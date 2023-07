Noel joined the firm in 1992, was promoted to Head of Equities in 1996 and was appointed CIO in 2002. As CIO, he has overall responsibility for investment process and performance of the firm’s assets under management across the various asset classes and specialist equity portfolios. The firms team of investment professionals report to Noel. He has specifically managed equity portfolios across Irish, European, Asian & US equity markets. Prior to joining the firm, Noel worked for Irish Life Investment Managers as a US Equity Asset Manager.