Trending ETFs

ISGDX (Mutual Fund)

ISGDX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Integrated Small Cap Growth Fund

ISGDX | Fund

$12.46

$62 M

0.00%

1.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$62 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ISGDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Integrated Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Lettenberger

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies. These companies have market capitalizations in the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $38.2 million and $12.9 billion as of October 31, 2021). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change.
The Fund invests substantially in securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund generally invests in common stocks. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the health care and information technology sectors.
The Fund invests substantially in “growth” stocks, which are stocks of companies that the portfolio managers believe are undervalued relative to their fundamentals and exhibit improving investor interest, such as positive price momentum. The Fund’s portfolio managers seek to invest in growth companies with long-term earnings growth potential available at reasonable prices, believing that such investments can outperform the equity market over a full market cycle, which can be measured from market peak to peak or from market trough to trough.
Read More

ISGDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -21.9% 50.1% 25.00%
1 Yr 10.3% -72.8% 36.6% 57.26%
3 Yr N/A* -54.1% 47.5% 60.37%
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 12.7% 86.61%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 96.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -82.1% 547.9% N/A
2021 N/A -69.3% 196.9% N/A
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -24.8% 50.1% 24.32%
1 Yr 10.3% -72.8% 36.6% 55.91%
3 Yr N/A* -54.1% 47.5% 80.74%
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 14.6% 93.73%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 98.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -82.1% 547.9% N/A
2021 N/A -69.3% 196.9% N/A
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ISGDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ISGDX Category Low Category High ISGDX % Rank
Net Assets 62 M 183 K 28 B 87.37%
Number of Holdings 111 6 1336 32.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.2 M 59 K 2.7 B 88.55%
Weighting of Top 10 14.61% 5.9% 100.0% 84.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BMO Government Money Market Premier 2.01%
  2. Skyline Champion Corp 1.54%
  3. EastGroup Properties Inc 1.44%
  4. Option Care Health Inc 1.41%
  5. Mimecast Ltd 1.39%
  6. Summit Materials Inc A 1.39%
  7. Golden Entertainment Inc 1.39%
  8. Crocs Inc 1.38%
  9. Medpace Holdings Inc 1.36%
  10. iRhythm Technologies Inc 1.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ISGDX % Rank
Stocks 		97.98% 77.52% 101.30% 44.28%
Cash 		2.01% -1.30% 22.49% 50.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 27.10%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 41.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 25.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 24.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISGDX % Rank
Healthcare 		28.74% 0.00% 47.90% 11.45%
Technology 		23.65% 2.91% 75.51% 59.76%
Industrials 		15.50% 0.00% 36.64% 69.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.45% 0.00% 40.68% 34.18%
Basic Materials 		4.59% 0.00% 10.30% 16.33%
Communication Services 		3.57% 0.00% 15.31% 26.09%
Consumer Defense 		3.19% 0.00% 13.56% 64.14%
Real Estate 		2.80% 0.00% 15.31% 38.89%
Financial Services 		2.31% 0.00% 42.95% 91.92%
Energy 		2.21% 0.00% 55.49% 56.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 50.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISGDX % Rank
US 		97.32% 67.06% 99.56% 14.48%
Non US 		0.66% 0.00% 26.08% 87.88%

ISGDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ISGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.05% 27.56% 34.30%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.05% 4.05% 68.80%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 37.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 74.24%

Sales Fees

ISGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 10.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ISGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ISGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% N/A

ISGDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ISGDX Category Low Category High ISGDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 29.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ISGDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ISGDX Category Low Category High ISGDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.86% -4.08% 1.10% 62.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ISGDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ISGDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Lettenberger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2016

5.66

5.7%

Tom is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. He joined BMO Asset Management in 2005. Previously, he served as a vice president and portfolio manager at Columbia Management and as an equity research analyst at William Blair & Company, LLC. He entered the investment industry in 1994. He holds an M.A. in accounting and a B.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University of Michigan. In addition, Tom is a CFA® charterholder, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Ernesto Ramos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Ernesto is the managing director of active equities and a portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. He joined the company in 2005. Ernesto began his investment management career in 1992 with Batterymarch Financial Management. He holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in statistics from Harvard University and a B.S. in mathematics from MIT.

Jason Hans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 21, 2022

0.36

0.4%

Jason joined BMO Asset Management Inc in 2008 and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. Jason began his experience in the investment industry in 1998, and was the Managing Director, Head of Research for Quantitative Services Group. Jason holds an MBA in Finance from Notre Dame and a BS in Business, with a major in Finance and a minor in Physics from Miami University. In addition, Jason holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation, is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

