Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.5%
1 yr return
11.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$113 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s primary strategy consists of selling and purchasing put and call options on equity indexes and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The sale of put options generates income for the Fund, but exposes it to the risk of declines in the value of the underlying assets. The risk in purchasing options is limited to the premium paid by the Fund for the options. The sale of call options generates income for the Fund, but may limit the Fund's participation in equity market gains. The Fund’s investment advisor seeks to reduce the overall volatility of returns by managing a portfolio of options.
A put option gives the purchaser of the option, upon payment of a premium, the right to sell a specified quantity of an underlying asset at a fixed exercise price over a defined period of time. When the Fund sells a put option on an index and the index decreases in value, the purchaser of the put option has the right to exercise the option, obligating the Fund to make a cash payment equal to the difference between the option’s exercise price and the prevailing index value. When the Fund sells a put option on an ETF and the ETF decreases in value, the purchaser of the put option has the right to exercise the option, obligating the Fund to purchase the ETF at an exercise price that is higher than the prevailing market price. The Fund collects option premium income when it sells the put option. If the index or ETF increases in value, the purchaser of the put option is unlikely to exercise the option since the prevailing market price will be higher than the exercise price. Accordingly, the Fund retains all put premium income collected during market advances. The Fund’s investment advisor determines the Fund’s exposure to each put option by evaluating metrics associated with the valuation of options, including, but not limited to, volatility, time to expiration and the relationship of the exercise price to the market price of the index or ETF. The Fund’s investment advisor segregates on a daily basis cash, or other liquid assets, in an amount equal to the Fund’s net obligations under each put option.
Options may also be used to protect the Fund’s investments against changes resulting from market conditions (a practice called “hedging”) or to generate income and gains. A call option gives the purchaser of the option, upon payment of a premium, the right to buy a specified quantity of an underlying asset at a fixed exercise price over a defined period of time. The Fund may purchase and sell put and call options to adjust the risk and return of its overall investment positions. When the Fund’s investment advisor believes the value of an underlying asset will decline, the Fund may purchase a put option to profit from the decline. Similarly, when the advisor anticipates an increase in the value of an underlying asset, the Fund may purchase a call option with respect to that asset.
All option positions held by the Fund are exchange-traded and collateralized with cash, cash equivalents (for example, Treasury Bills, money market fund shares, etc.), other listed options, and futures, or ETFs and/or mutual funds that invest in debt rated investment grade by at least one nationally recognized statistical ratings organization (“NRSRO”).
The Fund may take a defensive position when the Fund’s investment advisor believes that current market, economic, political or other conditions are unsuitable and would impair the pursuit of the Fund’s investment objectives. When taking a defensive position, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash, cash equivalents, including but not limited to, obligations of the U.S. Government, money market fund shares, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and/or bankers acceptances, as well as other interest bearing or discount obligations or ETFs and/or mutual funds that invest in debt instruments that carry an investment grade rating by a national rating agency. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund may not achieve its investment objectives.
|Period
|IRONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|41.50%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|91.74%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|73.72%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|74.58%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|68.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|IRONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.6%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|66.22%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|71.68%
|2020
|0.4%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|26.21%
|2019
|1.9%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|89.92%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|66.02%
|Period
|IRONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|42.69%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|90.00%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|70.51%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|71.19%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|68.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|IRONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.6%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|66.22%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|72.25%
|2020
|0.4%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|36.55%
|2019
|1.9%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|81.40%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|66.99%
|IRONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IRONX % Rank
|Net Assets
|113 M
|25
|17.4 B
|49.44%
|Number of Holdings
|19
|2
|508
|69.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|107 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|35.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|11.3%
|100.0%
|96.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IRONX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.74%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|83.59%
|Cash
|5.09%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|8.40%
|Other
|0.18%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|12.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|5.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|8.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|15.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IRONX % Rank
|Technology
|25.58%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|13.87%
|Healthcare
|13.70%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|25.21%
|Financial Services
|13.22%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|78.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.84%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|26.05%
|Communication Services
|9.36%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|66.39%
|Industrials
|8.15%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|65.13%
|Consumer Defense
|6.51%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|31.09%
|Energy
|3.87%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|83.61%
|Utilities
|2.74%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|29.83%
|Real Estate
|2.72%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|72.27%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|65.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IRONX % Rank
|US
|93.78%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|75.19%
|Non US
|0.96%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|80.15%
|IRONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|34.98%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|86.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|34.69%
|IRONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|IRONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|5.88%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IRONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|1.34%
|IRONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IRONX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|8.92%
|IRONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|IRONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IRONX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.25%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|67.21%
|IRONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2010
11.64
11.6%
Rudy Aguilera has served as Ironclad Investments LLC ’s Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager since its founding in 2010. From 2004 to 2010, Mr. Aguilera was a Principal of Helios, LLC (“Helios”), a registered investment advisor that offered investment advisory services. During this time, Mr. Aguilera served as the founding Principal and Chief Investment Officer of Helios. For the past four years, Mr. Aguilera has taught risk management to investment professionals as an instructor at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (“CBOE”).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Tim Holtz joined Ironclad Investments LLC in 2012 and became a Portfolio Manager for Ironclad Investments LLC in 2017. Previously, Mr. Holtz was a Senior Financial Analyst at SunGard and a Senior Pension Fund Accountant at the Bank of New York Mellon. Mr. Holtz is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...