  2. Planet Fitness Inc Class A 2.83%
  3. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.70%
  4. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.70%
  5. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.70%
  6. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.70%
  7. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.70%
  8. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.70%
  9. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.70%
  10. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IVPOX % Rank
Stocks 		96.95% 77.52% 101.30% 56.40%
Cash 		3.06% -1.30% 22.49% 37.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 57.07%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 63.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 56.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 54.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVPOX % Rank
Technology 		30.85% 2.91% 75.51% 16.84%
Healthcare 		20.58% 0.00% 47.90% 67.34%
Industrials 		18.57% 0.00% 36.64% 35.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.01% 0.00% 40.68% 30.81%
Financial Services 		7.53% 0.00% 42.95% 36.70%
Energy 		3.09% 0.00% 55.49% 39.90%
Basic Materials 		3.00% 0.00% 10.30% 38.22%
Communication Services 		0.80% 0.00% 15.31% 72.39%
Real Estate 		0.79% 0.00% 15.31% 65.82%
Consumer Defense 		0.78% 0.00% 13.56% 93.77%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 68.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVPOX % Rank
US 		88.66% 67.06% 99.56% 79.29%
Non US 		8.29% 0.00% 26.08% 16.16%

IVPOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IVPOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.05% 27.56% 40.44%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.05% 4.05% 65.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 48.48%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 51.98%

Sales Fees

IVPOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IVPOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IVPOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 128.00% 3.00% 439.00% 92.55%

IVPOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IVPOX Category Low Category High IVPOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 58.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IVPOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IVPOX Category Low Category High IVPOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.72% -4.08% 1.10% 49.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IVPOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IVPOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Coyne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Michael Coyne is a portfolio manager and equity analyst. Prior to joining Tygh Capital Management in 2004, he worked at Columbia Management from 2002-2004 with a focus on the retail sector. Prior to joining Columbia Management, he worked for four years as a financial analyst at Capital Resource Partners, a private equity firm, and Bear Stearns. Mr. Coyne earned a BA in engineering science from Dartmouth College in 1997 and received his MBA from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA in 2005.

Scott Haugan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Scott Haugan is a portfolio manager and equity analyst. Prior to joining Tygh Capital, he worked at Columbia Management from 2003-2005 as a research analyst and also held equity analyst/institutional sales positions at Pacific Crest Securities from 2000-2003 and First Analysis Securities from 2005-2007. He earned a BS degree in business from Montana State University in 1999.

Richard Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Richard J. Johnson, CFA has been the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Tygh Capital Management. Prior to forming Tygh Capital Management, Mr. Johnson was the CIO for Columbia Management’s Portland equity team and lead portfolio manager for the small/mid cap team. Prior to joining Columbia Management in 1994, he served as vice president and securities analyst for Provident Investment Counsel (1990-1994). Mr. Johnson graduated cum laude with a BA degree in geology from Occidental College in 1980 and received his MBA degree from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA in 1990.

Mitchell Brivic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Mitchell Brivic is a portfolio manager and equity analyst. Prior to joining the firm he worked at Columbia Management from 2002-2004 as a senior equity analyst on the small/mid cap team. Before joining Columbia Management, he worked at USAA Investment Management from 1995-2002, where he was an associate portfolio manager and senior equity analyst for their small cap growth products. Mr. Brivic is responsible for covering all sectors, with particular emphasis on technology, healthcare and retail. He received his MBA from the Wharton School in 1995 and his undergraduate degree summa cum laude from Baylor University in 1989.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×