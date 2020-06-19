Delaware Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the types of securities that should track the performance of the Index.

The Index, which is constructed and maintained by FTSE International Limited (Index Provider), is designed to represent the performance of small- and medium-capitalization companies within the Russell 2000® Index that consistently increase dividends. Companies are eligible for inclusion in the Index if they: (i) currently are members of the Russell 2000® Index, (ii) have increased dividend payments each year for at least 10 consecutive years, and (iii) meet certain market capitalization and liquidity requirements (Initial Index Requirements) established by the Index Provider. The Index contains a minimum of 40 stocks, which are equally weighted, and no single sector is allowed to comprise more than 30% of the Index weight. The Index includes all companies meeting the Initial Index Requirements, unless, as described below, sector caps are breached. If there are fewer than 40 stocks with at least 10 consecutive years of dividend growth, the Index will include companies with shorter dividend growth histories. If the sector caps are breached, then companies in the applicable sector are removed beginning with companies with the lowest yield, and progressively moving to companies with higher yields, as necessary, until the Index complies with its rules. As of November 30, 2020, the Index included 74 companies with capitalizations between approximately $344 million and $7.67 billion, and the average capitalization of companies comprising the Index was approximately $2.15 billion. The Index is rebalanced each March, June, September and December, with an annual reconstitution during the June rebalance. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “R2DIVGRO.”

The Fund invests in securities that ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors), the Fund’s investment subadviser, believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in investments connoted by the Index (i.e., component securities of the Index and comparable securities that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities of the Index). Under normal circumstances, the Fund also will invest at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying stocks.

ProShare Advisors follows a passive approach to investing that is designed to track the performance of the Index. ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis, or forecast market movement or trends, in managing the assets of the Fund.

The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities that, in combination, provide exposure to the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund attempts to track the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the types of securities that make up the Index, holding each security in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. At times, the Fund may gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index, which exposure is intended to have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index, and may invest in securities not contained in the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. As of the close of business on December 31, 2021, the Index was concentrated in the financials industry group.

“ProShares” is a registered mark of ProShare Advisors and has been licensed by the Manager solely for use in connection with the Fund.