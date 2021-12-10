Home
Trending ETFs

IVIBX (Mutual Fund)

IVIBX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$554 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IVIBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy Global Growth Fund USD Cls B
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Global Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in common stocks of US and foreign companies (including depositary receipts of foreign issuers) that the Manager believes are competitively well-positioned, gaining market share, have the potential for long-term growth and/or operate in regions or countries that the Manager believes possess attractive growth characteristics.The Fund primarily invests in issuers of developed countries, including the US, although the Fund has the ability to invest in issuers domiciled in or doing business in any country or region around the globe, including emerging markets. While the Fund primarily invests in securities issued by large-capitalization companies (typically, companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of acquisition), it may invest in securities issued by companies of any size, in a variety of sectors and industries. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or, if the portfolio manager deems it warranted by market conditions, at least 30%) of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest up to 80% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities denominated in currencies other than the US dollar. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 50 to 70).

The Manager utilizes a research-based investment process that focuses on bottom-up (researching individual issuers) stock selection. The Manager seeks strong companies that possess a unique, sustainable competitive advantage that the Manager believes will allow them to withstand competitive pressures, sustain margins and cash flow, and grow faster than the general economy. The Manager may look at a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund, including: a company’s competitive position and its sustainability; a company’s growth and earnings potential and valuation; a company’s financials, including cash flow and balance sheet; management of the company; strength of the industry; size of the company’s total addressable market; margin trends; switching costs; control of distribution channels; brand equity; scale; patent protection; and applicable economic, market and political conditions of the country in which the company is located and/or in which it is doing business. As an overlay to its bottom-up analysis, the Manager considers factors such as the geographical economic environment, the political environment, regulatory policy, geopolitical risk and currency risk.

Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Manager may sell a security issued by a company if it believes the company has experienced a fundamental breakdown of its sustainable competitive advantage or no longer offers significant growth potential, if it believes the management of the company has weakened or its margin and/or its valuation appears unsustainable, if it believes there are macro-economic factors that override a company’s fundamentals, and/or there exists political or economic instability in the issuer’s country. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

IVIBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVIBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -35.6% 29.2% 59.51%
1 Yr N/A 17.3% 252.4% 46.02%
3 Yr 8.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 51.58%
5 Yr 3.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 60.54%
10 Yr 4.3%* -6.9% 18.3% 75.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVIBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -24.3% 957.1% 53.07%
2021 7.7% -38.3% 47.1% 41.97%
2020 3.7% -54.2% 0.6% 77.66%
2019 5.3% -76.0% 54.1% 75.40%
2018 -4.0% -26.1% 47.8% 92.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVIBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -35.6% 29.2% 60.07%
1 Yr N/A 11.4% 252.4% 58.75%
3 Yr 8.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 54.87%
5 Yr 6.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 61.88%
10 Yr 7.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 75.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVIBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -24.3% 957.1% 53.07%
2021 7.7% -33.1% 47.1% 42.35%
2020 3.7% -44.4% 1.8% 17.09%
2019 5.3% -6.5% 54.1% 45.10%
2018 -1.4% -14.4% 47.8% 96.49%

NAV & Total Return History

IVIBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IVIBX Category Low Category High IVIBX % Rank
Net Assets 554 M 199 K 133 B 32.13%
Number of Holdings 74 1 9075 55.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 128 M -18 M 37.6 B 34.14%
Weighting of Top 10 23.13% 9.1% 100.0% 47.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 4.55%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.09%
  3. Apple Inc 3.67%
  4. Discover Financial Services 3.16%
  5. Airbus SE 3.08%
  6. Airbus SE 3.08%
  7. Airbus SE 3.08%
  8. Airbus SE 3.08%
  9. Airbus SE 3.08%
  10. Airbus SE 3.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IVIBX % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 61.84% 125.47% 38.55%
Cash 		0.98% -174.70% 23.12% 56.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 67.84%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 71.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 64.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 65.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVIBX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 90.31%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 49.87% 63.55%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 91.52%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 44.06% 12.89%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 35.42% 72.80%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.42% 10.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 17.62%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 57.66% 71.15%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 73.28% 82.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 40.94% 9.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 95.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVIBX % Rank
US 		63.34% 0.13% 103.82% 18.94%
Non US 		36.54% 0.58% 99.46% 81.72%

IVIBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IVIBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.03% 0.01% 44.27% 10.03%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.82% 85.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 91.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 8.50%

Sales Fees

IVIBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% 2.00%

Trading Fees

IVIBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IVIBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 30.39%

IVIBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IVIBX Category Low Category High IVIBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 63.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IVIBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IVIBX Category Low Category High IVIBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -4.27% 12.65% 97.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IVIBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IVIBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

