Under normal market conditions, the sub-adviser ( “Sub-Adviser”) invests the assets of the Portfolio primarily in a combination of Underlying Funds that in turn invest, in varying degrees, among several classes of equities, debt instruments, emerging markets debt, and money market instruments. The Portfolio normally invests at least 80% of its assets in Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser, although the Sub-Adviser may in its discretion invest up to 20% of the Portfolio’s assets in Underlying Funds that are not affiliated with the investment adviser, including exchange-traded funds. When investing in Underlying Funds, the Sub-Adviser will typically consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment analysis and decision-making processes for the Portfolio. The Portfolio invests in a combination of Underlying Funds that reflects a target allocation of approximately 68% of its net assets in equity securities and 32% of its net assets in debt instruments (the “Target Allocation”). The Portfolio's assets normally will be invested in accordance with its Target Allocation. As this is a Target Allocation, the actual allocations of the Portfolio's assets may deviate from the percentages shown. The Target Allocation is measured with reference to the primary investment strategies of the Underlying Funds; actual exposure to these asset classes will vary from the Target Allocation if an Underlying Fund is not substantially invested in accordance with its primary investment strategies. The Portfolio may be rebalanced periodically to return to the Target Allocation. The Portfolio's Target Allocation may be changed, at any time, in accordance with the Portfolio's asset allocation process. The Portfolio may periodically deviate from the Target Allocation based on an assessment of the current market conditions or other factors. Generally, the deviations fall in the range of +/- 10% relative to the current Target Allocation. The adviser may determine, in light of market conditions or other factors, to deviate by a wider margin in order to protect the Portfolio, achieve its investment objective, or to take advantage of particular opportunities. The Underlying Funds provide exposure to a wide range of traditional asset classes which includes stocks, bonds, and cash; and non-traditional asset classes (also known as alternative strategies) which includes real estate, commodities, and floating rate loans. The equity securities in which the Underlying Funds may invest include domestic and international large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks; emerging market securities; and real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts. The debt instruments in which the Underlying Funds may invest include domestic and international debt instruments including high-yield (high-risk) securities commonly referred to as “junk bonds” and fixed-income securities without limitation on maturity. The Sub-Adviser may change the Portfolio's asset allocations, investments in particular Underlying Funds (including Underlying Funds organized in the future), Target Allocation, or other investment policies without the approval of shareholders as it determines necessary to pursue the Portfolio's investment objective. The current group of Underlying Funds in which the Portfolio may invest includes “index plus” funds. Generally these funds seek to outperform a designated index of equity securities by investing in a portion of the securities included in the index. Also, some Underlying Funds may use growth or value investing strategies. The Portfolio may invest in derivative instruments including futures and swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps) to make tactical allocations, as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, and to assist in managing cash. The adviser will oversee the Target Allocation and the selection of Underlying Funds by the Sub-Adviser.