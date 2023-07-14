Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Voya Strategic Allocation Moderate Portfolio

mutual fund
ISMDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.65 -0.03 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IIMDX) Primary S (ISMDX)
ISMDX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Strategic Allocation Moderate Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.65 -0.03 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IIMDX) Primary S (ISMDX)
ISMDX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Strategic Allocation Moderate Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.65 -0.03 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IIMDX) Primary S (ISMDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Strategic Allocation Moderate Portfolio

ISMDX | Fund

$11.65

$124 M

3.90%

$0.45

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$124 M

Holdings in Top 10

89.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Strategic Allocation Moderate Portfolio

ISMDX | Fund

$11.65

$124 M

3.90%

$0.45

0.58%

ISMDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Strategic Allocation Moderate Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Jun 07, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Zemsky

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) invests the assets of the Portfolio primarily in a combination of Underlying Funds that in turn invest, in varying degrees, among several classes of equities, debt instruments, emerging markets debt, and money market instruments. The Portfolio normally invests at least 80% of its assets in Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser, although the Sub-Adviser may in its discretion invest up to 20% of the Portfolio’s assets in Underlying Funds that are not affiliated with the investment adviser, including exchange-traded funds. When investing in Underlying Funds, the Sub-Adviser will typically consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment analysis and decision-making processes for the Portfolio.The Portfolio invests in a combination of Underlying Funds that reflects a target allocation of approximately 68% of its net assets in equity securities and 32% of its net assets in debt instruments (the “Target Allocation”).The Portfolio's assets normally will be invested in accordance with its Target Allocation. As this is a Target Allocation, the actual allocations of the Portfolio's assets may deviate from the percentages shown. The Target Allocation is measured with reference to the primary investment strategies of the Underlying Funds; actual exposure to these asset classes will vary from the Target Allocation if an Underlying Fund is not substantially invested in accordance with its primary investment strategies. The Portfolio may be rebalanced periodically to return to the Target Allocation. The Portfolio's Target Allocation may be changed, at any time, in accordance with the Portfolio's asset allocation process. The Portfolio may periodically deviate from the Target Allocation based on an assessment of the current market conditions or other factors. Generally, the deviations fall in the range of +/- 10% relative to the current Target Allocation. The adviser may determine, in light of market conditions or other factors, to deviate by a wider margin in order to protect the Portfolio, achieve its investment objective, or to take advantage of particular opportunities.The Underlying Funds provide exposure to a wide range of traditional asset classes which includes stocks, bonds, and cash; and non-traditional asset classes (also known as alternative strategies) which includes real estate, commodities, and floating rate loans.The equity securities in which the Underlying Funds may invest include domestic and international large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks; emerging market securities; and real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts.The debt instruments in which the Underlying Funds may invest include domestic and international debt instruments including high-yield (high-risk) securities commonly referred to as “junk bonds” and fixed-income securities without limitation on maturity.The Sub-Adviser may change the Portfolio's asset allocations, investments in particular Underlying Funds (including Underlying Funds organized in the future), Target Allocation, or other investment policies without the approval of shareholders as it determines necessary to pursue the Portfolio's investment objective.The current group of Underlying Funds in which the Portfolio may invest includes “index plus” funds. Generally these funds seek to outperform a designated index of equity securities by investing in a portion of the securities included in the index. Also, some Underlying Funds may use growth or value investing strategies.The Portfolio may invest in derivative instruments including futures and swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps) to make tactical allocations, as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, and to assist in managing cash.The adviser will oversee the Target Allocation and the selection of Underlying Funds by the Sub-Adviser.
Read More

ISMDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -8.3% 18.1% 92.40%
1 Yr -0.1% -13.3% 143.9% 86.02%
3 Yr -4.2%* -8.0% 25.9% 94.40%
5 Yr -4.3%* -9.7% 24.3% 94.05%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% 64.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.2% -34.7% 92.4% 96.97%
2021 3.7% -6.1% 19.5% 36.01%
2020 1.4% -7.5% 11.8% 78.16%
2019 1.8% 0.1% 14.9% 96.50%
2018 -1.7% -12.6% 0.0% 15.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -11.9% 18.1% 92.54%
1 Yr -0.1% -13.3% 143.9% 85.39%
3 Yr -4.2%* -8.0% 25.9% 94.42%
5 Yr -4.3%* -9.7% 24.3% 96.34%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 61.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.2% -34.7% 92.4% 96.97%
2021 3.7% -6.1% 19.5% 36.01%
2020 1.4% -7.5% 11.8% 78.16%
2019 1.8% 0.1% 14.9% 96.50%
2018 -1.3% -12.6% 0.2% 30.09%

NAV & Total Return History

ISMDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ISMDX Category Low Category High ISMDX % Rank
Net Assets 124 M 658 K 207 B 82.92%
Number of Holdings 20 2 15351 78.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 112 M 660 K 48.5 B 72.99%
Weighting of Top 10 89.91% 8.4% 105.0% 15.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Voya US Stock Index Port I 33.21%
  2. Voya Intermediate Bond R6 24.87%
  3. Voya Large Cap Value Port R6 7.13%
  4. VYÂ® BrandywineGLOBAL-Bond Port 4.20%
  5. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.19%
  6. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.19%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.19%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.19%
  9. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.19%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ISMDX % Rank
Stocks 		66.15% 0.00% 99.40% 13.37%
Bonds 		32.20% 0.00% 116.75% 58.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.98% 0.00% 23.84% 26.60%
Cash 		0.57% -16.75% 81.51% 91.81%
Other 		0.06% -2.51% 25.19% 44.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.04% 0.00% 27.92% 53.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISMDX % Rank
Technology 		21.97% 0.00% 44.21% 28.32%
Financial Services 		13.55% 0.00% 38.77% 68.95%
Healthcare 		12.85% 0.00% 29.35% 69.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.83% 0.00% 19.36% 16.28%
Industrials 		10.07% 0.00% 24.37% 52.53%
Communication Services 		8.11% 0.00% 23.67% 32.97%
Consumer Defense 		6.77% 0.00% 19.93% 44.05%
Energy 		4.43% 0.00% 85.65% 57.87%
Basic Materials 		3.91% 0.00% 33.35% 56.36%
Real Estate 		3.56% 0.00% 65.01% 45.14%
Utilities 		2.95% 0.00% 99.55% 48.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISMDX % Rank
US 		53.26% -1.65% 98.67% 32.47%
Non US 		12.89% 0.00% 37.06% 45.16%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISMDX % Rank
Securitized 		34.64% 0.00% 92.13% 8.05%
Government 		29.02% 0.00% 97.26% 52.39%
Corporate 		28.37% 0.00% 98.21% 58.39%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.94% 0.14% 100.00% 67.67%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 24.80% 61.12%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 31.93% 41.06%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISMDX % Rank
US 		29.11% 0.00% 62.18% 51.43%
Non US 		3.09% 0.00% 84.73% 59.89%

ISMDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ISMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.01% 17.63% 70.43%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.83% 36.64%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 30.77%

Sales Fees

ISMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ISMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ISMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 0.00% 343.00% 54.56%

ISMDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ISMDX Category Low Category High ISMDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.90% 0.00% 8.35% 96.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ISMDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ISMDX Category Low Category High ISMDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.34% -2.34% 19.41% 39.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ISMDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ISMDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2007

15.1

15.1%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Barbara Reinhard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2018

4.0

4.0%

Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×