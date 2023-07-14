Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$242 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IPSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Index Plus SmallCap Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vincent Costa

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small-capitalization companies included in the Index. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy.The Index is a stock market index comprised of common stocks of 600 small-capitalization companies traded in the United States and selected by S&P Global Ratings. For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines small-capitalization companies as companies that are included in the Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of companies within the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $208.2 million to $7.9 billion.The Portfolio may invest in derivative instruments including, but not limited to, index futures. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives as a substitute for purchasing securities included in the Index or for the purpose of maintaining equity market exposure on its cash balance.The Portfolio may also invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).In managing the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser attempts to achieve the Portfolio's objective by overweighting those stocks that the Sub-Adviser believes will outperform the Index, and underweighting (or avoiding altogether) those stocks in the Index that the Sub-Adviser believes will underperform the Index. In determining stock weightings, the Sub-Adviser uses both internally developed quantitative computer models and fundamental stock research to evaluate various criteria, such as the financial strength of each issuer and its potential for strong, sustained earnings growth. Although the Portfolio will not hold all of the stocks in the Index, the Sub-Adviser expects that there will be a close correlation between the performance of the Portfolio and that of the Index in both rising and falling markets as the Portfolio is designed to have risk characteristics (e.g., beta, size, volatility) which approximate those of the Index.In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a material effect on the value, risks, or prospects of a company. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on factors identified through its proprietary empirical research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates and on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as the Sub-Adviser considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IPSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -14.5% 140.9% 89.42%
1 Yr 8.1% -34.7% 196.6% 59.90%
3 Yr 7.7%* -21.8% 37.4% 40.73%
5 Yr -4.2%* -23.7% 9.2% 64.83%
10 Yr 0.7%* -11.7% 15.3% 45.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -59.3% 118.2% 88.34%
2021 12.9% -17.3% 18.6% 5.24%
2020 0.8% -21.2% 28.2% 83.12%
2019 0.7% -17.9% 8.4% 97.04%
2018 -5.3% -20.0% 0.2% 63.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -17.6% 140.9% 83.79%
1 Yr 8.1% -34.7% 196.6% 53.75%
3 Yr 7.7%* -21.8% 37.4% 39.72%
5 Yr -4.2%* -23.7% 10.7% 70.15%
10 Yr 3.7%* -9.0% 15.3% 41.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -59.3% 118.2% 88.34%
2021 12.9% -17.3% 18.6% 5.24%
2020 0.8% -21.2% 28.2% 83.12%
2019 0.7% -17.9% 8.4% 97.04%
2018 -2.6% -19.9% 0.2% 28.00%

NAV & Total Return History

IPSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IPSIX Category Low Category High IPSIX % Rank
Net Assets 242 M 1.48 M 120 B 63.33%
Number of Holdings 450 2 2519 28.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.8 M 213 K 4.6 B 76.02%
Weighting of Top 10 8.72% 2.8% 101.7% 77.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 3.00%
  2. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 3.00%
  3. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 3.00%
  4. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 3.00%
  5. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 3.00%
  6. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 3.00%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 3.00%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 3.00%
  9. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 3.00%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 3.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IPSIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.70% 25.32% 100.32% 15.82%
Cash 		0.30% -79.10% 74.68% 84.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 39.80%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 39.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 38.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 38.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPSIX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.99% 0.00% 35.52% 28.01%
Industrials 		16.21% 2.46% 37.42% 55.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.41% 0.99% 47.79% 28.87%
Technology 		12.07% 0.00% 54.70% 76.80%
Healthcare 		11.00% 0.00% 26.53% 70.27%
Real Estate 		9.76% 0.00% 29.43% 14.78%
Energy 		6.71% 0.00% 37.72% 34.36%
Consumer Defense 		5.39% 0.00% 18.87% 19.93%
Basic Materials 		5.27% 0.00% 18.66% 40.38%
Communication Services 		2.74% 0.00% 14.85% 48.80%
Utilities 		1.44% 0.00% 18.58% 74.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPSIX % Rank
US 		97.74% 24.89% 100.00% 24.83%
Non US 		1.96% 0.00% 36.31% 39.63%

IPSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IPSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.01% 13.16% 79.66%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 22.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 20.06%

Sales Fees

IPSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IPSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IPSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 1.00% 314.00% 65.34%

IPSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IPSIX Category Low Category High IPSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.06% 0.00% 37.98% 57.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IPSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IPSIX Category Low Category High IPSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.91% -2.40% 2.49% 14.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IPSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IPSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2006

16.01

16.0%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

Peg DiOrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Peg DiOrio, CFA, Portfolio Manager, is the head of quantitative equities at Voya IM and serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM in 2012, she was a quantitative analyst with Alliance Bernstein/Sanford C. Bernstein for sixteen years where she was responsible for multivariate and time series analysis for low volatility strategies, global equities, REITs and options. Previously she was a senior investment planning analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

