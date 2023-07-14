Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small-capitalization companies included in the Index. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. The Index is a stock market index comprised of common stocks of 600 small-capitalization companies traded in the United States and selected by S&P Global Ratings. For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines small-capitalization companies as companies that are included in the Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of companies within the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $208.2 million to $7.9 billion. The Portfolio may invest in derivative instruments including, but not limited to, index futures. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives as a substitute for purchasing securities included in the Index or for the purpose of maintaining equity market exposure on its cash balance. The Portfolio may also invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). In managing the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser attempts to achieve the Portfolio's objective by overweighting those stocks that the Sub-Adviser believes will outperform the Index, and underweighting (or avoiding altogether) those stocks in the Index that the Sub-Adviser believes will underperform the Index. In determining stock weightings, the Sub-Adviser uses both internally developed quantitative computer models and fundamental stock research to evaluate various criteria, such as the financial strength of each issuer and its potential for strong, sustained earnings growth. Although the Portfolio will not hold all of the stocks in the Index, the Sub-Adviser expects that there will be a close correlation between the performance of the Portfolio and that of the Index in both rising and falling markets as the Portfolio is designed to have risk characteristics ( e.g ., beta, size, volatility) which approximate those of the Index. In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a material effect on the value, risks, or prospects of a company. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on factors identified through its proprietary empirical research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates and on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as the Sub-Adviser considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.