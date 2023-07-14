Home
Trending ETFs

AB International Strategic Core Portfolio

mutual fund
ISZRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.04 -0.02 -0.15%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Adv (ISRYX) Primary A (ISARX) C (ISCRX) Inst (ISZRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB International Strategic Core Portfolio

ISZRX | Fund

$13.04

$638 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$638 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB International Strategic Core Portfolio

ISZRX | Fund

$13.04

$638 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.80%

ISZRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB International Strategic Core Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sammy Suzuki

Fund Description

The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, primarily in common stocks of non-U.S. companies, and in companies in at least three countries other than the United States.
The Fund invests in companies that are determined by the Adviser to offer favorable long-term sustainable profitability, price stability, and attractive valuations. The Adviser employs an integrated approach that combines both fundamental and quantitative research to identify attractive investment opportunities. Factors that the Adviser considers in this regard include: a company’s record and projections of profitability, accuracy and availability of information with respect to the company, success and experience of management, competitive advantage, low stock price volatility, and liquidity of the company’s securities. The Adviser compares these results to the characteristics of the general stock markets to determine the relative attractiveness of each company at a given time. The Adviser weighs economic, political and market factors in making investment decisions. The Adviser seeks to manage the Fund so that it is subject to less share price volatility than many other international mutual funds, although there can be no guarantee that the Adviser will be successful in this regard.
The Fund primarily invests in mid- and large-capitalization companies, which are currently defined for the Fund as companies that have market capitalizations of $1.5 billion or more. The Fund’s holdings of non-U.S. companies will generally include some companies located in emerging markets.
Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can have a dramatic impact on the returns of equity securities. The Adviser may adjust the foreign currency exposure resulting from the Fund’s security positions through the use of currency-related derivatives, primarily in an effort to minimize the currency risk to which the Fund is subject. However, the Adviser is not required to use such derivatives.
Read More

ISZRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISZRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% 2.1% 19.2% 84.11%
1 Yr 16.0% -20.6% 27.8% 67.38%
3 Yr 4.7%* -14.5% 25.3% 40.75%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% 62.15%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISZRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -43.6% 71.3% 16.45%
2021 4.6% -15.4% 9.4% 16.12%
2020 1.3% -10.4% 121.9% 88.74%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISZRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -16.4% 19.2% 79.43%
1 Yr 16.0% -27.2% 27.8% 63.12%
3 Yr 4.7%* -14.5% 25.3% 39.45%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% 57.57%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISZRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -43.6% 71.3% 16.45%
2021 4.6% -15.4% 9.4% 16.12%
2020 1.3% -10.4% 121.9% 88.74%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ISZRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ISZRX Category Low Category High ISZRX % Rank
Net Assets 638 M 1.02 M 369 B 52.41%
Number of Holdings 74 1 10801 71.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 187 M 0 34.5 B 45.79%
Weighting of Top 10 29.56% 1.9% 101.9% 32.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Roche Holding AG 4.02%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 3.32%
  3. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 3.32%
  4. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 3.32%
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 3.32%
  6. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 3.32%
  7. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 3.32%
  8. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 3.32%
  9. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 3.32%
  10. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 3.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ISZRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.85% 0.00% 122.60% 70.09%
Cash 		3.15% -65.15% 100.00% 27.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 84.74%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 87.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 82.74%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 84.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISZRX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.48% 0.00% 47.75% 2.47%
Communication Services 		14.72% 0.00% 21.69% 1.60%
Healthcare 		13.54% 0.00% 21.01% 28.53%
Technology 		13.38% 0.00% 36.32% 32.31%
Consumer Defense 		9.92% 0.00% 32.29% 42.50%
Industrials 		7.87% 5.17% 99.49% 95.63%
Energy 		5.18% 0.00% 16.89% 45.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.25% 0.00% 36.36% 97.82%
Real Estate 		2.90% 0.00% 14.59% 26.64%
Utilities 		1.56% 0.00% 13.68% 70.45%
Basic Materials 		1.19% 0.00% 23.86% 98.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISZRX % Rank
Non US 		95.45% 0.00% 124.02% 51.78%
US 		1.40% -7.71% 68.98% 59.91%

ISZRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ISZRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.02% 26.51% 66.67%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.60% 47.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

ISZRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ISZRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ISZRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 2.00% 247.00% 49.67%

ISZRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ISZRX Category Low Category High ISZRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 95.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ISZRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ISZRX Category Low Category High ISZRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.35% -0.93% 6.38% 56.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ISZRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ISZRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sammy Suzuki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Sammy Suzuki was promoted to Co-Chief Investment Officer of Strategic Core Equities in 2018. He has been managing the Emerging Markets Strategic Core portfolio since its inception in July 2012 and the Global, International and US portfolios since 2015. Suzuki has managed portfolios for over 13 years and emerging-markets portfolios for a decade. From 2010 to 2012 he also held the role of director of Fundamental Value Research, where he managed 50 fundamental analysts globally. Prior to managing portfolios, Suzuki spent a decade as a research analyst.

Kent Hargis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Kent Hargis was promoted to Co-Chief Investment Officer of Strategic Core Equities in 2018. He has been managing the Global, International and US portfolios since their inception in September 2011, and the Emerging Markets Strategic Core portfolio since January 2015. Hargis was named Head of Quantitative Research for Equities in 2009, with responsibility for overseeing the research and application of risk and return models across the firm’s equity portfolios. He joined the firm in October 2003 as a senior quantitative strategist.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

