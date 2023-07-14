Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pinnacle Sherman Multi-Strategy Core Fund

mutual fund
IPSHX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.66 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (IPSHX) Primary C (CPSHX) A (APSHX)
IPSHX (Mutual Fund)

Pinnacle Sherman Multi-Strategy Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.66 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (IPSHX) Primary C (CPSHX) A (APSHX)
IPSHX (Mutual Fund)

Pinnacle Sherman Multi-Strategy Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.66 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (IPSHX) Primary C (CPSHX) A (APSHX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pinnacle Sherman Multi-Strategy Core Fund

IPSHX | Fund

$11.66

$41.1 M

0.00%

1.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.3%

1 yr return

11.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$41.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pinnacle Sherman Multi-Strategy Core Fund

IPSHX | Fund

$11.66

$41.1 M

0.00%

1.42%

IPSHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pinnacle Sherman Multi-Strategy Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pinnacle
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    R. Sean McCurry

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in all major asset classes including, but not limited to, foreign and domestic (i) equity securities of all market capitalizations, (ii) fixed income securities of any credit quality, and (iii) cash and cash equivalents. The Fund intends to generally invest in a mix of asset classes. The Fund may invest in individual securities or in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), and may invest in emerging markets. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments.

The Adviser uses signals that come from W.E. Sherman & Co. to determine the Fund’s equity, fixed income, and/or cash allocations. W.E. Sherman & Co. publishes “The Sherman Sheet,” a financial research newsletter and website for licensed financial professionals that provides model portfolios along with the supporting research, analysis and data for those portfolios under various market conditions. The Adviser analyzes several models on The Sherman Sheet to determine the Fund’s allocations.

The process for each model is similar: (1) the expected market trend for equity securities over a period is examined; (2) if equities are trending upward for the applicable period based on the market indicator, the assets allocated to the applicable model are invested in equities based on the relative strength rankings of a limited number of asset classes and sectors; and (3) if equities are trending downward based on the market indicator, the assets allocated to the applicable model are primarily invested in fixed income securities or cash as dictated by the applicable model. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments.

Read More

IPSHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPSHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -12.3% 53.7% 7.02%
1 Yr 11.2% -18.8% 40.4% 8.26%
3 Yr 1.2%* -18.0% 15.9% 33.33%
5 Yr 0.4%* -13.4% 10.3% 22.77%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPSHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -48.5% 15.7% 50.00%
2021 -3.3% -10.0% 21.8% 83.26%
2020 6.9% -5.8% 15.2% 5.33%
2019 3.3% -2.2% 6.5% 25.11%
2018 -3.4% -6.8% 0.3% 82.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPSHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -23.0% 53.7% 7.02%
1 Yr 11.2% -18.8% 40.4% 8.26%
3 Yr 1.2%* -18.0% 15.9% 34.20%
5 Yr 0.4%* -13.4% 10.3% 25.70%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPSHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -48.5% 15.7% 50.42%
2021 -3.3% -10.0% 21.8% 82.85%
2020 6.9% -5.8% 15.2% 5.33%
2019 3.3% -2.2% 6.5% 25.11%
2018 -3.4% -6.8% 0.3% 87.80%

NAV & Total Return History

IPSHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IPSHX Category Low Category High IPSHX % Rank
Net Assets 41.1 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 80.99%
Number of Holdings 30 2 3255 59.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.9 M 349 K 12.1 B 72.73%
Weighting of Top 10 88.41% 22.9% 100.0% 25.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 24.22%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 4.45%
  3. Bath & Body Works Inc 3.88%
  4. Invesco Ltd 3.81%
  5. L Brands Inc 3.79%
  6. Align Technology Inc 3.72%
  7. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 3.66%
  8. Tapestry Inc 3.56%
  9. SVB Financial Group 3.55%
  10. Albemarle Corp 3.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IPSHX % Rank
Stocks 		75.64% 0.00% 238.38% 15.70%
Cash 		24.36% -65.52% 88.88% 24.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 33.47%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 68.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 58.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 83.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPSHX % Rank
Energy 		13.65% 0.00% 60.89% 15.12%
Real Estate 		13.11% 0.00% 99.45% 15.12%
Financial Services 		11.97% 0.00% 98.22% 56.10%
Basic Materials 		11.83% 0.00% 56.73% 6.34%
Technology 		10.60% 0.00% 85.77% 72.68%
Industrials 		10.53% 0.00% 23.85% 32.20%
Healthcare 		10.06% 0.00% 38.63% 66.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.99% 0.00% 25.83% 53.66%
Consumer Defense 		4.53% 0.00% 37.51% 72.20%
Utilities 		3.01% 0.00% 91.12% 48.78%
Communication Services 		2.72% 0.00% 21.61% 71.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPSHX % Rank
US 		75.30% -1.19% 235.84% 9.92%
Non US 		0.34% -6.82% 98.11% 76.45%

IPSHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IPSHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.21% 4.40% 49.37%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 67.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 15.00%

Sales Fees

IPSHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IPSHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 56.25%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IPSHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.75% 441.00% 96.85%

IPSHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IPSHX Category Low Category High IPSHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 52.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IPSHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IPSHX Category Low Category High IPSHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.24% -2.01% 13.72% 71.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IPSHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IPSHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

R. Sean McCurry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

R. Sean McCurry has been the Managing Member and President of the Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC since 2008. Mr. McCurry also previously served as a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager for Raymond James Financial Services from January 1999 to December 2007.

Paul Carroll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Paul Carroll has been the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Compliance officer of the Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC since 2008. Mr. Carroll also served as a Financial Advisor for Raymond James Financial Services from December 2005 to November 2008.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×