Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests primarily in what the sub-adviser (the

“Sub-Adviser”) believes to be income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities; although investments are also made in non-convertible preferred stocks and debt instruments rated “investment-grade,” which are securities rated within the four highest grades assigned by S&P Global Ratings or by Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

In selecting securities for investment, the Sub-Adviser focuses primarily on the security's potential for growth of capital and

income. Although the Portfolio may invest in companies of any size, the Sub-Adviser may focus on larger capitalization companies which it believes possess characteristics for improved valuation. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts and up to 25% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include depositary receipts. The Portfolio may purchase and sell certain derivative instruments, such as options, futures, options on futures, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts, for various portfolio management purposes, including to earn income, to facilitate portfolio management, to gain exposure to certain asset classes, to hedge against adverse movement in foreign currencies and to mitigate risks.

The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under

the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).

The Portfolio may dispose of a security when, in the opinion of the Sub-Adviser, the security reaches the Sub-Adviser’s estimate

of fair value or when the Sub-Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33

1

∕

3

% of its total assets.