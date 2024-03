The Fund invests in liquid, high quality U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments of U.S. and foreign financial corporations and U.S. non-financial corporations. The Fund also invests in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund’s money market investments may include commercial paper, corporate debt obligations, debt obligations (including certificates of deposit and promissory notes) of U.S. banks or foreign banks, or of U.S. branches or subsidiaries of foreign banks, or foreign branches of U.S. banks (such as Yankee obligations), certificates of deposit of savings banks and savings and loan organizations, asset-backed securities, repurchase agreements and municipal obligations. The Fund is permitted to hold a portion of its assets in cash.

The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities and money market instruments.