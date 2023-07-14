Delaware Ivy Systematic Emerging Markets Equity Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, primarily common stock, of companies (i) from countries considered to be emerging market countries or (ii) that are economically linked to emerging market countries. Emerging market countries include, but are not limited to, those considered to be developing by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation or one of the leading global investment banks. The Manager has broad discretion to identify other countries that it considers to qualify as emerging market countries. The majority of these countries are likely to be located in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe, and Africa. The Fund may invest in companies of any size and market capitalization and in companies in any industry. The issuer of a security or other investment generally is deemed to be economically linked to a particular country if: (a) the security or other investment is issued or guaranteed by the government of that country or any of its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities; (b) the issuer is organized under the laws of, and maintains a principal office in, that country; (c) the issuer has its principal securities trading market in that country; (d) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenues from goods sold or services performed in that country; (e) the issuer has 50% or more of its assets in that country; or (f) the issuer is included in an index which is representative of that country.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities and may invest in depositary receipts of foreign issuers. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in companies that are not located in, or economically linked to, emerging market countries: (1) if the Fund’s portfolio managers believe that the performance of a company or its industry will be influenced by opportunities in the emerging markets; (2) to maintain exposure to industry segments where the portfolio managers believe there are not satisfactory investment opportunities in emerging market countries; and/or (3) if the portfolio managers believe there is the potential for benefit to the Fund.

The Fund may invest in “A-Shares” of certain Chinese companies through various “connect programs” with local stock exchanges in China.

Using a systematic bottom-up approach, the Fund seeks to select securities that have (1) solid earnings appreciation with trending price action, (2) demonstrated business quality, as seen through superior profitability, balance sheet strength, earnings stability, and corporate sustainability, and (3) reasonable company valuations relative to their current growth prospects, and their peer group. All of these factors give insight into the outlook for a company, and identify companies poised for sustainable growth. Sustainable growth, if it occurs, may result in price appreciation for the company’s stock. Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) may sell a security if it no longer believes that the security is likely to contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund or if there are other opportunities that appear more attractive.

In determining whether to sell a security, the Manager generally considers whether the security has failed to meet its growth expectations, whether its valuation has exceeded its target, whether there has been a change in political regime, or whether it has lost confidence in management. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.