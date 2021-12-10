Delaware Ivy Global Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in common stocks of US and foreign companies (including depositary receipts of foreign issuers) that the Manager believes are competitively well-positioned, gaining market share, have the potential for long-term growth and/or operate in regions or countries that the Manager believes possess attractive growth characteristics.The Fund primarily invests in issuers of developed countries, including the US, although the Fund has the ability to invest in issuers domiciled in or doing business in any country or region around the globe, including emerging markets. While the Fund primarily invests in securities issued by large-capitalization companies (typically, companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of acquisition), it may invest in securities issued by companies of any size, in a variety of sectors and industries. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or, if the portfolio manager deems it warranted by market conditions, at least 30%) of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest up to 80% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities denominated in currencies other than the US dollar. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 50 to 70).

The Manager utilizes a research-based investment process that focuses on bottom-up (researching individual issuers) stock selection. The Manager seeks strong companies that possess a unique, sustainable competitive advantage that the Manager believes will allow them to withstand competitive pressures, sustain margins and cash flow, and grow faster than the general economy. The Manager may look at a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund, including: a company’s competitive position and its sustainability; a company’s growth and earnings potential and valuation; a company’s financials, including cash flow and balance sheet; management of the company; strength of the industry; size of the company’s total addressable market; margin trends; switching costs; control of distribution channels; brand equity; scale; patent protection; and applicable economic, market and political conditions of the country in which the company is located and/or in which it is doing business. As an overlay to its bottom-up analysis, the Manager considers factors such as the geographical economic environment, the political environment, regulatory policy, geopolitical risk and currency risk.

Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Manager may sell a security issued by a company if it believes the company has experienced a fundamental breakdown of its sustainable competitive advantage or no longer offers significant growth potential, if it believes the management of the company has weakened or its margin and/or its valuation appears unsustainable, if it believes there are macro-economic factors that override a company’s fundamentals, and/or there exists political or economic instability in the issuer’s country. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.