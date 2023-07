The Fund invests primarily in high-quality U.S. dollar-denominated short-term debt obligations, including: (i) securities issued by the U.S. Government or its agencies; (ii) certificates of deposit and time deposits from U.S. and foreign banks; (iii) repurchase agreements; (iv) commercial paper; and (v) municipal securities. The Fund may engage in repurchase agreement transactions that are collateralized by cash or government securities. In addition, it may engage in repurchase agreement transactions that are collateralized by non-government securities such as equity securities and fixed income securities that are rated investment grade and below investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or unrated securities of comparable quality. The Fund considers repurchase agreements with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to be U.S. Government securities for purposes of the Fund’s investment policies. The Fund intends to qualify as a Retail Money Market Fund, as defined by Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (Rule 2a-7), that seeks to maintain a stable price of $1.00 per share by using the amortized cost method to value portfolio securities and rounding the share value to the nearest cent. Retail Money Market Funds may be beneficially owned only by natural persons, as determined in the “Shareholder Account Information – Purchasing Shares” section of this Prospectus. The Fund invests in conformity with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulation requirements for money market funds for the quality, maturity, diversification and liquidity of investments. The Fund invests only in U.S. dollar-denominated securities maturing within 397 calendar days of the date of purchase, with certain exceptions permitted by applicable regulations. The Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of no more than 60 calendar days, and a dollar-weighted average life to maturity as determined without exceptions regarding certain interest rate adjustments under Rule 2a-7 of no more than 120 calendar days. Each investment must be determined to present minimal credit risks by Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) pursuant to guidelines approved by the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the Board), and must be an Eligible Security as defined by Rule 2a-7. The Fund will limit investments to those securities that are Eligible Securities as defined by applicable regulations at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities. Some of the Fund’s investments, although U.S. dollar-denominated, may be subject to foreign credit exposure. The Fund may also invest in daily and weekly variable-rate demand notes. The Fund may invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the portfolio managers focus on securities that offer safety, liquidity, and a competitive yield. The Adviser conducts a credit analysis of each potential issuer prior to the purchase of its securities. The Adviser’s credit research process considers factors that include, but are not limited to, an issuer’s operations, capital structure and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations. The portfolio managers normally hold portfolio securities to maturity, but may sell a security when they deem it advisable, such as when market or credit factors materially change.