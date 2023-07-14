Home
Invesco Nasdaq 100 Index Fund

mutual fund
IVNQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.14 -0.02 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Retirement (IVNQX) Primary
Invesco Nasdaq 100 Index Fund

IVNQX | Fund

$32.14

$4.7 M

0.12%

$0.04

5.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

42.2%

1 yr return

30.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Invesco Nasdaq 100 Index Fund

IVNQX | Fund

$32.14

$4.7 M

0.12%

$0.04

5.30%

IVNQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 42.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Nasdaq 100 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Oct 13, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

IVNQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVNQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.2% -41.7% 64.0% 3.53%
1 Yr 30.6% -46.2% 77.9% 3.45%
3 Yr N/A* -41.7% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVNQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -85.9% 81.6% 40.38%
2021 12.1% -31.0% 26.7% 5.49%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVNQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.2% -41.7% 64.0% 3.12%
1 Yr 30.6% -46.2% 77.9% 2.96%
3 Yr N/A* -41.7% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVNQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -85.9% 81.6% 40.47%
2021 12.1% -31.0% 26.7% 5.49%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IVNQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IVNQX Category Low Category High IVNQX % Rank
Net Assets 4.7 M 189 K 222 B 98.11%
Number of Holdings 108 2 3509 22.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.51 M -1.37 M 104 B 98.10%
Weighting of Top 10 51.54% 11.4% 116.5% 25.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.79%
  2. Microsoft Corp 10.35%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.29%
  4. Tesla Inc 4.48%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.62%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.45%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.42%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 3.24%
  9. Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 Index Future Dec 21 2.80%
  10. Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 Index Future Dec 21 2.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IVNQX % Rank
Stocks 		99.73% 50.26% 104.50% 17.15%
Cash 		0.27% -10.83% 49.73% 82.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 93.32%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 92.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 93.16%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 92.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVNQX % Rank
Technology 		48.40% 0.00% 65.70% 5.69%
Communication Services 		16.40% 0.00% 66.40% 9.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.05% 0.00% 62.57% 47.24%
Healthcare 		6.38% 0.00% 39.76% 95.22%
Consumer Defense 		6.30% 0.00% 25.50% 15.66%
Industrials 		4.31% 0.00% 30.65% 70.40%
Utilities 		1.30% 0.00% 16.07% 13.69%
Financial Services 		0.86% 0.00% 43.06% 98.27%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 97.36%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 98.10%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 97.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVNQX % Rank
US 		97.34% 34.69% 100.00% 30.17%
Non US 		2.39% 0.00% 54.22% 55.89%

IVNQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IVNQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.30% 0.01% 20.29% 1.01%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.50% 3.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

IVNQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IVNQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IVNQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

IVNQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IVNQX Category Low Category High IVNQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.12% 0.00% 41.07% 8.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IVNQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IVNQX Category Low Category High IVNQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.46% -6.13% 1.75% 7.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IVNQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IVNQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

