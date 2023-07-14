Home
Trending ETFs

IRCYX (Mutual Fund)

IRCYX (Mutual Fund)

AB International Small Cap Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.4 -0.07 -0.61%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (IRCZX) Primary Adv (IRCYX) Other (IRCSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB International Small Cap Portfolio

IRCYX | Fund

$11.40

$1.27 B

0.96%

$0.11

1.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

17.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$1.27 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IRCYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB International Small Cap Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Birse

Fund Description

IRCYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% 3.8% 21.3% 31.71%
1 Yr 17.0% 5.9% 25.7% 37.80%
3 Yr 4.3%* -3.8% 10.0% 52.56%
5 Yr -2.2%* -5.7% 5.4% 80.28%
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -35.4% -11.5% 69.14%
2021 4.1% -3.5% 8.5% 37.18%
2020 2.2% 1.0% 6.6% 70.51%
2019 4.0% 3.1% 6.3% 87.32%
2018 -5.7% -7.6% -0.2% 62.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -15.4% 21.3% 31.71%
1 Yr 17.0% -16.0% 25.7% 37.80%
3 Yr 4.3%* -3.8% 9.7% 52.56%
5 Yr -0.3%* -5.7% 7.0% 54.93%
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 8.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -35.4% -11.5% 69.14%
2021 4.1% -3.5% 8.5% 37.18%
2020 2.2% 1.0% 6.6% 70.51%
2019 4.0% 3.1% 6.3% 87.32%
2018 -3.8% -7.1% -0.2% 17.39%

NAV & Total Return History

IRCYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IRCYX Category Low Category High IRCYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.27 B 23.9 M 11.2 B 29.27%
Number of Holdings 274 2 4427 34.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 156 M 2.54 M 420 M 30.86%
Weighting of Top 10 12.55% 2.3% 100.0% 51.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Capcom Co Ltd 1.92%
  2. Capcom Co Ltd 1.92%
  3. Capcom Co Ltd 1.92%
  4. Capcom Co Ltd 1.92%
  5. Capcom Co Ltd 1.92%
  6. Capcom Co Ltd 1.92%
  7. Capcom Co Ltd 1.92%
  8. Capcom Co Ltd 1.92%
  9. Capcom Co Ltd 1.92%
  10. Capcom Co Ltd 1.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IRCYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.37% 87.39% 99.95% 56.79%
Cash 		1.63% -0.19% 13.01% 40.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 37.04%
Other 		0.00% -2.29% 1.64% 74.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 39.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRCYX % Rank
Industrials 		20.76% 12.46% 32.63% 70.37%
Technology 		14.91% 0.00% 22.43% 18.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.77% 3.31% 27.42% 27.16%
Financial Services 		10.70% 2.16% 21.69% 77.78%
Basic Materials 		9.28% 0.00% 13.14% 35.80%
Healthcare 		7.37% 0.00% 18.67% 37.04%
Real Estate 		6.32% 0.00% 12.22% 69.14%
Communication Services 		6.19% 1.47% 14.57% 7.41%
Consumer Defense 		5.10% 2.29% 24.54% 62.96%
Utilities 		2.90% 0.00% 4.57% 33.33%
Energy 		2.71% 0.00% 12.34% 53.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRCYX % Rank
Non US 		97.08% 84.83% 99.18% 54.32%
US 		1.29% 0.00% 9.36% 41.98%

IRCYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IRCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.07% 2.73% 62.03%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 1.04% 90.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

IRCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IRCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IRCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 1.00% 185.00% 48.68%

IRCYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IRCYX Category Low Category High IRCYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.96% 0.00% 2.82% 42.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IRCYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IRCYX Category Low Category High IRCYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.22% 0.03% 2.41% 37.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IRCYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

IRCYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Birse

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2015

6.45

6.5%

Andrew Birse was appointed Portfolio Manager of European Value Equities in March 2016 and has managed the International Small Cap Equities service since its inception in 2014. He is also a Senior Research Analyst. Prior to joining the firm as a research analyst in 2010, Birse spent seven years in the Corporate Finance Group at McKinsey & Company, working in the firm’s London, Sydney and Auckland offices. He holds a BCom (Hons) in finance and a BA in history and economics from the University of Auckland, and an MSc in economics and philosophy from the London School of Economics. Location: London

Peter Chocian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2015

6.45

6.5%

Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015. Peter Chocian is a Senior Quantitative Analyst at AB. He joined the firm in 2006 as a quantitative analyst for Value Equities. Previously, he worked for four years as a senior analyst/modeler in the Numerical Weather Prediction division of the UK Met Office. Chocian earned a BSc in physics from Imperial College London and a PhD in theoretical physics from Royal Holloway, University of London, followed by research fellowships at University College London and the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems in Dresden, Germany. Location: London

Nelson Yu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2016

5.75

5.8%

Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of AllianceBernstein L.P. since prior to 2014. Head—Blend Strategies since 2017 and Head of Quantitative Research—Equities since prior to 2014. Nelson Yu was appointed Head of Blend Strategies in early 2017. He is also a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research for Equities, with responsibility for overseeing the research and application of risk and return models across the firm’s equity portfolios. In addition, Yu manages the currency overlay strategy across equity portfolios and is an advisory member of the Global Value, Emerging Markets Value and Strategic Core portfolios. He joined the firm in 1997 as a programmer and analyst, and served as deputy head of Value Equities Quantitative Research from 2009 until 2014. Yu was previously a supervising consultant at Grant Thornton. He holds a BSE in systems engineering and a BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.63 18.43

