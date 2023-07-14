Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
4.7%
1 yr return
-11.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$383 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.4%
Expense Ratio 1.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ISMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.7%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|75.59%
|1 Yr
|-11.3%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|97.90%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|71.51%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|81.11%
|10 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|83.90%
* Annualized
|ISMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ISMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|383 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|68.59%
|Number of Holdings
|218
|9
|2354
|12.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|57.4 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|73.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.37%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|79.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ISMSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.95%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|35.43%
|Cash
|1.05%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|63.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|22.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|23.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|21.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|23.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ISMSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.76%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|25.20%
|Industrials
|17.17%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|38.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.28%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|48.82%
|Healthcare
|11.22%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|29.92%
|Consumer Defense
|9.08%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|13.65%
|Technology
|8.60%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|62.20%
|Real Estate
|6.99%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|64.83%
|Utilities
|5.54%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|56.17%
|Energy
|4.95%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|77.95%
|Basic Materials
|2.47%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|87.40%
|Communication Services
|1.95%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|56.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ISMSX % Rank
|US
|88.77%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|81.63%
|Non US
|10.18%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|13.65%
|ISMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.70%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|13.94%
|Management Fee
|1.08%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|99.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|68.14%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|38.81%
|ISMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ISMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ISMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|60.12%
|ISMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ISMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.27%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|55.35%
|ISMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ISMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ISMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.74%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|50.92%
|ISMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 05, 2019
|$1.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2017
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2016
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2014
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2013
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2010
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2009
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2006
16.09
16.1%
Mr. Davidson, CFA, is a senior vice president and executive portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century in 1993, Phil was vice president and equity portfolio manager for Boatmen’s Trust Company in St. Louis. During his 11 years at Boatmen’s, he specialized in the management of institutional equity accounts using a value-oriented investment style. He has worked in the financial industry since 1980. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance from Illinois State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2006
16.09
16.1%
Michael Liss, CFA, is Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of American Century. Mr. Liss has been with American Century since 1998. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Albright College and an MBA in finance from Indiana University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2006
15.76
15.8%
Kevin Toney, CFA, CIO, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments, joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2006. Kevin is responsible for the teams that manage the company’s value and real estate equity strategies that comprise the firm’s Global Value Equity discipline. Before joining American Century Investments, Kevin was an associate in the M&A group of Toronto Dominion Securities. He has worked in the investment industry since 1993.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2012
10.26
10.3%
Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2012
10.05
10.1%
Jeff John is the portfolio manager of American Century Investments. He has been a member of the team that manages the fund since he joined American Century Investments in 2008 as an analyst. He became a portfolio manager in 2012. Before joining American Century, he was an equity research analyst at Kornitzer Capital Management-Buffalo Funds Group. He has a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Colorado in Boulder and an MBA in finance and accounting from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 24, 2020
2.1
2.1%
Mr. Cope joined American Century in 2009, became a portfolio research analyst in 2010 and an investment analyst in 2012. He became a portfolio manager in April 2020. Mr. Cope has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Truman State University and an MBA from Kansas State University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Rawlins, Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2015 as an investment analyst. He became a senior investment analyst in 2020 and a portfolio manager in 2022. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and an MBA from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
