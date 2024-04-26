Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 04/26/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$346 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.2%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 04/26/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Delaware Ivy Core Bond Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed-income securities (80% policy). Delaware Management Company (Manager), the Fund's investment manager, invests the Fund in a variety of fixed-income securities that have investment grade credit ratings from any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). The fixed-income securities the Manager selects for the portfolio are typically rated BBB- and above by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), Baa3 and above by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or similarly rated by another NRSRO. The Manager may also invest the Fund in unrated fixed-income securities if the Manager believes their credit quality is comparable to those that have investment grade ratings.
The Fund may invest in a wide range of fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade and high yield debt securities, corporate debt securities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US government or any of its agencies or instrumentalities (US government securities), other asset-backed securities, international developed and emerging market debt securities, and bank loans, among others. The Fund has no limitations regarding the maturity, duration or dollar-weighted average of its holdings, and may invest in debt securities with varying maturities located within a variety of sectors and industries. The Manager will determine how much of the Fund’s assets to allocate to each of these types of securities, based on its evaluation of economic and market conditions, and its assessment of the returns and potential for appreciation that can be achieved. The Manager will periodically reallocate the Fund’s assets as deemed necessary.
Although the Fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities, it may invest up to 35% of its net assets in non-investment grade debt securities, commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds, that include debt securities rated below BBB- by S&P, and similarly rated by all other NRSROs, subject to available rating or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund’s total non-US-dollar currency exposure will be limited, in the aggregate, to no more than 20% of net assets. The Fund’s investments in emerging markets will, in the aggregate, be limited to no more than 20% of the Fund’s net assets.
The Fund may also use a wide range of derivatives instruments, typically including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager uses a bottom-up (researching individual issuers), fundamental approach by focusing on security selection and sector allocation. The Manager focuses on relative value trading among fixed-income securities, and considers factors such as security pricing, industry outlook, current and anticipated market and economic conditions, general levels of debt prices and issuer operations.
The Manager’s investment process also includes a top-down (assessing the market environment) overlay for portfolio and risk management that considers factors such as economic growth, inflation expectations, business sentiment, fiscal and monetary policy, global growth and the credit cycle, among other factors. Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities, including review of the security’s valuation and the issuer’s creditworthiness. The Manager also may sell a security in light of interest rate expectations, changes in credit spreads, if the issuer’s investment thesis is no longer valid, to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.
The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.
|Period
|IVBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IVBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|IVBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IVBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVBIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|346 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|318
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|73.9 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.19%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVBIX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|5.13%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.88%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVBIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.68%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.34%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVBIX % Rank
|US
|92.74%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|1.25%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IVBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVBIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|IVBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVBIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 28, 2024
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2024
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2024
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2023
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2023
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2023
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2023
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2023
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2023
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.005
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.022
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.200
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.053
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.056
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.031
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.069
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.094
|CapitalGainShortTerm
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...