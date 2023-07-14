Under normal market conditions, the sub-adviser ( “Sub-Adviser”) invests the assets of the Portfolio in a combination of other funds (“Underlying Funds”) that, in turn, invest directly in securities (such as stocks and bonds). The Underlying Funds may or may not be affiliated with the investment adviser. The Underlying Funds will invest in the securities of issuers in a number of different countries, one of which may be the United States. Under normal market conditions, approximately 60% of the Portfolio's net assets will be allocated to Underlying Funds that predominantly invest in equity securities, and approximately 40% of the Portfolio's net assets will be allocated to Underlying Funds that predominantly invest in debt instruments, including U.S. government securities and money market instruments (“Target Allocation”). The percentage weight of the Portfolio's assets invested in Underlying Funds that predominantly invest in equity securities may change to approximately 30% and the percentage weight of the Portfolio's assets invested in Underlying Funds that predominantly invest in debt instruments may change to approximately 70% (“Defensive Allocation”) depending upon the rules-based investment strategy described below. The Target Allocation and Defensive Allocation are measured with reference to the primary investment strategies of the Underlying Funds; actual exposure to these asset classes may vary to the extent an Underlying Fund is not substantially invested in accordance with its primary investment strategies. The Underlying Funds provide exposure to a wide range of traditional asset classes which include stocks, bonds, and cash, and non-traditional asset classes (also known as alternative strategies) which include real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The equity securities in which the Underlying Funds may invest include, but are not limited to: domestic and international stocks of companies of any market capitalization; emerging market securities; and domestic and international real estate securities, including REITs. The debt instruments in which the Underlying Funds may invest include, but are not limited to: domestic and international short-, intermediate- and long-term bonds; high-yield debt instruments rated below investment-grade commonly referred to as “junk bonds;” and debt instruments without limitations on maturity. The Portfolio may invest in exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Sub-Adviser uses a rules-based investment strategy to determine the allocation among Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities and debt instruments. The proportion of assets allocated to Underlying Funds that are predominantly invested in equity securities and those that are predominantly invested in debt instruments is determined as of each calendar quarter. Within the broad equity and debt asset classes, the Portfolio will seek to maintain approximately equal weights across its investment in the Underlying Funds. No adjustments to the Target Allocation or Defensive Allocation will be made between quarterly allocation dates. As soon as practicable following the end of each calendar quarter, the Sub-Adviser will compare the aggregate earnings of the companies in the S&P 500 ® Index (“Index”) for the most recent calendar quarter to the aggregate earnings of the companies in the Index for the previous year's corresponding calendar quarter. If the aggregate earnings for the most recent calendar quarter are higher than the aggregate earnings of the companies in the Index for the previous year's corresponding calendar quarter, the Portfolio will take steps to ensure it is invested in accordance with the Target Allocation described above as soon as practicable. If the aggregate earnings for the most recently completed calendar quarter are lower than the reported aggregate earnings for the previous year's corresponding calendar quarter, the Portfolio will take steps to ensure it is invested in accordance with the Defensive Allocation described above as soon as practicable. When investing in underlying funds, the Sub-Adviser will typically consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment analysis and decision-making processes for the Portfolio. The Sub-Adviser intends to rebalance the Portfolio's asset allocations on at least a quarterly basis, but it may rebalance more frequently as deemed appropriate to attain the Target Allocation or Defensive Allocation for the Portfolio. These allocations, however, are targets, and the Portfolio's asset allocations could change substantially as the value of the Underlying Funds change.