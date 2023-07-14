Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Ironclad Managed Risk Fund

mutual fund
IRONX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.89 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (IRONX) Primary
IRONX (Mutual Fund)

Ironclad Managed Risk Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.89 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (IRONX) Primary
IRONX (Mutual Fund)

Ironclad Managed Risk Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.89 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (IRONX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ironclad Managed Risk Fund

IRONX | Fund

$10.89

$113 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.5%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$113 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ironclad Managed Risk Fund

IRONX | Fund

$10.89

$113 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.41%

IRONX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ironclad Managed Risk Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ironclad Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 14, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rudy Aguilera

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s primary strategy consists of selling and purchasing put and call options on equity indexes and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The sale of put options generates income for the Fund, but exposes it to the risk of declines in the value of the underlying assets. The risk in purchasing options is limited to the premium paid by the Fund for the options. The sale of call options generates income for the Fund, but may limit the Fund's participation in equity market gains. The Fund’s investment advisor seeks to reduce the overall volatility of returns by managing a portfolio of options.

A put option gives the purchaser of the option, upon payment of a premium, the right to sell a specified quantity of an underlying asset at a fixed exercise price over a defined period of time. When the Fund sells a put option on an index and the index decreases in value, the purchaser of the put option has the right to exercise the option, obligating the Fund to make a cash payment equal to the difference between the option’s exercise price and the prevailing index value. When the Fund sells a put option on an ETF and the ETF decreases in value, the purchaser of the put option has the right to exercise the option, obligating the Fund to purchase the ETF at an exercise price that is higher than the prevailing market price. The Fund collects option premium income when it sells the put option. If the index or ETF increases in value, the purchaser of the put option is unlikely to exercise the option since the prevailing market price will be higher than the exercise price. Accordingly, the Fund retains all put premium income collected during market advances. The Fund’s investment advisor determines the Fund’s exposure to each put option by evaluating metrics associated with the valuation of options, including, but not limited to, volatility, time to expiration and the relationship of the exercise price to the market price of the index or ETF. The Fund’s investment advisor segregates on a daily basis cash, or other liquid assets, in an amount equal to the Fund’s net obligations under each put option.

Options may also be used to protect the Fund’s investments against changes resulting from market conditions (a practice called “hedging”) or to generate income and gains. A call option gives the purchaser of the option, upon payment of a premium, the right to buy a specified quantity of an underlying asset at a fixed exercise price over a defined period of time. The Fund may purchase and sell put and call options to adjust the risk and return of its overall investment positions. When the Fund’s investment advisor believes the value of an underlying asset will decline, the Fund may purchase a put option to profit from the decline. Similarly, when the advisor anticipates an increase in the value of an underlying asset, the Fund may purchase a call option with respect to that asset.

All option positions held by the Fund are exchange-traded and collateralized with cash, cash equivalents (for example, Treasury Bills, money market fund shares, etc.), other listed options, and futures, or ETFs and/or mutual funds that invest in debt rated investment grade by at least one nationally recognized statistical ratings organization (“NRSRO”).

The Fund may take a defensive position when the Fund’s investment advisor believes that current market, economic, political or other conditions are unsuitable and would impair the pursuit of the Fund’s investment objectives. When taking a defensive position, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash, cash equivalents, including but not limited to, obligations of the U.S. Government, money market fund shares, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and/or bankers acceptances, as well as other interest bearing or discount obligations or ETFs and/or mutual funds that invest in debt instruments that carry an investment grade rating by a national rating agency. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund may not achieve its investment objectives.

Read More

IRONX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRONX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -2.8% 240.8% 41.50%
1 Yr 11.3% -4.3% 140.6% 91.74%
3 Yr 1.9%* -8.3% 18.3% 73.72%
5 Yr -0.1%* -5.0% 17.3% 74.58%
10 Yr -0.1%* -4.6% 13.2% 68.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRONX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.6% -34.1% 904.0% 66.22%
2021 -0.4% -28.6% 438.4% 71.68%
2020 0.4% -93.5% 8.2% 26.21%
2019 1.9% -38.9% 19.8% 89.92%
2018 -1.2% -10.9% 12.8% 66.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRONX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -2.7% 244.0% 42.69%
1 Yr 11.3% -4.3% 140.6% 90.00%
3 Yr 1.9%* -8.3% 18.3% 70.51%
5 Yr -0.1%* -5.4% 17.3% 71.19%
10 Yr 2.4%* -4.6% 13.2% 68.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRONX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.6% -34.1% 904.0% 66.22%
2021 -0.4% -5.9% 438.4% 72.25%
2020 0.4% -81.2% 8.2% 36.55%
2019 1.9% -29.0% 19.8% 81.40%
2018 -1.2% -10.9% 12.8% 66.99%

NAV & Total Return History

IRONX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IRONX Category Low Category High IRONX % Rank
Net Assets 113 M 25 17.4 B 49.44%
Number of Holdings 19 2 508 69.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 107 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 35.50%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 11.3% 100.0% 96.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Option on S&P 500 PR 190.39%
  2. Option on S&P 500 PR 190.39%
  3. Option on S&P 500 PR 190.39%
  4. Option on S&P 500 PR 190.39%
  5. Option on S&P 500 PR 190.39%
  6. Option on S&P 500 PR 190.39%
  7. Option on S&P 500 PR 190.39%
  8. Option on S&P 500 PR 190.39%
  9. Option on S&P 500 PR 190.39%
  10. Option on S&P 500 PR 190.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IRONX % Rank
Stocks 		94.74% -3.92% 100.76% 83.59%
Cash 		5.09% -0.76% 100.29% 8.40%
Other 		0.18% 0.00% 45.92% 12.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 5.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 8.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 15.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRONX % Rank
Technology 		25.58% 0.00% 44.43% 13.87%
Healthcare 		13.70% 0.00% 25.91% 25.21%
Financial Services 		13.22% 0.00% 29.60% 78.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 0.00% 19.02% 26.05%
Communication Services 		9.36% 0.00% 21.22% 66.39%
Industrials 		8.15% 1.41% 43.91% 65.13%
Consumer Defense 		6.51% 0.00% 22.87% 31.09%
Energy 		3.87% 0.00% 69.54% 83.61%
Utilities 		2.74% 0.00% 13.35% 29.83%
Real Estate 		2.72% 0.00% 9.74% 72.27%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 60.58% 65.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRONX % Rank
US 		93.78% -3.89% 100.00% 75.19%
Non US 		0.96% -2.17% 99.33% 80.15%

IRONX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IRONX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.41% 0.20% 6.78% 34.98%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.20% 1.75% 86.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% 34.69%

Sales Fees

IRONX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IRONX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 5.88%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IRONX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 456.80% 1.34%

IRONX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IRONX Category Low Category High IRONX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 8.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IRONX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IRONX Category Low Category High IRONX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.25% -2.54% 14.24% 67.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IRONX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IRONX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rudy Aguilera

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2010

11.64

11.6%

Rudy Aguilera has served as Ironclad Investments LLC ’s Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager since its founding in 2010. From 2004 to 2010, Mr. Aguilera was a Principal of Helios, LLC (“Helios”), a registered investment advisor that offered investment advisory services. During this time, Mr. Aguilera served as the founding Principal and Chief Investment Officer of Helios. For the past four years, Mr. Aguilera has taught risk management to investment professionals as an instructor at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (“CBOE”).

Tim Holtz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Tim Holtz joined Ironclad Investments LLC in 2012 and became a Portfolio Manager for Ironclad Investments LLC in 2017. Previously, Mr. Holtz was a Senior Financial Analyst at SunGard and a Senior Pension Fund Accountant at the Bank of New York Mellon. Mr. Holtz is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×