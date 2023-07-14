Home
Voya Russell Mid Cap Growth Index Portfolio

mutual fund
IRGJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.08 -0.17 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IRGJX) Primary S (IRGUX) S (IRGVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

17.9%

1 yr return

22.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$1.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IRGJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Russell Mid Cap Growth Index Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Wetter

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies, which are at the time of purchase, included in the Index; convertible securities that are convertible into stocks included in the Index; other derivatives whose economic returns are, by design, closely equivalent to the returns of the Index or its components; and exchange-traded funds that track the Index. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests all or substantially all of its assets in these securities.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Portfolio currently invests principally in common stocks and employs a “passive management” approach designed to track the performance of the Index.The Index is an unmanaged index that measures the performance of the mid-cap growth segment of the U.S. equity universe. The Index includes those Russell Midcap® Index companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. The market capitalization of companies within the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $1.2 billion to $58.8 billion. Because the Portfolio’s assets invested in common stocks will be allocated in approximately the same relative proportion as the Index, the Portfolio may concentrate to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in the stock of a particular industry or group of industries. As of February 28, 2022, a portion of the Index was concentrated in the information technology sector and portionsof the Index were focused in the consumer discretionary sector, the health care sector, and the industrials sector.In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Portfolio may become “non-diversified,” as defined in the 1940 Act, as a result of a change in relative market capitalizations or index weightings of one or more components of the Index. As a result, whether at any time the Portfolio will be considered “diversified” or “non-diversified” will depend largely on the make-up of the Index at the time.The Portfolio may not always hold all of the same securities as the Index. The Portfolio may also invest in stock index futures as a substitute for the sale or purchase of securities in the Index and to provide equity exposure to the Portfolio's cash position. Although the Portfolio attempts to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index, the Portfolio does not always perform exactly like the Index. Unlike the Index, the Portfolio has operating expenses and transaction costs and therefore has a performance disadvantage versus the Index.The sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) may sell a security when the security's percentage weighting in the Index is reduced, when the security is removed from the Index, or for other reasons.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
IRGJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRGJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -26.9% 59.5% 33.87%
1 Yr 22.0% -43.3% 860.3% 10.82%
3 Yr 1.3%* -41.5% 41.9% 32.34%
5 Yr 1.8%* -28.2% 82.7% 35.10%
10 Yr 5.4%* -18.2% 13.7% 26.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRGJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 73.04%
2021 3.9% -52.0% 83.9% 23.35%
2020 7.7% -17.6% 195.3% 56.19%
2019 4.9% -16.0% 9.5% 71.43%
2018 -3.3% -13.6% 24.1% 54.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRGJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -53.4% 55.3% 31.91%
1 Yr 22.0% -60.3% 860.3% 10.11%
3 Yr 1.3%* -41.5% 41.9% 32.77%
5 Yr 1.8%* -27.5% 82.7% 38.49%
10 Yr 7.0%* -17.0% 15.4% 31.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRGJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 73.04%
2021 3.9% -52.0% 83.9% 23.35%
2020 7.7% -17.6% 195.3% 56.19%
2019 4.9% -16.0% 9.5% 71.43%
2018 -1.0% -13.6% 24.1% 23.52%

NAV & Total Return History

IRGJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IRGJX Category Low Category High IRGJX % Rank
Net Assets 1.03 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 51.06%
Number of Holdings 394 20 3702 5.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 136 M 360 K 10.9 B 65.78%
Weighting of Top 10 12.46% 5.5% 92.1% 94.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc 1.69%
  2. Moderna Inc 1.50%
  3. KLA Corp 1.40%
  4. Align Technology Inc 1.31%
  5. Xilinx Inc 1.30%
  6. Cadence Design Systems Inc 1.29%
  7. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 1.27%
  8. Lululemon Athletica Inc 1.26%
  9. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 1.23%
  10. DexCom Inc 1.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IRGJX % Rank
Stocks 		100.05% 23.99% 100.52% 0.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 97.70%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 96.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 97.70%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 97.70%
Cash 		-0.06% -0.52% 26.94% 99.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRGJX % Rank
Technology 		32.94% 0.04% 62.17% 41.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.94% 0.00% 57.41% 24.11%
Healthcare 		16.09% 0.00% 43.77% 68.09%
Industrials 		15.25% 0.00% 38.23% 45.21%
Financial Services 		5.33% 0.00% 43.01% 63.83%
Communication Services 		3.31% 0.00% 18.33% 38.65%
Real Estate 		2.83% 0.00% 19.28% 41.84%
Energy 		2.72% 0.00% 62.10% 34.57%
Consumer Defense 		2.36% 0.00% 16.40% 50.53%
Basic Materials 		2.02% 0.00% 17.25% 52.13%
Utilities 		0.20% 0.00% 12.94% 21.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRGJX % Rank
US 		99.78% 23.38% 100.52% 3.37%
Non US 		0.27% 0.00% 35.22% 88.65%

IRGJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IRGJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.02% 19.28% 92.79%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 1.50% 9.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 55.59%

Sales Fees

IRGJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IRGJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IRGJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 0.00% 250.31% 68.77%

IRGJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IRGJX Category Low Category High IRGJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.44% 0.00% 2.33% 97.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IRGJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IRGJX Category Low Category High IRGJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.09% -2.24% 2.75% 12.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IRGJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

IRGJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

