Delaware Ivy International Small Cap Fund seeks to achieve its objective to provide capital growth and appreciation by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of small-capitalization companies located throughout the world. The Fund considers small-cap market capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. As of March 31, 2021, this range of market capitalizations was between $38 million and $7.9 billion. This range is subject to change with market fluctuations. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a company even if its current market cap later exceeds the market cap range of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Small Cap Index.

The Fund seeks to be diversified geographically and by industry and, under normal circumstances, will invest primarily in companies located in developed markets outside the United States and Canada, although the Fund also may invest in companies located in emerging markets. The Fund also may invest in depositary receipts (e.g., American depositary receipts, European depositary receipts, and global depositary receipts) of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities denominated in currencies other than the US dollar.

The Fund may focus a portion of its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various additional foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets. Using a bottom-up approach, the Manager will seek to select securities of companies that it believes are undergoing positive fundamental change, which may lead to better-than-expected earnings growth. The Manager believes that the magnitude and duration of growth driven by positive fundamental change is often underestimated and that the shares of companies experiencing such a change typically will continue to experience relative price strength and continue to outperform the broader market. The Manager may sell a security if it no longer believes that the security is likely to contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund or if there are other opportunities that appear more attractive.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.