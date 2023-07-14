Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes)

in common stock of smaller, lesser-known U.S. companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy.

For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (

“Sub-Adviser”) defines smaller companies as those with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies in the Russell 2000

®

Growth Index (“Index”) at the time of purchase. The Russell 2000

®

Growth Index is an index that measures the performance of small growth companies. The market capitalization of companies within the Russell 2000

®

Growth Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000

®

Growth Index as of December 31, 2021, ranged from $31.6 million to $13.9 billion.

The Sub-Adviser uses fundamental research in an effort to identify companies with the potential for superior earnings growth

and sustainable valuations. The Sub-Adviser’s intensive bottom-up, fundamental research drives stock selection, which the Sub-Adviser believes is key to seeking excess returns.

Most of the Portfolio’s assets will be invested in U.S. common stocks that the Sub-Adviser expects will experience long-term,

above average earnings growth. The Portfolio may at times invest a significant portion of its assets (greater than 25%) in specific sectors of the economy, such as in the technology and health care sectors, respectively. The Portfolio may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging markets that are American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or traded on a U.S. stock exchange, when consistent with the Portfolio’s investment objective.

The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the

Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).

The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into

opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.

The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33% of its total assets.