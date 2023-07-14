Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

VY® Invesco Growth and Income Portfolio

mutual fund
IVGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.01 -0.14 -0.7%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
S (IVGSX) Primary S (IVITX) Adv (IVGAX) Inst (IVGIX)
IVGAX (Mutual Fund)

VY® Invesco Growth and Income Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.01 -0.14 -0.7%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
S (IVGSX) Primary S (IVITX) Adv (IVGAX) Inst (IVGIX)
IVGAX (Mutual Fund)

VY® Invesco Growth and Income Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.01 -0.14 -0.7%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
S (IVGSX) Primary S (IVITX) Adv (IVGAX) Inst (IVGIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® Invesco Growth and Income Portfolio

IVGAX | Fund

$20.01

$427 M

1.53%

$0.31

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.6%

1 yr return

3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$427 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® Invesco Growth and Income Portfolio

IVGAX | Fund

$20.01

$427 M

1.53%

$0.31

1.24%

IVGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® Invesco Growth and Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 23, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sergio Marcheli

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests primarily in what the sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”) believes to be income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities; although investments are also made in non-convertible preferred stocks and debt instruments rated “investment-grade,” which are securities rated within the four highest grades assigned by S&P Global Ratings or by Moody's Investors Service, Inc.In selecting securities for investment, the Sub-Adviser focuses primarily on the security's potential for growth of capital and income. Although the Portfolio may invest in companies of any size, the Sub-Adviser may focus on larger capitalization companies which it believes possess characteristics for improved valuation. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts and up to 25% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include depositary receipts. The Portfolio may purchase and sell certain derivative instruments, such as options, futures, options on futures, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts, for various portfolio management purposes, including to earn income, to facilitate portfolio management, to gain exposure to certain asset classes, to hedge against adverse movement in foreign currencies and to mitigate risks.The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Portfolio may dispose of a security when, in the opinion of the Sub-Adviser, the security reaches the Sub-Adviser’s estimate of fair value or when the Sub-Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IVGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.6% -13.6% 215.2% 98.01%
1 Yr 3.4% -58.6% 197.5% 57.63%
3 Yr 6.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 54.90%
5 Yr -4.2%* -15.3% 29.4% 88.92%
10 Yr -3.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 94.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -65.1% 22.3% 92.07%
2021 12.7% -25.3% 25.5% 9.46%
2020 -3.2% -8.4% 56.7% 92.97%
2019 1.8% -9.2% 10.4% 95.05%
2018 -5.4% -9.4% 3.1% 91.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.6% -13.6% 215.2% 95.19%
1 Yr 3.4% -58.6% 197.5% 55.69%
3 Yr 6.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 55.26%
5 Yr -4.2%* -15.1% 32.0% 91.84%
10 Yr 2.5%* -4.7% 19.9% 78.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -65.1% 22.3% 92.07%
2021 12.7% -25.3% 25.5% 9.46%
2020 -3.2% -8.4% 56.7% 92.97%
2019 1.8% -9.2% 10.4% 95.05%
2018 -2.9% -8.9% 3.3% 63.76%

NAV & Total Return History

IVGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IVGAX Category Low Category High IVGAX % Rank
Net Assets 427 M 1 M 151 B 64.32%
Number of Holdings 72 2 1727 57.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 110 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 66.00%
Weighting of Top 10 26.49% 5.0% 99.2% 52.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wells Fargo & Co 3.62%
  2. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Class A 3.33%
  3. ConocoPhillips 2.97%
  4. Citigroup Inc 2.87%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 2.83%
  6. American International Group Inc 2.66%
  7. Bank of America Corp 2.60%
  8. Johnson Controls International PLC 2.56%
  9. General Motors Co 2.52%
  10. Raytheon Technologies Corp 2.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IVGAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.32% 28.02% 125.26% 48.47%
Cash 		1.68% -88.20% 71.98% 45.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 32.92%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 27.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 28.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 29.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVGAX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.81% 0.00% 58.05% 32.42%
Healthcare 		18.72% 0.00% 30.08% 35.25%
Industrials 		12.20% 0.00% 42.76% 40.23%
Technology 		11.85% 0.00% 54.02% 37.32%
Energy 		9.88% 0.00% 54.00% 22.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.47% 0.00% 22.74% 28.68%
Communication Services 		5.53% 0.00% 26.58% 53.70%
Consumer Defense 		5.52% 0.00% 34.10% 81.63%
Utilities 		2.83% 0.00% 27.04% 72.32%
Basic Materials 		2.74% 0.00% 21.69% 66.08%
Real Estate 		2.46% 0.00% 90.54% 54.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVGAX % Rank
US 		89.74% 24.51% 121.23% 68.16%
Non US 		8.58% 0.00% 41.42% 25.81%

IVGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IVGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.04% 45.41% 27.41%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 63.56%
12b-1 Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.00% 75.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 37.35%

Sales Fees

IVGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IVGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IVGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 488.00% 42.73%

IVGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IVGAX Category Low Category High IVGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.53% 0.00% 41.90% 70.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IVGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IVGAX Category Low Category High IVGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.75% -1.51% 4.28% 80.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IVGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IVGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sergio Marcheli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2003

19.1

19.1%

Sergio Marcheli is a portfolio manager for Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Marcheli joined Invesco in 2010. Formerly, Mr. Marcheli was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. in an investment management capacity (2002 to 2010). And before joining Morgan Stanley, he was a portfolio specialist for the U.S. large-cap relative value products at Van Kampen, which he joined in 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of St. Thomas.

Brian Jurkash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Brian Jurkash is a Portfolio Manager with the Growth and Income/Equity and Income team. Mr. Jurkash entered the industry when he joined Invesco in 2000. Prior to his current position, he worked on the Mid-Cap Growth team and the Quantitative Research team. Mr. Jurkash earned his BBA degree in finance from Stephen F. Austin State University and an MBA in finance from the University of Houston.

Matthew Titus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2016

6.35

6.4%

Matthew Titus is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Titus began his career in the financial industry in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2016.From 2004 to 2016, he was employed by American Century Investments, where he served as co-manager of the firm's relative value fund and most recently served as lead manager of such fund. Previously, he was with American Century Investments, where he helped manage the firm’s relative value fund since 2004 and was lead manager since January 2015. Before joining American Century in 2004, he was an equity research analyst for Banc One Investment Advisors, where he provided coverage for small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap value portfolio and teams. Mr. Titus earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and an MBA from Ohio State University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×