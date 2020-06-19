Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$18.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IRURX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Apr 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the types of securities that should track the performance of the Index.

The Index, which is constructed and maintained by FTSE International Limited (Index Provider), is designed to represent the performance of small- and medium-capitalization companies within the Russell 2000® Index that consistently increase dividends. Companies are eligible for inclusion in the Index if they: (i) currently are members of the Russell 2000® Index, (ii) have increased dividend payments each year for at least 10 consecutive years, and (iii) meet certain market capitalization and liquidity requirements (Initial Index Requirements) established by the Index Provider. The Index contains a minimum of 40 stocks, which are equally weighted, and no single sector is allowed to comprise more than 30% of the Index weight. The Index includes all companies meeting the Initial Index Requirements, unless, as described below, sector caps are breached. If there are fewer than 40 stocks with at least 10 consecutive years of dividend growth, the Index will include companies with shorter dividend growth histories. If the sector caps are breached, then companies in the applicable sector are removed beginning with companies with the lowest yield, and progressively moving to companies with higher yields, as necessary, until the Index complies with its rules. As of November 30, 2020, the Index included 74 companies with capitalizations between approximately $344 million and $7.67 billion, and the average capitalization of companies comprising the Index was approximately $2.15 billion. The Index is rebalanced each March, June, September and December, with an annual reconstitution during the June rebalance. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “R2DIVGRO.”

The Fund invests in securities that ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors), the Fund’s investment subadviser, believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in investments connoted by the Index (i.e., component securities of the Index and comparable securities that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities of the Index). Under normal circumstances, the Fund also will invest at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying stocks.

ProShare Advisors follows a passive approach to investing that is designed to track the performance of the Index. ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis, or forecast market movement or trends, in managing the assets of the Fund.

The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities that, in combination, provide exposure to the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund attempts to track the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the types of securities that make up the Index, holding each security in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. At times, the Fund may gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index, which exposure is intended to have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index, and may invest in securities not contained in the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. As of the close of business on December 31, 2021, the Index was concentrated in the financials industry group.

“ProShares” is a registered mark of ProShare Advisors and has been licensed by the Manager solely for use in connection with the Fund.

Read More

IRURX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -58.0% 70.5% 85.83%
1 Yr N/A -94.4% 72.6% 83.86%
3 Yr N/A* -64.7% 71.9% 21.78%
5 Yr -3.5%* -44.4% 38.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.6% 9.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -94.0% 48.3% 81.76%
2021 N/A -67.3% 0.1% 0.99%
2020 -7.8% -36.3% 36.3% N/A
2019 3.5% -24.6% 34.1% N/A
2018 -0.7% -48.0% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -58.0% 70.5% 85.83%
1 Yr N/A -94.4% 72.6% 84.02%
3 Yr N/A* -64.1% 71.9% 39.87%
5 Yr -3.3%* -42.7% 38.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.6% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -94.0% 48.3% 81.76%
2021 N/A -67.1% 0.1% 1.15%
2020 -7.8% -26.8% 52.6% N/A
2019 3.5% -24.6% 34.1% N/A
2018 -0.3% -48.0% 5.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IRURX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IRURX Category Low Category High IRURX % Rank
Net Assets 18.3 M 128 K 93.2 B 76.97%
Number of Holdings 101 13 2486 81.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.12 M 82.9 K 3.92 B 72.02%
Weighting of Top 10 11.63% 2.8% 86.0% 40.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DREYFUS INST PREF GOVT PLUS MMF - SL #4134 2.07%
  2. J J Snack Foods Corp 1.10%
  3. Balchem Corp 1.08%
  4. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc 1.07%
  5. Calavo Growers Inc 1.06%
  6. WD-40 Co 1.06%
  7. Lindsay Corp 1.06%
  8. Lancaster Colony Corp 1.05%
  9. Exponent Inc 1.04%
  10. Horace Mann Educators Corp 1.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IRURX % Rank
Stocks 		97.39% 87.79% 102.25% 80.68%
Cash 		2.61% -107.25% 17.80% 19.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.52% 40.34%
Other 		0.00% -15.03% 61.23% 39.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.13% 36.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 40.64% 39.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRURX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.95% 0.16%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 98.60%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 13.66% 76.60%
Industrials 		0.00% 6.73% 48.37% 23.40%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 53.90% 70.20%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 42.57% 48.05%
Energy 		0.00% -0.10% 26.16% 94.85%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.56% 80.81%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 15.01% 0.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 1.04% 32.85% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 14.98% 3.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRURX % Rank
US 		97.39% 80.09% 102.17% 52.86%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 15.50% 91.96%

IRURX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IRURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 12.58% 35.28%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% 11.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 73.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

IRURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IRURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IRURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.25% 454.00% 30.73%

IRURX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IRURX Category Low Category High IRURX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.80% 37.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IRURX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IRURX Category Low Category High IRURX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -5.33% 2.63% 6.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IRURX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IRURX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 47.87 6.91 0.83

