Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.7%
1 yr return
15.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$638 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.6%
Expense Ratio 1.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ISCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|87.94%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|77.16%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|47.97%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|49.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ISCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|21.07%
|2021
|4.3%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|22.93%
|2020
|1.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|89.04%
|2019
|3.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|85.81%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|3.32%
|ISCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ISCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|638 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|52.12%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|1
|10801
|71.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|187 M
|0
|34.5 B
|45.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.56%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|32.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ISCRX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.85%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|69.80%
|Cash
|3.15%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|27.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|40.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|60.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|35.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|41.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ISCRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.48%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|2.18%
|Communication Services
|14.72%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|1.31%
|Healthcare
|13.54%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|28.24%
|Technology
|13.38%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|32.02%
|Consumer Defense
|9.92%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|42.21%
|Industrials
|7.87%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|95.34%
|Energy
|5.18%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|44.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.25%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|97.53%
|Real Estate
|2.90%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|26.06%
|Utilities
|1.56%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|70.16%
|Basic Materials
|1.19%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|98.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ISCRX % Rank
|Non US
|95.45%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|51.50%
|US
|1.40%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|59.06%
|ISCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.81%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|11.70%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|45.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|90.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ISCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|51.67%
|ISCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ISCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|49.19%
|ISCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ISCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|70.96%
|ISCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ISCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ISCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.73%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|83.55%
|ISCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Sammy Suzuki was promoted to Co-Chief Investment Officer of Strategic Core Equities in 2018. He has been managing the Emerging Markets Strategic Core portfolio since its inception in July 2012 and the Global, International and US portfolios since 2015. Suzuki has managed portfolios for over 13 years and emerging-markets portfolios for a decade. From 2010 to 2012 he also held the role of director of Fundamental Value Research, where he managed 50 fundamental analysts globally. Prior to managing portfolios, Suzuki spent a decade as a research analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Kent Hargis was promoted to Co-Chief Investment Officer of Strategic Core Equities in 2018. He has been managing the Global, International and US portfolios since their inception in September 2011, and the Emerging Markets Strategic Core portfolio since January 2015. Hargis was named Head of Quantitative Research for Equities in 2009, with responsibility for overseeing the research and application of risk and return models across the firm’s equity portfolios. He joined the firm in October 2003 as a senior quantitative strategist.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
