Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
11.9%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$1.27 B
Holdings in Top 10
12.6%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|IRCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|3.8%
|21.3%
|39.02%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|5.9%
|25.7%
|36.59%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-3.8%
|10.0%
|51.28%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-5.7%
|5.4%
|78.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.0%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IRCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|58.02%
|2021
|4.0%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|38.46%
|2020
|2.2%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|69.23%
|2019
|4.0%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|90.14%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-7.6%
|-0.2%
|60.87%
|Period
|IRCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-15.4%
|21.3%
|39.02%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-16.0%
|25.7%
|36.59%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-3.8%
|9.7%
|51.28%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-5.7%
|7.0%
|56.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.0%
|8.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IRCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|58.02%
|2021
|4.0%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|38.46%
|2020
|2.2%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|69.23%
|2019
|4.0%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|90.14%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-7.1%
|-0.2%
|18.84%
|IRCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IRCSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.27 B
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|31.71%
|Number of Holdings
|274
|2
|4427
|37.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|156 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|33.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.55%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|54.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IRCSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.37%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|59.26%
|Cash
|1.63%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|43.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|39.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|76.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|41.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IRCSX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.76%
|12.46%
|32.63%
|72.84%
|Technology
|14.91%
|0.00%
|22.43%
|20.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.77%
|3.31%
|27.42%
|29.63%
|Financial Services
|10.70%
|2.16%
|21.69%
|80.25%
|Basic Materials
|9.28%
|0.00%
|13.14%
|38.27%
|Healthcare
|7.37%
|0.00%
|18.67%
|39.51%
|Real Estate
|6.32%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|71.60%
|Communication Services
|6.19%
|1.47%
|14.57%
|9.88%
|Consumer Defense
|5.10%
|2.29%
|24.54%
|65.43%
|Utilities
|2.90%
|0.00%
|4.57%
|35.80%
|Energy
|2.71%
|0.00%
|12.34%
|55.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IRCSX % Rank
|Non US
|97.08%
|84.83%
|99.18%
|56.79%
|US
|1.29%
|0.00%
|9.36%
|44.44%
|IRCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|36.71%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|92.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|IRCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|IRCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IRCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|51.32%
|IRCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IRCSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.64%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|48.78%
|IRCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|IRCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IRCSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.94%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|69.14%
|IRCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2015
6.45
6.5%
Andrew Birse was appointed Portfolio Manager of European Value Equities in March 2016 and has managed the International Small Cap Equities service since its inception in 2014. He is also a Senior Research Analyst. Prior to joining the firm as a research analyst in 2010, Birse spent seven years in the Corporate Finance Group at McKinsey & Company, working in the firm’s London, Sydney and Auckland offices. He holds a BCom (Hons) in finance and a BA in history and economics from the University of Auckland, and an MSc in economics and philosophy from the London School of Economics. Location: London
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2015
6.45
6.5%
Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015. Peter Chocian is a Senior Quantitative Analyst at AB. He joined the firm in 2006 as a quantitative analyst for Value Equities. Previously, he worked for four years as a senior analyst/modeler in the Numerical Weather Prediction division of the UK Met Office. Chocian earned a BSc in physics from Imperial College London and a PhD in theoretical physics from Royal Holloway, University of London, followed by research fellowships at University College London and the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems in Dresden, Germany. Location: London
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2016
5.75
5.8%
Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of AllianceBernstein L.P. since prior to 2014. Head—Blend Strategies since 2017 and Head of Quantitative Research—Equities since prior to 2014. Nelson Yu was appointed Head of Blend Strategies in early 2017. He is also a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research for Equities, with responsibility for overseeing the research and application of risk and return models across the firm’s equity portfolios. In addition, Yu manages the currency overlay strategy across equity portfolios and is an advisory member of the Global Value, Emerging Markets Value and Strategic Core portfolios. He joined the firm in 1997 as a programmer and analyst, and served as deputy head of Value Equities Quantitative Research from 2009 until 2014. Yu was previously a supervising consultant at Grant Thornton. He holds a BSE in systems engineering and a BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.63
|18.43
