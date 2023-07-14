Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
42.2%
1 yr return
30.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.5%
Expense Ratio 5.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IVNQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|42.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|3.53%
|1 Yr
|30.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|3.45%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IVNQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|40.38%
|2021
|12.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|5.49%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|IVNQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|42.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|3.12%
|1 Yr
|30.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|2.96%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IVNQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|40.47%
|2021
|12.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|5.49%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|IVNQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVNQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.7 M
|189 K
|222 B
|98.11%
|Number of Holdings
|108
|2
|3509
|22.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.51 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|98.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.54%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|25.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVNQX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.73%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|17.15%
|Cash
|0.27%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|82.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|93.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|92.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|93.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|92.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVNQX % Rank
|Technology
|48.40%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|5.69%
|Communication Services
|16.40%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|9.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.05%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|47.24%
|Healthcare
|6.38%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|95.22%
|Consumer Defense
|6.30%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|15.66%
|Industrials
|4.31%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|70.40%
|Utilities
|1.30%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|13.69%
|Financial Services
|0.86%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|98.27%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|97.36%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|98.10%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|97.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVNQX % Rank
|US
|97.34%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|30.17%
|Non US
|2.39%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|55.89%
|IVNQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.30%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|1.01%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|3.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|IVNQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IVNQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IVNQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|IVNQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVNQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.12%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|8.53%
|IVNQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|IVNQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVNQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.46%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|7.66%
|IVNQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...