The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, primarily in common stocks of non-U.S. companies, and in companies in at least three countries other than the United States.

The Fund invests in companies that are determined by the Adviser to offer favorable long-term sustainable profitability, price stability, and attractive valuations. The Adviser employs an integrated approach that combines both fundamental and quantitative research to identify attractive investment opportunities. Factors that the Adviser considers in this regard include: a company’s record and projections of profitability, accuracy and availability of information with respect to the company, success and experience of management, competitive advantage, low stock price volatility, and liquidity of the company’s securities. The Adviser compares these results to the characteristics of the general stock markets to determine the relative attractiveness of each company at a given time. The Adviser weighs economic, political and market factors in making investment decisions. The Adviser seeks to manage the Fund so that it is subject to less share price volatility than many other international mutual funds, although there can be no guarantee that the Adviser will be successful in this regard.

The Fund primarily invests in mid- and large-capitalization companies, which are currently defined for the Fund as companies that have market capitalizations of $1.5 billion or more. The Fund’s holdings of non-U.S. companies will generally include some companies located in emerging markets.

Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can have a dramatic impact on the returns of equity securities. The Adviser may adjust the foreign currency exposure resulting from the Fund’s security positions through the use of currency-related derivatives, primarily in an effort to minimize the currency risk to which the Fund is subject. However, the Adviser is not required to use such derivatives.